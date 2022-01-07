U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,696.25
    +8.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,133.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,804.25
    +45.25 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,205.60
    +2.90 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.09
    +0.63 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.00
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.21
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1306
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.69
    -0.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3542
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7600
    -0.0800 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,357.92
    -415.66 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,059.08
    -32.26 (-2.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,443.17
    -7.20 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     
COMING UP:

December jobs report: Payrolls expected to accelerate as unemployment rate falls to 4.1%

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Tinder's upcoming 'Swipe Party' feature lets friends help you choose dates

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read
Tinder's upcoming 'Swipe Party' feature lets friends help you choose dates

Tinder is working on a new feature called Swipe Party that will let you invite friends online to help you vet dates, TechCrunch has reported. The feature was first spotted in the app's code by the Dutch site Gratisdatingtips and has yet to be announced, but Tinder confirmed that it's in in the works.

The feature would be not unlike Apple's SharePlay, which lets you do watch parties with friends via FaceTime on supported apps like Disney+ and Hulu. With Tinder, you could similarly invite friends to your swiping sessions so they could help you pick a match. A lot of folks already do that in person, so the new feature bring that online — handy in the time of COVID-19. 

Code snippets show that Swipe Party would let you invite friends to join a session by providing their phone number, confirming it with a code, then entering their name and date of birth. If you want their help, however, you'd need to give them access to your phone's camera and microphone.

Tinder recently let users add videos to their dating profiles, and parent Match recently promised to introduce other audio and chat features to its dating apps. While Tinder confirmed to TechCrunch that the feature was in development, it didn't provide any additional details. 

Recommended Stories