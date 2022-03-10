U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

TiNDLE Announces Chef Icon Andrew Zimmern as Culinary Advisor; Launches New Menu Items in Restaurants Across Texas in Time for SXSW 2022

·8 min read

- TiNDLE marks Zimmern's first culinary advisor position with a plant-based meat brand

- The "ridiculously good" chicken made from plants, TiNDLE, will now be available at Texas restaurants starting this week, including Austin Rotisserie, Love Supreme Pizza Bar and Project Pollo

- On the heels of its one-year anniversary defined by rapid growth, the Company continues its international expansion with debuts in multiple U.S. cities and additional European markets

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its record-breaking $100 million Series A and recent debut in the United States, Next Gen Foods has appointed legendary chef, Andrew Zimmern, as a business and culinary advisor to TiNDLE – the flagship plant-based chicken product from the rapidly growing food startup.

TiNDLE Announces Chef Icon Andrew Zimmern as Culinary Advisor
TiNDLE Announces Chef Icon Andrew Zimmern as Culinary Advisor

TiNDLE is the first chicken made from plants that was created specifically by chefs and for chefs — a versatile, easy to work with product that has caught the eye of culinary professionals internationally, due to its unique similarities in taste, texture and aroma to chicken from birds.

"TiNDLE is a fantastic example of how the food choices we make can create positive change for our planet – without sacrificing amazing flavor or any of the memories created around the dinner table," said Zimmern. "TiNDLE's ability to mirror the flavor, aroma and texture of chicken and take center stage in any dish is remarkable and makes it a true stand out among plant-based companies."

"We're incredibly excited to welcome Andrew Zimmern to the team. His passion for pushing boundaries and turning innovative ideas into delicious dishes embodies TiNDLE's imaginative spirit and goal to unleash culinary creativity," said Next Gen Foods' Co-Founder and CEO Andre Menezes. "Andrew's support will help us on our mission to create a more sustainable food system, and we look forward to having his expertise as we expand around the U.S. and globally."

As the host/creator of Travel Channel's popular Bizarre Foods franchise, MSNBC's "What's Eating America," and latest series, Magnolia Network's "Family Dinner," Andrew Zimmern has devoted his career to exploring diverse cultures and promoting cultural acceptance, tolerance and understanding through food.

Launched in March 2021, TiNDLE started as a chef's favorite at select restaurants in Singapore. After gaining acclaim and popular consumer feedback in the country, TiNDLE quickly expanded to other culinary epicenters like Dubai, Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur. In one year, the brand has already become a critically acclaimed success among discerning chefs and food connoisseurs across four continents and 42 cities around the globe. Today, TiNDLE is offered in more than 400 restaurants and works with nearly 110 chefs worldwide.

Zimmern is teaming up with the startup after a year of unprecedented, rapid growth for TiNDLE. His roles and responsibilities with the brand will include support and counsel on TiNDLE's development in the United States and support for Next Gen Foods' research and development into future plant-based products. Zimmern joins Chef Rocco DiSpirito in Next Gen Foods' growing culinary roundtable of experts.

The Emmy-winning and four-time James Beard Award-winning TV personality, chef, Goodwill Ambassador to the United Nations World Food Programme, and social justice advocate will join TiNDLE at SXSW in Austin. In celebration of his new role, Zimmern has created a special TiNDLE Parm Slider recipe that will be exclusively available at the TiNDLE SXSW food truck in Austin, TX on the dates of March 13, March 15 and March 16. Chicken lovers who swing by on Sunday, March 13 will have an opportunity to meet Zimmern himself.

To feed conference attendees and local foodies, the TiNDLE food truck will be roaming around Austin hot spots over the course of SXSW. Complimentary samples are first come, first serve.

TiNDLE x Chef Andrew Zimmern Food Truck

  • March 13, 15, 16 in Downtown Austin: Follow TiNDLE on Instagram @tindlefoods for hours and details on where to find the truck

  • March 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Museum of Ice Cream, located at The Domain

11506 Century Oaks Terrace
#128
Austin, TX 78758

SXSW visitors and Texan residents can experience TiNDLE at the following restaurants starting March 13th:

Austin

  • Austin Rotisserie: Founded by Eric Nathal and Sophie Allard, this French fast-casual spot will put a spin on traditional rôtisserie by featuring TiNDLE in an array of options. Dishes include the L'American Baguette, which will include TiNDLE's plant-based chicken, arugula, vegan goat cheese and house-made vinaigrette, all served between a fresh-baked baguette with Roti spread. Another, as well as Austin Rotisserie's Vegan Roti Bowl which will present TiNDLE on a bed of organic arugula and red cabbage, topped with crushed walnuts, cranberries, and house-made vinaigrette and finished with a plant-based avocado guac-mousse.

  • Love Supreme Pizza Bar: Helmed by Chef Russell Victorioso, the popular pizza bar will serve TiNDLE in a new signature pizza, made with roasted TiNDLE, the house honey sambal sauce, tomato sauce, pickled jalapeños, radishes and cilantro, or guests have the choice to add on TiNDLE to any of the existing pizzas as a protein option. To start, Chef Russell also prepares TiNDLE as the Plant-Based Nuggets, offered with a choice of a honey sambal or homemade buffalo side sauce.

  • Project Pollo: The San Antonio-based restaurant group, founded by CEO Lucas Bradbury, is well-known for their menu of delicious comfort foods – all utilizing plant-based ingredients. Known for their selection of fried Chik'n sandwiches such as the Original Project (topped with house aioli and dill pickles) or Nashville Hot (made with a signature spicy sauce, on a brioche bun with 'comeback' sauce, pickles and creamy coleslaw), additional favorites include the Buffalo Mac N' Chik'n or the Chipotle Chicken Wrap. This month, Project Pollo plans to overhaul its menu to present TiNDLE their exclusive chicken partner, with its three Austin locations and newest in Dallas fully converting all of their Chik'n items to TiNDLE; the remainder of their Texas locations will follow later this month.

Dallas

  • Family Thais Asian Bistro: At the family-operated Thai restaurant in historic West End, owned and operated by Tony and Jab Street, TiNDLE is offered as a protein option across all of the restaurant's 24 signature entrees. Offering a mix of bistro fare and Thai comfort food, the menu features favorites like Pad Ka Pow, Drunken Noodles and a range of savory curries – that can now be prepared with TiNDLE and with a choice of spice level.

  • Tiki Loco: This fast-casual vegan restaurant from Oliver Peck, owner of Elm Street Tattoo and judge on reality TV show Ink Master, is well-known for boasting some of the best plant-friendly dishes in Dallas. This month, Tiki Loco will plan to further its plant-based selection by showcasing TiNDLE in its "Double Trouble Pineapple Chicken Burger." The burger will come complete with a TiNDLE patty, house-made sweet 'n smoky BBQ sauce, grilled pineapple, "bacon," avocado, and cheddar style cheese, all served between a toasted brioche bun.

  • TLC Vegan Kitchen: Led by Chef Troy Gardner, who is known for putting a creative vegan spin on comfort dishes, TLC Vegan Kitchen will be offering its "TiNDLE Lovin' Chickn" (TLC) as an option to a selection of dishes starting this month. From the ghost kitchen's Crispy TLC Dinner, to General Tso's TLC Dinner, eaters will now be able to experience the varying flavors of TiNDLE.

Next Gen Foods CEO and Co-Founder Andre Menezes will also discuss the key to the brand's rapid growth at SXSW during the panel "Blitzscaling in Unconventional Industries," alongside author and entrepreneur Chris Yeh and fellow panelists and startup founders, Gigi McDowell of Fêtefully and Igor Mascarenhas of Pier Digital.

The company plans to continue its mission to create a more sustainable food system by expanding into new markets this year. TiNDLE plans to enter both the United Kingdom and Germany later this spring, adapting its culinary success for the European market by working closely with restaurants and foodservice operators.

To learn where to currently find TiNDLE, visit www.tindle.com or follow @tindlefoods on Instagram and @tindle.foods on TikTok.

About TiNDLE

TiNDLE is a juicy, plant-based chicken that offers mouthwatering taste, texture, and versatility. TiNDLE is made without animals and with a fraction of the land, water, and energy used to produce meat from birds. TiNDLE brings people together for a mind-blowing taste experience that also benefits the planet. TiNDLE is the first brand created by Next Gen Foods, a Singapore-headquartered food tech company developing and commercializing innovative, sustainable foods. For more information, visit www.tindle.com or follow @tindlefoods on Instagram and @tindle.foods on TikTok.

About Next Gen Foods

Founded in 2020, Next Gen Foods is a food-tech startup developing and commercializing innovative and sustainable plant-based food products -- including its flagship product, TiNDLE. Next Gen Foods is backed by a team with proven experience in plant-based food technology, global brand development, and global distribution scaleup. For more information, visit nextgenfoods.sg.

