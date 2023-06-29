Tingo Group's (NASDAQ:TIO) investors will be pleased with their strong 131% return over the last year

The Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO) share price is down a rather concerning 62% in the last month. But that doesn't detract from the splendid returns of the last year. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 131% in that time. So it is important to view the recent reduction in price through that lense. The real question is whether the business is trending in the right direction.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Tingo Group went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're not surprised the market likes the growth. Generally speaking the profitability inflection point is a great time to research a company closely, lest you miss an opportunity to profit.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Tingo Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 131% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 4% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Tingo Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Tingo Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

