Tingo Inc, Appoints John J. Brown and Christophe Francois Charlier as Co-Chair of the Company's Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tingo Inc, OTC Markets (IWBB), announced the appointment of John J. Brown and Christophe Francois Charlier as Co-Chair to add global market experience to its already strong Board of Directors and further support the Company's application to list its shares on a national securities exchange such as the New York Stock Exchange

John Brown, age 63, is the independent co-Chair of the Company. Since 2016, John has also been the Managing Partner of Sands Point Consulting LLC, an advisor to entrepreneurs, founders, and senior corporate leaders to develop new business strategies for a rapidly changing market. From 2009-2016, he was the Group Managing Director and a member of the WMA Executive Committee for UBS Wealth Management Americas, successfully executing a five-year cross-divisional business strategy to return UBS WMA to sustainable profitability. From 1995-2000, John was the Managing Director and Global Head of Convertible Securities Trading at UBS, and from 1980-1995 and again from 2000-2009 he was a Managing Director for Merrill Lynch & Co., holding senior executive leadership positions at Merrill Lynch, most notably COO, Operations, Technology & Corp. Services Group. At Merrill Lynch, He also served as the Head of US Equity Financing & CEO, Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corp in its Prime Broker Division. He oversaw the exponential growth in hedge fund and professional trading client base assets.

Christophe Francois Charlier, age 49, serves as the co-Chairman of the Company. He is an international financier with significant experience in the financial services industry, including most recently as Chairman of the Board of Renaissance Capital, the leading emerging and frontier market investment bank, from 2017 to 2020. In this capacity, he was responsible for the bank's strategic development and key client relations internationally, particularly in Africa and emerging Asia. Mr Charlier currently serves as an independent director of La Française de l'Energie, France's only carbon-negative energy producer, Oxus Acquisition Corporation, a Nasdaq-listed SPAC focused on energy transition industries in emerging markets, and Renaissance Insurance, one of Russia's leading insurance companies. He is also Chairman of Pure Grass Films, a London-based producer of film and TV series. Mr Charlier previously served as Deputy CEO of Onexim Group, a private investment fund founded by Mikhail Prokhorov from 2008 to 2014, where he represented Onexim on the boards of directors of its main portfolio companies. He has served in executive positions and on the boards of directors of some of Russia's largest mining companies, RusAl, Polyus Gold and Norilsk Nickel, and other companies in the utilities, financial services and the sports and entertainment industries, including as Chairman of the NBA's Brooklyn Nets. Prior to that Mr Charlier had worked as an investment banker at Renaissance Capital and JP Morgan, where he started his career in the M&A Group in NY in 1995. Mr Charlier graduated cum laude with dual degrees in Finance from the Wharton School and International Relations from the College of Arts & Sciences of the University of Pennsylvania in 1994. He is the proud father of six children.

Dozy Mmoubosi CEO, of Tingo commented "I am delighted to welcome these two very experienced executives to the board of Tingo as Joint Chairman and feel they will make an invaluable contribution to board to enhance shareholder value for the benefit of all shareholders."

John Brown, Co- Chairman of Tingo, Inc. stated "I am delighted to join the board of Tingo. I am astonished by what the team at Tingo have already achieved in becoming Nigeria's largest digital agricultural ecosystem and well on its way to becoming Africa's leading Agri-Fintech company. Tingo has a strong track record of embracing emerging technologies as they are necessary to solve the issues that burden the world such as food security and financial inclusion. Global Food Security is a significant priority, and our unique model will enable that priority and deliver Food Security in Africa."

Tingo is a next generation Agri-Fintech company offering a comprehensive platform service through use of smartphones to empower a marketplace which enables almost 10 million subscribers within and outside of the agricultural sector to manage their commercial activities of growing and selling their produce to market participants. The Tingo ecosystem provides a 'one stop shop' solution to enable such subscribers to manage everything from airtime top ups, bill pay services for utilities and other service providers, access to insurance services and micro finance to support their value chain from 'seed to sale'. Tingo is currently processing over 500,000 daily transactions with a gross value of over $8 million USD.

Tingo aims to be Africa's leading Agri-Fintech player that transforms rural farming communities to connect through our proprietary platform to meet their complete needs from inputs, agronomy, off take and marketplace which delivers sustainable income in an impactful way.

Tingo Mobile PLC has almost 10 million subscribers and have supplied close to 30 million mobile devices to customer in Africa since 2014.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as such are by definition subject to risks and uncertainties.

Tingo Inc. Contact: Rory Bowen, Chief of Staff Tingo Inc
Email: rory.bowen@tingogroup.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tingo-inc-appoints-john-j-brown-and-christophe-francois-charlier-as-co-chair-of-the-companys-board-of-directors-301383498.html

SOURCE Tingo, Inc.

