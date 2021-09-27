U.S. markets close in 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,442.59
    -12.89 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,866.28
    +68.28 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,968.07
    -79.63 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,286.95
    +38.88 (+1.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.42
    +1.44 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.70
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    +0.24 (+1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1701
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3705
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9950
    +0.3100 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,057.18
    -251.38 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.79
    -33.73 (-3.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

Tingo Inc. Nominated in Environmental, Social & Governance Category at Upcoming Crypto AM Awards

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tingo Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Tingo Inc. (OTCQB: IWBB) is a unique agri-fintech company offering, through Tingo Mobile in Nigeria, personal communications services (“PCS”) using GSM technology for subscribers within and outside of the agricultural sector. Tingo Mobile has developed a comprehensive agri-fintech and agri-marketplace ecosystem to support the agricultural sector, becoming Africa’s leading provider of such services over the long term. Services include smartphone leasing, agri-marketplace, airtime top-ups, utilities payments, bill pay, and access to insurance and lending services. This is collectively known as NWASSA, a service to support financial inclusion and deliver significant social impact in the agriculture sector. It supports rural communities in line with UN SDGs and ESG principles.

Tingo currently has over 9 million customers who rely of Tingo and NWASSA services for the successful running of their farms. Tingo’s work with farming cooperatives across Nigeria has led to higher yield, significantly reduced post-harvest losses and increased profitability throughout the country.

Tingo’s commitment to being a force for positive change has been recognized in its nomination for the Environmental, Social & Governance Award at the upcoming Crypto AM Awards.

“Tingo is thrilled to be recognized for our continued efforts to bring about social upliftment, financial inclusion, food security and female empowerment in our core market in Nigeria and across the African continent,” Chris Cleverly, President of Tingo, stated following the nomination. “One of our key goals has always been to empower SME female entrepreneurs engaged in the agri-ecosystem to deliver true gender equality and diversity.”

The Crypto AM Awards, scheduled to take place Thursday, September 30, at the prestigious Leonardo Royal Hotel London, will mark the climax of the two-day Crypto AM Summit. In total, there are 14 awards up for grabs, all judged by an independent panel of industry experts.

Tingo aims to deliver, in a tangible and measurable way, alignment and compliance with the key UN Sustainable Development Goals, including gender equality through upliftment of female entrepreneurship, financial inclusion, poverty alleviation and food security. This goal is highlighted by the company’s growing agent network, which currently consists of roughly 15,000 members — the overwhelming majority of whom are women.

Tingo intends to become a truly Pan-African company with global reach. It aims to modernize the continent by providing a complete digital ecosystem to facilitate financial interaction and deliver disruptive micro-finance solutions. Through its Tingo Mobile subsidiary, the company has distributed almost 30 million mobile handsets since 2014, offering an affordable price point while allowing customers to spread payments over 36 months.

Africa is the second-largest continent by population. It is also the youngest by far, with a median age of 18 for its 1.3 billion people. Agriculture makes up 23 percent of sub-Saharan Africa’s GDP and 60 percent of employment. Tingo believes the building blocks for growth in Africa’s agriculture industry are in place and that the company is well positioned to participate in the upside.

About Tingo Inc.

Tingo Inc. is a leading Africa-focused agri-fintech company offering a comprehensive platform service through use of smartphones (using GSM technology). It aims to empower a marketplace of almost 10 million subscribers within and outside of the agricultural sector to manage their commercial activities of growing and selling their production to market participants both domestically and internationally. The ecosystem provides a ‘one-stop-shop’ solution to enable such subscribers to manage everything from airtime top-ups, bill pay services for utilities and other service providers, access to insurance services and microfinance to support their value chain from ‘seed to sale’.

Tingo aims to be Africa’s leading agri-fintech player that transforms rural farming communities to connect through our proprietary platform to meet their complete needs from inputs, agronomy, offtake and marketplace, which delivers sustainable income in an impactful way.

Global climate change is challenging global productivity for sustainable production and food security. Social upliftment is a key area of global interest under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and ESG impact investing. The Company’s strategy and market execution provides an opportunity for Africa to be a core focal point to solve several key areas including food security. Tingo does this through its unique NWASSA service model. Tingo aims to deliver, in a tangible and measurable way, alignment and compliance with the key UN SDGs — gender equality through upliftment of female entrepreneurship, financial inclusion, poverty alleviation and zero hunger. Over 60% of rural farming employs women in many countries in Africa.

Tingo has identified several key strategic partners and acquisitions in Africa to accelerate its rapid expansion to become the leading agri-fintech operator in Africa. A select number of investments into this segment of agri-tech, banking services and fintech will provide a strong pathway to enhance its proven activities in Nigeria across the African continent. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.TingoGroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should carefully review various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio and Nikola Stocks Are Higher Today, but Canoo Is Sinking

    Names in the electric vehicle sector sometimes move as a group, but three stocks that are doing their own thing today are Nio (NYSE: NIO), Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV). As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were about 2% higher, while Nikola shares were up nearly 5%. Canoo's move makes sense.

  • Tesla’s moves in China, Amazon price target cut, Polestar to go public

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung&nbsp;break down Monday’s trending tickers which include: Tesla shareholders receiving a recommendation to reject Kimbal Musk and Murdoch as board members, Morgan Stanley cutting Amazon’s price target as concerns over the company’s profitability take center stage, and Polestar partnering with Gores Guggenheim in a SPAC deal to go public.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Dell Is About to Become a Great Dividend Stock

    Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) shareholders are about to realize a corporate event they've been looking forward to for over a year now: the tax-free spinoff of Dell's 80.6% stake in virtualization software company VMware (NYSE: VMW). Dell's stock has already done quite well in 2021, up more than 40% on the year, in anticipation of the move. Last week, management held an analyst day, touting its outlook for the core business, as well as the future implementation of a large share repurchase plan and initiation of what looks to be a hefty future dividend.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Pelosi Makes Infrastructure Move; AMD, This Energy Stock Among 4 Flashing Buy Signs; Tesla Stock Surges

    The Dow Jones rose. Nancy Pelosi made an infrastructure bill move. AMD stock offered a buy point. Tesla stock gained, Apple stock fell.

  • Why Naked Brand Shares Continue To Rise Today

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is continuing to trade higher Monday after the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice, stated Friday that the company had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we believe the business combination will reward our patient shareholders," said Davis-Rice

  • 3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

    The market's recent volatility may have you feeling skittish, but it has turned some good investing opportunities into even better deals.

  • Why Red Cat Holdings Stock Is Soaring Today

    Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) is trading significantly higher Monday after the company announced its subsidiary, Skypersonic Inc, won a 5-year NASA contract. NASA is preparing a series of analog missions that will simulate year-long stays on the surface of Mars. The crew will conduct simulated operations by remote piloting Skypersonic drones and rovers in a simulated martian environment. Skypersonic's Dronebox real-time transoceanic remote piloting platform will drive the piloting of both

  • Oil prices are rallying — Goldman Sachs says trade these stocks for big gains

    Oil prices are making a strong move higher, causing Goldman Sachs to come out very bullish on several industry players.

  • 3 Stocks Baby Boomers Can Hold for the Long Term

    Buying stocks can benefit investors of all ages. And the younger you are the more time is available for those investments to compound. But today's market full of biotech and artificial intelligence companies can be intimidating for those a little later in their investing journey.

  • 3D Printing Done Right - How SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Gives a Better and Cost-Effective Dental Service

    SmileDirectClub, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SDC ) share price declined 50% over the last year. Some investors view this as a failing business, while others love the product and see this as an opportunity to buy low. In this article, we will analyze both the fundamentals and the business of SmileDirectClub.

  • Amazon Stock Is Falling Because Morgan Stanley Cut Its Price Target. This Is the Big Problem.

    Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the stock, saying a push by Amazon to add to its logistics workforce was adding to profit pressures.

  • Should You Now Consider Selling Your Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stake?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 10.70% was recorded by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, beating its Benchmark, the MSCI World Index, which returned 7.89% for the same period. You can take a […]

  • Why Wall Street Thinks Teladoc Stock Could Soar 44% Higher

    Here's why Wall Street thinks Teladoc stock could soar 44% higher within the next year. To be sure, several analysts expect that Teladoc Health will continue to face some headwinds this year. Teladoc recently signed a major agreement with Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC), the fifth-largest health insurer in the U.S., to provide chronic care solutions to HCSC members.

  • 3 Great Stocks That Pay You Each Month

    You can not only earn monthly income from these stocks but also expect fatter dividends from time to time.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks have been some of the most reliable capital-appreciation vehicles in the entire market for the past two decades. As proof, biotech equities such as CRISPR Therapeutics, Moderna, Novavax, Ocugen, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals -- just to name a few -- have all made their early shareholders market-crushing gains. Not all biotech stocks are cut from the same cloth, however.

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These stocks are Dividend Kings for a reason, and they look really well poised to grow manifold in the coming years.

  • Rolls-Royce Lands $2.6 Billion U.S. Air Force Engine Contract. The Stock Soars.

    Shares in Rolls-Royce, which sells turbines and engines for passenger jets and military aircraft, increased more than 10% Monday after the U.K.-listed company signed a valuable U.S. military engine deal and agreed to a landmark disposal. The London-based company said it had been selected to provide engines to the U.S. Air Force. The deal, worth up to $2.6 billion, will mean the American-made Rolls-Royce F-130 engine will power the B-52 Stratofortress for the next 30 years.

  • What Is the Cost Basis of Inherited Stock?

    Sometimes an inheritance includes more than a house or an heirloom vase. Investors can choose to pass down to their heirs financial securities like stocks. Determining the value of such a bequest is vital. Without the proper calculations or procedures, … Continue reading → The post What Is the Cost Basis of Inherited Stock? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.