Tinka Drills 45 metres at 11.5% Zinc and 6.5 metres at 27% Zinc at West Ayawilca

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka" or the "Company") (TSXV:TK)(BVL:TK)(OTCQB:TKRFF) is pleased to announce results from four infill drill holes from the Company's ongoing resource definition and expansion drill program at the Ayawilca zinc project in Peru. All four holes reported are from the West Ayawilca area. The results reported in this release are of similar or better grade to the earlier holes and show strong continuity of the limestone-hosted zinc sulphide mineralization at West Ayawilca. The Company recently announced an extension of the drill program to 11,000 metres due to the strong results particularly from South Ayawilca. Approximately 8,200 metres in 24 drill holes have been completed with results reported for 17 holes. The drill program is progressing without interruption with two rigs operating 24/7 and is expected to continue until April 2023.

Following the spectacular zinc intercept of 38.9 metres at 20% zinc (including 10.4 metres at 42% zinc) in hole A22-202 from South Ayawilca (news release dated Jan 9, 2023), four additional holes have been completed and results are pending.

Key highlights - West Ayawilca

Hole A22-207: 5.9 metres at 24.0% zinc from 115.9 metres and 132.5 metres at 6.8% zinc from 193.9 metres depth, including: 45.2 metres at 11.5% zinc from 248.0 metres depth, and 6.5 metres at 27.2% zinc from 319.9 metres depth.

Hole A22-203: 49.8 metres at 8.3% zinc from 186.8 metres depth, including: 5.9 metres at 13.9% zinc from 197.7 metres depth, and 2.8 metres at 23.3% zinc from 216.2 metres depth.

Hole A22-205: 134.0 metres at 4.8% zinc from 180.0 metres depth, including: 14.4 metres at 9.4% zinc from 300.0 metres depth.

Hole A22-209: 1.0 metre at 11.4% zinc, 0.8% lead & 63 g/t silver from 274.3 metres depth.

True thicknesses of the mineralized intercepts are estimated to be at least 75% of the downhole thicknesses.

Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka's President and CEO, stated: "These new drill results from West Ayawilca add to the confidence in our geological model and reaffirm the zinc grades within the limestones. The grade of the zinc mineralization is consistently high both within the basal limestone replacement zones and the overlying breccia-hosted sulphide bodies. Importantly, the vertical continuity of the breccia-hosted zinc mineralization is better than was previously recognised in some of the earlier holes at West Ayawilca. Several additional holes will further test the vertical and horizontal extents of the breccia-hosted mineralization. Meanwhile at South Ayawilca, the second drill rig is progressing well with a series of fan holes following up on the spectacular intercept of 39 metres grading 20% zinc in hole A22-202. We look forward to publishing results of these follow-up holes once they come to hand."

Discussion of the latest drill results

Tinka has now completed approximately 8,200 metres for 24 holes in the 2022-2023 resource definition-expansion drill program with 17 of the holes now reported (including this release) - see previous results dated Oct 11, 2022 , Nov 21, 2022 and Jan 9, 2023. The objectives of the drill program continue to be to target high-grade zinc mineralization at South and West Ayawilca and to expand measured and indicated zinc resources. Table 1 summarises the drill intercepts in the four infill holes at West Ayawilca highlighted in this news release. Table 2 summarises the complete list of holes to date in the 2022/2023 drill program. An updated drill hole map of the drill program is shown in Figure 1. A cross section of holes A22-203 and A22-205 is shown in Figure 2. A cross section of hole A22-207 is shown in Figure 3. A typical example of the breccia-hosted zinc mineralization in drill core from A22-207 is shown in Figure 4.

Hole A22-207 was a follow-up of hole A22-200, one of the best holes ever drilled at West Ayawilca (44.9 metres at 12.0% zinc from 283.3 metres) and produced a similar intercept at a shallower depth: 45.2 metres at 11.5% zinc from 248.0 metres. This high-grade interval formed part of a thicker lower grade interval consisting mostly of breccia-hosted zinc mineralization which is typically observed in the upper portions of the West Ayawilca deposit: 132.5 metres at 6.8% zinc from 194 metres depth downhole (from 180 metres vertical depth).

Holes A22-203 and A22-205 were both follow-up holes of A22-197 (79.4 metres at 5.3% zinc from 271.6 metres depth including 26.3 metres at 8.4% zinc from 281.7 metres depth). A22-203 intersected 49.8 metres 8.3% zinc from 186.8 metres depth in limestone breccia, approximately 80 metres up-section of the mineralized zinc intercept in hole A22-197. Hole A22-205 was drilled underneath A22-197 and intercepted 63.3 metres at 6.6% zinc including 14.4 metres at 9.4% zinc from 291 metres depth.

Hole A22-209 tested the northern-most extension of the mineralization at West Ayawilca. The best mineralization in A22-209 was 1 metre at 11.3% zinc with an additional narrow intercept of 1.7 metres at 7.7% Zn+Pb & 108 g/t Ag.

Table 1. Summary of results for drill holes in this release

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Zinc % Lead % Silver g/t Indium ppm A22-203 155.90 156.85 0.95 30.26 0.10 88 370 and 186.80 236.60 49.80 8.27 0.07 16 30 incl 197.70 203.55 5.85 13.94 0.02 17 23 incl 216.20 219.00 2.80 23.34 0.21 51 144 incl 227.45 229.30 1.85 23.67 0.09 43 203 A22-205 180.00 314.00 134.00 4.75 0.09 10 132 incl 196.40 206.60 10.20 6.20 0.01 11 32 incl 250.70 314.00 63.30 6.60 0.16 13 215 incl 290.95 305.30 14.35 9.41 0.70 25 222 A22-207 115.90 121.80 5.90 24.04 0.03 23 70 and 193.90 326.40 132.50 6.77 0.33 21 36 incl 248.00 293.20 45.20 11.48 0.57 39 94 and 319.90 326.40 6.50 27.15 0.06 37 69 incl 322.60 326.40 3.80 42.86 0.04 53 118 A22-209 274.30 275.30 1.00 11.35 0.84 63 0 and 308.30 310.00 1.70 5.10 2.59 108 1

Notes on sampling and assaying

Drill holes are diamond HQ size core holes with recoveries generally above 80% and often close to 100%. The drill core is marked up, logged, and photographed on site. The cores are cut in half at the Company's core storage facility, with half-cores stored as a future reference. Half-core was bagged on average over 1 to 2 metre composite intervals and sent to SGS laboratory in Lima for assay in batches. Standards and blanks were inserted by Tinka into each batch prior to departure from the core storage facilities. At the laboratory samples are dried, crushed to 100% passing 2mm, then 500 grams pulverized for multi-element analysis by ICPMS using multi-acid digestion. Samples assaying over 1% zinc, lead, or copper and over 100 g/t silver were re-assayed using precise ore-grade AAS techniques. Samples within massive sulphide zones were also assayed for tin using fusion and atomic absorption techniques.

Figure 1. Drill hole map of Ayawilca highlighting 2022-2023 drill holes and Zinc Zone indicated resources

Note: New drill holes are highlighted in red in this release

Tinka Resources Ltd., Monday, January 23, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 2. Cross of hole A22-203 and A22-205 at West Ayawilca

Tinka Resources Ltd., Monday, January 23, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 3. Cross of hole A22-207 at West Ayawilca

Tinka Resources Ltd., Monday, January 23, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 4. Drill core of breccia-hosted zinc sulphides (brown colour) in drill hole A22-207 with interstitial carbonates and clays (white colour).

Tinka Resources Ltd., Monday, January 23, 2023, Press release picture

Table 2. Drill hole details for 2022-2023 drill program including drill collar coordinates.

Drill hole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth Area Comment A22-190 333281 8845755 4167 180 -50 498.95 Central Results reported A22-191 333169 8845799 4182 180 -55 478.80 Central Results reported A22-192 333345 8845195 4208 232 -74 385.90 South Results reported A22-193 332766 8845659 4237 68 -65 365.40 West Results reported A22-194 333143 8845231 4226 135 -73 380.20 South Results reported A22-195 333149 8845353 4221 148 -65 426.90 South Results reported A22-196 333035 8845307 4235 174 -45 382.10 South Results reported A22-197 332912 8845693 4220 264 -55 412.60 West Results reported A22-198 332900 8845768 4222 265 -53 451.10 West Results reported A22-199 333046 8845067 4195 303 -66 344.10 South Results reported A22-200 332821 8845889 4246 260 -58 352.00 West Results reported A22-201 333342 8845195 4208 310 -73 58.90 South (deepening of A17-066) Results pending A22-202 333046 8845066 4197 283 -52 270.15 South Results reported A22-203 332839 8845685 4228 264 -60 350.00 West Results HERE A22-204 333090 8845061 4196 307 -60 334.30 South Results reported A22-205 332839 8845685 4227 244 -72 352.70 West Results HERE A22-206 333044 8845064 4197 270 -58 217.30 South Results pending A22-207 332710 8845883 4252 254 -74 332.00 West Results HERE A22-208 333044 8845064 4197 270 -70 282.55 South Results pending A22-209 332738 8845927 4251 257 -68 314.15 West Results HERE A22-210 333047 8845065 4197 297 -48 259.80 South Results pending A22-211 332785 8845707 4236 260 -75 295.00 West Results pending A23-212 333047 8845065 4197 228 -79 324.30 South Results pending A23-213 332853 8845650 4225 258 -65 316.00 West Results pending TOTAL 8185.20

Notes: Datum for coordinates is WGS84 Zone 18S. Azimuth is true azimuth.

The Qualified Person, Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka's President and CEO, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed and verified the technical contents of this release.

Readers are encouraged to read the NI 43-101 Technical Report entitled "Ayawilca Polymetallic Project, Central Peru, NI 43-101 Technical Report on Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment" available for download on Tinka's website at www.tinkaresources.com. The Technical Report was prepared by Mining Plus Peru S.A.C. ("Mining Plus") as principal consultant, Transmin Metallurgical Consultants ("Transmin"), Envis E.I.R.L ("Envis"), and SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd ("SLR").

