Tinley’s Appoints David Hackett as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) (“Tinley's” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed David Hackett as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 3, 2021. David Hackett succeeds David Berman, who has accordingly resigned the role and will continue to assist Tinley in a limited capacity on a consulting basis.

Mr. Hackett most recently served as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of 48 North Cannabis Corp., a publicly traded licensed producer of cannabis in Canada. In this capacity, he oversaw 48 North’s growth from its initial buildout to a $30 million revenue run rate, including its RTO and multiple strategic acquisitions. He was instrumental in setting up the company’s management information and reporting systems, including planning, accounting and other key processes to support 48 North’s staged progression from early development to scaled manufacturing. Tinley selected Mr. Hackett to benefit from his skills and experience at this moment in its own growth, as the Company works to scale its US and Canadian operations, including its licensed cannabis contract packing services in Long Beach, California, and its Beckett’s branded supply chain across North America

Over his 25-year career, Mr. Hackett has served as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary for consumer packaged goods, entertainment and technology companies, with several traded on the Toronto, NASDAQ and Australian Stock Exchanges. Mr. Hackett has also held senior financial management positions at EveryWare Development, Alliance Atlantis Communications and Entertainment Information Services Ltd. Mr. Hackett is a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Professional Accountant, and he holds an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario.

“David Hackett’s experience with several companies that have each rapidly grown from nascent stages to fully scaled operations is critical for Tinley as our co-packing operations have now started and our branded products are being produced and sold in both Canada and the United States. We’re delighted to have attracted a CFO with Mr. Hackett’s level of experience,” said Jeff Maser, Founder and CEO of the Company. “At the same time, we are grateful to David Berman for his years of service and congratulate him on his new venture. We simultaneously look forward to working with him as he continues to support our growth in a new capacity at Tinley.”

Mr. Hackett has been granted stock options to purchase up to 200,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.48 per share.

About The Tinley Beverage Company

The Tinley Beverage Company (OTC:TNYBF, CSE:TNY) offers the Becketts Classics™ and Becketts’27™ line of spirit-inspired, terpene-infused, ‘Low No Alcohol’ beverages. Beckett’s is available in mainstream food, beverage and specialty retailers in the United States, and is now being listed for sale in Alberta and Ontario, Canada. Cannabis-infused versions of these products are available in dispensaries throughout California, with expansion to Canada underway. The Company has also built a 20,000 square foot, purpose-built cannabis beverage manufacturing and distribution facility in Long Beach, California. Corporate and product information is available at www.drinktinley.com and www.drinkbecketts.com.

