U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,471.50
    +16.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,164.00
    +85.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,090.00
    +85.25 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,042.80
    +6.10 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.56
    -0.19 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.40
    +1.80 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0845
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    -0.0730 (-2.51%)
     

  • Vix

    20.32
    -1.05 (-4.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3060
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2750
    +0.3480 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,519.47
    +186.43 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    967.64
    +1.67 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.22
    +27.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,471.26
    +253.41 (+0.93%)
     

TinOne Announces AGM Results and the Appointment of Liz Monger to the Board of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TORC.V

(TORC: TSX-V)

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) ("TinOne" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on April 20, 2022 in Vancouver, Canada.

TinOne Resources Corp. Logo (CNW Group/TinOne Resources Corp.)
TinOne Resources Corp. Logo (CNW Group/TinOne Resources Corp.)

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, including (a) the appointment of Smythe LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, (b) approval of the Company's omnibus equity incentive compensation plan, (c) setting the number of directors at five and (d) the re-election of Chris Donaldson, Michael Konnert, Ota Hally, Karlene Collier as Directors and the election of Liz Monger as a new Director.

Liz Monger

Ms. Monger has over 25 years of investor relations, communications and compliance experience in the mining sector, joining Inventa Capital in January 2022 as Vice President Marketing & Sustainability. She has a proven track record of bringing strategic and innovative ideas to the table and building strong relationships within the investment community to strategically position companies with institutional and retail investors, analysts, newsletter writers and stakeholders. Previously, Ms. Monger held the roles of Vice President, Investor Relations for KORE Mining (2021), Investor Relations and Corporate Secretary for Midas Gold (2011-2021), Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Secretary for Rainy River Resources (2005-2011) and Communications and Land Manager for Rubicon Minerals (1997-2005). She has a B.A. from the University of British Columbia (Geography) and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. In addition to her role as a director of TinOne, Ms. Monger is the President and a Director of the Society of Investor Relations Executives in Mining (SIREM).

About TinOne

TinOne is a TSX Venture listed Canadian public company with a high-quality portfolio of tin and gold projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania and New South Wales, Australia. The Company is focussed on advancing its highly prospective portfolio through aggressive exploration programs.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "Forward‐Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward‐looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward‐looking statements or information. These forward‐looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the development of the Company's projects, including drilling programs and mobilization of drill rigs; future mineral exploration, development and production; and completion of a maiden drilling program.

Forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of TinOne, future growth potential for TinOne and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of gold and other metals; no escalation in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; TinOne's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect TinOne's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information and TinOne has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on early stage mineral projects; metal price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities in Australia; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding mineral resources and reserves; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of COVID-19; the economic and financial implications of COVID-19 to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities and artisanal miners; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in TinOne's management discussion and analysis. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information. Although TinOne has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. TinOne does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE TinOne Resources Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/20/c6708.html

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Q1 earnings show beat on both top and bottom lines

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla's Q1 earnings.

  • Tesla earnings are ‘being outdone by production disruption in China’: Analyst

    Nishit Madlani, S&P Global Ratings analyst and automotive sector lead, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla earnings, production issues due to COVID lockdowns in Shanghai, and the electric vehicle maker's plans to increase capacity at its gigafactories.

  • Here's the Unexpected Reason Shopify Is Plummeting Today

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are falling in today's trading. There isn't any fresh business-specific news that should be prompting investors to sell out of Shopify stock, but the company's share price is being negatively impacted by recent earnings results from another company that's considered a bellwether for the tech sector. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) published its first-quarter results yesterday, and the shocking results prompted a wave of pullbacks for stocks that trade at growth-dependent valuations.

  • Why Novavax Stock Fell Today Even After Good News

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), the vaccine specialist whose stock has been quite a seesaw at times, saw its share price dip by nearly 2% on Wednesday. This was despite some good news in the clinical space announced by the company this morning. Novavax unveiled the initial results from a phase 1/2 trial of its COVID-Influenza Combination (CIC) vaccine.

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Today?

    A legendary investor has called a bottom for the Chinese stock market, but some investors still aren't sure.

  • United Airlines stock rises after hours despite earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings results for United Airlines.

  • Bill Ackman bet $1.1 billion on Netflix months ago and now he’s taking a beating. But the famed investor has doubled down before—and come out ahead

    Streaming service’s stock plunge costs hedge fund manager millions. But it’s not Ackman’s first rodeo.

  • Why Spotify, DraftKings, and Paramount Global Shares Plunged Today

    Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) were all down big on Wednesday, falling 10.9%, 7.8%, and 8.6%, respectively, on the day. One might think that today's reaction is a bit severe, and that Netflix's troubles may be more company-specific. One might think Paramount Global would get a more bullish turn today, given that it is a direct competitor to Netflix and is much cheaper.

  • Nvidia stock falls despite Piper Sandler Buy rating

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Piper Sandler reiterating its buy rating on chipmaker Nvidia.

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Dropped 8.7% on Wednesday

    Shares of solar microinverter company Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell as much as 9.7% today as the solar industry overall cratered. There wasn't significant news out about Enphase or any major solar energy company today, which makes the move a little mysterious.

  • Why IBM Stock Surged Today

    Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) popped 7% on Wednesday after the technology titan delivered stronger-than-expected sales and profits. The gains were fueled by strong demand for IBM's hybrid cloud offerings, which help companies integrate their private IT operations with public cloud-computing platforms operated by the likes of Microsoft and Alphabet. All in all, IBM's hybrid cloud revenue leaped 14% to $5 billion, placing it at a greater than $20 billion annual run rate.

  • 8 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell now according to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cantor’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. California-based hedge fund Mountain […]

  • Is Meta the next tech stock to get routed like Netflix?

    Should you buy or sell Meta stock?

  • Dividend Aristocrat stocks can help you keep ahead of inflation. These 15 take top prizes for raising payouts.

    Companies that have raised dividends the most over the past 10 years have tended to outperform the broader market — by a lot.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity: Which Brokerage Is Best?

    Vanguard and Fidelity are two of the largest brokerages, and each offer plenty of low-cost investments and valuable tools. So which is better for you?

  • Cathie Wood's ARKK falls 60% from its peak, erasing all post-pandemic gains

    The average holding in Ark Innovation (ARKK), Ark Investment Management’s namesake flagship exchange-traded fund, is currently down over 70% from its 5-year high.

  • Tesla Crushes Q1 Earnings Forecast With Record Sales, Rising Profit Margins

    Tesla managed to post improved profit margins, as well as record first quarter revenues, despite a surge in input costs and a late March shutdown at its Shanghai gigafactory.

  • Kinder Morgan tops profit estimates on higher jet fuel, LNG volumes

    (Reuters) -Kinder Morgan Inc surpassed Wall Street estimates for first-quarter profit on Wednesday as strong demand for jet fuel and natural gas boosted volumes at the U.S pipeline operator. Exports of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe have hit record levels after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine as the European Union tries to cut its dependence on Russian energy. That has come as a boon for U.S. pipeline operators, with Kinder Morgan - which transports nearly half of the natural gas in the country - posting a 2% rise in volumes of the commodity.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Pharmaceutical Stocks

    In this article, we present the 10 pharmaceutical stocks that are being downgraded by analysts. You can skip our analysis of the pharmaceutical industry and go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Pharmaceutical Stocks. The pharmaceutical industry always remains in focus as investors scramble to find innovative companies working on treatments of diseases. The […]

  • Tesla’s Earnings Crushed Expectations Despite Inflation. The Stock Is Up.

    Tesla's first quarter earnings report ticked all the boxes. The EV company earned $3.22 a share. Analysts were looking for closer to $2.30 a share. The stock is rising.