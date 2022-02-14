Tinplate Market - 57% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Increasing Launch Of New Food & Beverage Products in Metal Cans to Boost Market| 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Tinplate Market by Type (double reduced and single reduced) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 57% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for tinplate in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. APAC is characterized by the rapidly growing e-commerce industry, especially in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The e-commerce industry in China accounted for more than 55% of global e-commerce sales in 2018, and it is expected to account for nearly 65% in 2023. The growth of the e-commerce industry in APAC is attributed to the rising population in the region, which is fueling the overall demand for goods through online distribution channels.

The potential growth difference for the tinplate market between 2021 and 2026 is 3236.02 Metric Tons.

Tinplate Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the tinplate market is the increasing launch of new food and beverage products in metal cans . Nowadays, vendors prefer to use metal packaging for new products. Some new food and beverages that use metal packaging are, in September 2019, Diageo plc (Diageo) launched its new Guinness' Over the Moon Milk Stout in metal cans. The new product contains about 5.3% ABV (alcohol by volume). In July 2019, Princes Ltd. (Princes) launched two new canned fish-based product ranges, Infused Tuna Fillets and Mackerel Sizzle. The Mackerel line contains skinless and boneless mackerel fillets in a marinade, while the Tuna range features the hand-picked pieces of tuna infused in oil. Thus, the rising number of launches of food and beverage products in metal packaging is expected to drive the growth of the global tinplate market in the F&B packaging sector during the forecast period.

Market Challenges - The volatility in raw material prices will be a major challenge for the tinplate market during the forecast period. Various types of raw materials are used in tinplates, such as iron or steel and tin. The cost of these raw materials determines the price of the end product. The widening gap between the demand for and supply of the above raw materials in the last few years has led to a considerable increase in their prices. Factors affecting the price of raw materials are the changing economic conditions, currency fluctuations, commodity price fluctuations, transportation costs, resource availability, and political instability. Thus, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials like steel and tin are expected to pose a challenge to the market.



Tinplate Market : Segmentation

The tinplate market report is segmented by Type (double reduced and single reduced) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the tinplate market size and actionable market insights on each segment.



Some Companies Mentioned

.The tinplate market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.



Tinplate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.25% Market growth 2022-2026 3236.02 Metric tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.10 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Germany, Brazil, and UAE Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ArcelorMittal SA, GPT Steel Industries Ltd., JFE Holdings Inc., JSW STEEL Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., POSCO Group, Sinosteel Corp., Thyssenkrupp AG, Tinplate Co. Of India Ltd., and United States Steel Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

