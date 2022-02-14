U.S. markets close in 4 hours 29 minutes

Tinplate Market - 57% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Increasing Launch Of New Food & Beverage Products in Metal Cans to Boost Market| 17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tinplate Market by Type (double reduced and single reduced) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 57% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for tinplate in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. APAC is characterized by the rapidly growing e-commerce industry, especially in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The e-commerce industry in China accounted for more than 55% of global e-commerce sales in 2018, and it is expected to account for nearly 65% in 2023. The growth of the e-commerce industry in APAC is attributed to the rising population in the region, which is fueling the overall demand for goods through online distribution channels.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Tinplate Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
The potential growth difference for the tinplate market between 2021 and 2026 is 3236.02 Metric Tons. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Tinplate Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the tinplate market is the increasing launch of new food and beverage products in metal cans. Nowadays, vendors prefer to use metal packaging for new products. Some new food and beverages that use metal packaging are, in September 2019, Diageo plc (Diageo) launched its new Guinness' Over the Moon Milk Stout in metal cans. The new product contains about 5.3% ABV (alcohol by volume). In July 2019, Princes Ltd. (Princes) launched two new canned fish-based product ranges, Infused Tuna Fillets and Mackerel Sizzle. The Mackerel line contains skinless and boneless mackerel fillets in a marinade, while the Tuna range features the hand-picked pieces of tuna infused in oil. Thus, the rising number of launches of food and beverage products in metal packaging is expected to drive the growth of the global tinplate market in the F&B packaging sector during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenges - The volatility in raw material prices will be a major challenge for the tinplate market during the forecast period. Various types of raw materials are used in tinplates, such as iron or steel and tin. The cost of these raw materials determines the price of the end product. The widening gap between the demand for and supply of the above raw materials in the last few years has led to a considerable increase in their prices. Factors affecting the price of raw materials are the changing economic conditions, currency fluctuations, commodity price fluctuations, transportation costs, resource availability, and political instability. Thus, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials like steel and tin are expected to pose a challenge to the market.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends &challenges-Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Tinplate Market : Segmentation
The tinplate market report is segmented by Type (double reduced and single reduced) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the tinplate market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments ®ional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned
.The tinplate market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:
Stretchable Conductive Materials Market -The stretchable conductive materials market share is expected to increase by USD 12.89 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 23.49%. Download a free sample now!

Copper Market -The copper market share is expected to increase by 4872.29 thousand MT from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59%. Download a free sample now!

Tinplate Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.25%

Market growth 2022-2026

3236.02 Metric tons

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.10

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 57%

Key consumer countries

China, US, India, Germany, Brazil, and UAE

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ArcelorMittal SA, GPT Steel Industries Ltd., JFE Holdings Inc., JSW STEEL Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., POSCO Group, Sinosteel Corp., Thyssenkrupp AG, Tinplate Co. Of India Ltd., and United States Steel Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Double reduced - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Single reduced - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ArcelorMittal SA

  • GPT Steel Industries Ltd.

  • JFE Holdings Inc.

  • JSW STEEL Ltd.

  • Nippon Steel Corp.

  • POSCO Group

  • Sinosteel Corp.

  • Thyssenkrupp AG

  • Tinplate Co. Of India Ltd.

  • United States Steel Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tinplate-market---57-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-increasing-launch-of-new-food--beverage-products-in-metal-cans-to-boost-market-17000-technavio-reports-301480019.html

SOURCE Technavio

