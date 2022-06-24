U.S. markets open in 1 hour 37 minutes

Tint World® expands into East Tennessee with new Chattanooga store

·3 min read

The National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise continues building momentum across the Southeast with new location serving southeastern Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, continues expanding with a fifth store location in Tennessee. This marks the first store in the Chattanooga area, under the ownership of Brian Weed, a multi-store franchise developer.

The National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise continues building momentum across the Southeast with a new store in Chattanooga, its fifth location in Tennessee.
The National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise continues building momentum across the Southeast with a new store in Chattanooga, its fifth location in Tennessee.

"Tint World®'s predictable franchise model allowed me to open multiple stores in the first year of ownership to quickly reach my desired level of success after leaving the corporate world," Weed said. "Drivers here are passionate about their vehicles. They recognize the value Tint World® provides with its comprehensive range of premium services and best-in-class products. I've experienced tremendous success as a Tint World® franchisee in Middle Tennessee and look forward to building on those results here."

Tint World® Chattanooga, the fifth Tint World® location in the state, provides premier automotive aftermarket services and accessories throughout southeastern Tennessee.

"Brian is dedicated to delivering the highest quality products and services to the communities he serves," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO and president of Tint World®. "His proven success as a multi-store developer in Tennesee is evidence of his commitment to Tint World®. It's also proof that our unique franchise model offers fantastic opportunities for owners who share our mission to provide the industry's best quality and value."

Tint World® Chattanooga is located at 7327 Lee Highway, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421. To book an appointment, request a quote or find out more about Tint World®'s products and services, call (423) 381-8300 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/tn/chattanooga-115/.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com.

Tint World® Contact:  
Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO 
(888) 944-8648 
info@tintworld.com

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Heather Ripley 
Ripley PR 
hripley@ripleypr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tint-world-expands-into-east-tennessee-with-new-chattanooga-store-301574505.html

SOURCE Tint World

