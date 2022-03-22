U.S. markets open in 1 hour 58 minutes

Tint World® Opens New Colorado Springs Location

·2 min read

National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise expands service with second Colorado store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces the opening of a new location in Colorado Springs.

Eric and Tracy Nauert offer premium window tinting and automotive styling services at their new Tint World&#xae; Colorado Springs location.
Eric and Tracy Nauert offer premium window tinting and automotive styling services at their new Tint World® Colorado Springs location.

Tint World®'s second Colorado location, owned by Eric Nauert, provides window tinting and limitless automotive styling services throughout central Colorado.

"Our mission at Tint World® Colorado Springs is to offer premium window tinting and automotive styling services throughout the area," Nauert said. "With our top-notch staff and the world-class support provided by Tint World®, we're able to offer a wide range of solutions for customers seeking to distinctively style their vehicles."

Tint World® Colorado Springs is located at 1342 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80909. To book an appointment, request a quote, or find out more about what the store offers, call (719) 399-2421 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/co/colorado-springs-119/.

"Eric and his wife, Tracy, are dedicated to providing the best products and services to drivers and vehicle owners in Colorado Springs and the surrounding area," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "Their commitment to service and excellence are laying the foundation for the success of their store as well as helping build Tint World®'s continuing growth nationally and throughout the world."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®
Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com.

Tint World® Contact:
Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO
(888) 944-8648
info@tintworld.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
hripley@ripleypr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tint-world-opens-new-colorado-springs-location-301506926.html

SOURCE Tint World

