Tint World® Opens First of Three Franchise Locations in Missouri

Leading National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise in St. Charles serves drivers and automotive enthusiasts throughout the northwestern St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, has just opened its first of three planned locations in the state of Missouri.

Tint World® St. Charles, owned by father and son team Andy and Drew Gladstein, offers drivers throughout the northwestern St. Louis area premium automotive style and performance services and a comprehensive selection of top aftermarket products from the most popular brands.

"We're excited to have opened our first of three Tint World centers in St. Charles and the surrounding areas to enhance our customers' automotive experience with the industry's best selection of products and services provided by a team of trained expert technicians and installers," Andy Gladstein said. "Our customers recognize that Tint World® is their one-stop provider of ultra-premium window tint, paint protection film, Nano ceramic coatings, audio and mobile electronics, performance upgrades, and safety and security technology. Tint World® is also a leading provider of residential and commercial window films and is looking forward to helping make homes and businesses in the area more comfortable and efficient while saving on their energy, heating, and cooling costs."

Tint World® St. Charles, located at 2801 Veterans Memorial Parkway, St. Charles, Missouri 63303, serves Bridgeton, Maryland Heights, Saint Peters, Hazelwood, Saint Ann, Florissant, Chesterfield, Creve Coeur, Lake St. Louis, and O'Fallon. To book an appointment, request a quote, or find out more about the store and its products and services, call (636) 329-4151 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/mo/st-charles-124/.

"Andy's dedication and passion are delivering unmatched value and driving successful relationships with Tint World® customers throughout the St. Charles area," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "He's proven to be an important addition to the Tint World® family by leveraging our proven, innovative franchise system and embracing our vision for franchisee success and overall growth."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities .

TINT WORLD® CONTACT:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(888) 944-8648

info@tintworld.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE Tint World