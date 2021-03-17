Tinuiti Deepens Amazon Market Leadership with Acquisition of Ortega Group

With the addition of the Seattle-based agency, Tinuiti now stands alone in its ability to pull every possible growth lever for a brand on Amazon

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinuiti, the largest independent performance marketing firm across the Triopoly of Amazon, Google and Facebook, today announced the acquisition of Amazon-specialist agency, Ortega Group. The Seattle-based firm of former-Amazonians specializes in strategic account management and operational services for brands like Gerber, Grande Cosmetics, Nulo Pet Food, and Pantone.

The strategic acquisition brings together Tinuiti's full-funnel Amazon marketing services with Ortega's over 60 years of combined expertise of insider Amazon HQ tribal knowledge. The combined offering creates the industry's most robust full-service Amazon and marketplace program. Ortega's capabilities include strategic retail operations, A9 search optimization, negotiating vendor contracts and trade terms, content optimization and catalog evergreening, product white space analysis, demand forecasting, product launches, and in-depth reporting.

"Tinuiti with Ortega is where full-service meets full-funnel," said Zach Morrison, chief executive officer, Tinuiti. "If we learned anything from the acceleration of eCommerce that started with the pandemic, it's that clients need strategic and operational support in addition to advertising services to ensure sustained and profitable growth. Commerce brands of the future require a new model that goes deeper than just media and that's what this acquisition achieves."

Tinuiti–already a leader in Amazon marketing and retail media–is one of the largest Amazon partners with over $400 million in media under management and billions of attributed sales. Tinuiti was cited as having one of the strongest eCommerce offerings in The Forrester Wave™: Performance Marketing Agencies, 2019. In 2014, Tinuiti developed MobiusX, an AI-enabled technology that drives campaign and vendor performance at scale and is one of the most sophisticated marketplace and retail media technologies on the market.

A joint statement issued today by Adam Ortega and Phil Stolt, managing partners of Ortega Group, said "few organizations have a true seat at the table with clients and Amazon, and even fewer have the reputation that Tinuiti has. We wanted a partner that could not only offer complementary services to our clients but could also allow our expertise to scale." The two managing partners are former Amazonians who co-founded Ortega Group in 2013.

"The fastest growing brands on Amazon focus not just on promotion and advertising but have sophisticated strategies that drive price and product decisions to take advantage of Amazon's endless shelf," said Nii Ahene, chief strategy officer at Tinuiti. "Ortega Group has built a business that helps brands level up and execute across these dimensions and we're excited to bring their solutions to our clients."

The deal further solidifies Tinuiti's market position as Triopoly leaders. With the support of Tinuiti's partners, the acquisition marks another step in the company's strategic growth plan to deepen its expertise in marketplaces and retail media, and to continue expanding their service of clients globally on Amazon.

About Tinuiti:

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing firm across Google, Facebook and Amazon, with over $2 billion in digital media under management and 700 employees. With expert knowledge in search, social, Amazon & marketplaces, mobile apps, CRM & email marketing and more, Tinuiti understands success requires both strategy and channel specialization. Each solution is delivered leveraging Tinuiti's performance planning framework, GAMMA, and enabled by a proprietary suite of marketing intelligence and media activation technology – Mobius. For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com.

About Ortega Group:

With over 60 years of combined experience working for Amazon, Ortega Group creates growth strategies for Amazon businesses using their extensive knowledge, contacts, and experience of the Amazon platform. Ortega Group guides clients through the whole process from setting up Amazon vendor and seller accounts, negotiating vendor contracts directly with Amazon, and setting up and optimizing products content. They partner with clients to create long-term, viable Amazon strategies that complement overall retail strategy–including strategic pricing, promotions, marketing, operations and supply chain support. Solving day-to-day issues, and providing sales, inventory, and forecast reports to drive growth. For more information visit https://www.theortegagroup.com .

