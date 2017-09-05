This tiny device adds 256GB of storage to any iPhone

When it comes to iPhones, there’s no such thing as too much storage. People shell out nearly $1,000 for iPhones with 256GB of space, and even then they still manage to fill up the phones with photos and videos in no time at all. Apple will never release an iPhone with expandable storage, so if you want to free up space on your iPhone you’ll need to take matters into your own hands. The SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive instantly adds 256GB of storage space to any iPhone with a Lightning port, allowing you to offload all of your large files like photos and videos. There are also smaller sizes available starting at under $45 if you don’t want to pay for all that space.

Here are some notes from the product page:

The flash drive for your iPhone and iPad

Quickly free up space on your iPhone

Automatically back up photos and videos when connected

Watch popular-format videos directly from the drive (.WMV, .AVI, .MKV, .MP4, .MOV)

Designed with a flexible connector to fit through most iPhone cases

SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive - SDIX30N-256G-GN6NE: $191.27

