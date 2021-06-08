U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,227.23
    +0.71 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,598.57
    -31.67 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,924.91
    +43.19 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,346.77
    +27.59 (+1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.19
    +0.96 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.40
    -3.40 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    27.75
    -0.26 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2177
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5280
    -0.0410 (-2.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4156
    -0.0024 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4630
    +0.2340 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,950.45
    -2,728.37 (-7.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.97
    -2.89 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.09
    +17.87 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,963.56
    -55.68 (-0.19%)
     

Tiny handheld Playdate ships next month for $179, with 24 charming monochrome games to start

Devin Coldewey
·3 min read

Playdate, app and game designer Panic's first shot at hardware, finally has a firm price and ship date, as well as a bunch of surprise features cooked up since its announcement in 2019. The tiny handheld gaming console will cost $179, ship next month, and come with a 24-game "season" doled out over 12 weeks. But now it also has a cute speaker dock and low-code game creation platform.

We first heard about Playdate more than two years ago, were charmed by its clean look, funky crank control, and black and white display, and have been waiting for news ever since. Panic's impeccable design credentials combined with Teenage Engineering's creative hardware chops? It's bound to be a joy to use, but there wasn't much more than that to go on.

Now the company has revealed all the important details we were hoping for, and many more to boot.

The Playdate handheld with a person playing a game on it.
The Playdate handheld with a person playing a game on it.

Image Credits: Panic

Originally we were expecting 12 games to be delivered over 12 weeks, but in the intervening period it seems they've collected more titles than planned, and that initial "season" of games has expanded to 24. No one knows exactly what to expect from these games except that they're exclusive to the Playdate and many use the crank mechanic in what appear to be fun and interesting ways: turning a turntable, opening a little door, doing tricks as a surfer, and so on.

The team hasn't decided how future games will be distributed, though they seem to have some ideas. Another season? One-off releases? Certainly the presence of a new game by one-man indie hit parade Lucas Pope would sell like hotcakes.

Screenshots of the Pulp game creation tool.
Screenshots of the Pulp game creation tool.

Image Credits: Panic

But the debut of a new lo-fi game development platform called Pulp suggests a future where self-publishing may also be an option. This lovely little web-based tool lets anyone put together a game using presets for things like controls and actions, and may prove to be a sort of tiny Twine in time.

A dock accessory was announced as well, something to keep your Playdate front and center on your desk. The speaker-equipped dock, also a lemony yellow, acts as a magnetic charging cradle for the console, activating a sort of stationary mode with a clock and music player (Poolsuite.fm, apparently, with original relaxing tunes). It even has two holes in which to put your pens (and Panic made a special yellow pen just for the purpose as well).

Playdate attached to its little cubical dock.
Playdate attached to its little cubical dock.

Image Credits: Panic

The $179 price may cause some to balk — after all, it's considerably more than a Nintendo 3DS and with the dock probably approaches the price of a Switch. But this isn't meant to be a competitor with mainstream gaming — instead, it's a sort of anti-establishment system that embraces weirdness and provides something equally unfamiliar and undeniably fun.

The team says that there will be a week's warning before orders can be placed, and that they don't plan to shut orders down if inventory runs out, but simply allow people to preorder and cancel at will until they receive their unit. We hope to get one ourselves to test and review, but since part of the charm of the whole thing is the timed release and social aspect of discovery and sharing, it's more than likely we'll be experiencing it along with everyone else.

