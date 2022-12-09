Tiny homes market to grow by 4.0% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Affordability of tiny homes will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiny homes market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tiny Homes Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Including American Tiny House, ATLAS VANS, Aussie Tiny Houses, BAAHOUSE + BAASTUDIO PTY LTD., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cavco Industries Inc., Handcrafted Movement, Heirloom Inc., ICON Technology Inc., La Tiny House, Meka Inc., Mini Mansions Tiny Home Builders LLC, Mustard Seed Tiny Homes LLC, New Frontier Tiny Homes, Oregon Cottage Co., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Application, Product, and Geography

In 2017, the tiny homes market was valued at USD 13396.97 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 7,549.19 million. The tiny homes market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,171.33 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.88% according to Technavio.

Tiny homes market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Tiny homes market - Vendor Insights

The global tiny homes market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of numerous large, small, and medium-sized manufacturers. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution. Most large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally. The market also includes some small regional vendors with significant market shares. Increasing competition among vendors may compel them to reduce the prices of their products, which might negatively impact their profit margins. However, the growing demand for tiny homes for commercial and residential use will fuel the growth of vendors during the forecast period. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Story continues

Aussie Tiny Houses - The company offers tiny homes such as hazel 8.4.

BAAHOUSE + BAASTUDIO PTY LTD. - The company offers tiny homes such as bighorn and baahouse small.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - The company offers tiny homes through Clayton built homes brand.

Tiny homes market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers:

Affordable by mass section of population

Product innovation leading to portfolio extensions and product premiumization

Increased demand for recreational activities

Key Challenges:

Limited demand from developing economies

Increasing number of residential buildings

Lifestyle challenges associated with limited space

The tiny homes market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the global tiny homes market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the tiny homes market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the tiny homes market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of tiny homes market vendors

Tiny Homes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 154 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.88% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4171.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 57% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Tiny House, ATLAS VANS, Aussie Tiny Houses, BAAHOUSE and BAASTUDIO PTY LTD., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cavco Industries Inc., Handcrafted Movement, Heirloom Inc., ICON Technology Inc., La Tiny House, Meka Inc., Mini Mansions Tiny Home Builders LLC, Mustard Seed Tiny Homes LLC, New Frontier Tiny Homes, Oregon Cottage Co., Skyline Champion Corp., The Tiny Housing Co, Tiny Home Builders, Tiny SMART House Inc., and Tumbleweed Tiny House Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global tiny homes market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Home use - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Commercial use - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Mobile tiny homes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Stationary tiny homes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 American Tiny House

12.4 Aussie Tiny Houses

12.5 BAAHOUSE and BAASTUDIO PTY LTD.

12.6 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

12.7 Cavco Industries Inc.

12.8 Handcrafted Movement

12.9 Heirloom Inc.

12.10 ICON Technology Inc.

12.11 La Tiny House

12.12 Meka Inc.

12.13 Oregon Cottage Co.

12.14 Skyline Champion Corp.

12.15 Tiny Home Builders

12.16 Tiny SMART House Inc.

12.17 Tumbleweed Tiny House Co.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

