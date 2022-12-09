U.S. markets open in 7 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,974.75
    +9.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,843.00
    +40.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,685.75
    +40.25 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.20
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.90
    +0.44 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.50
    +6.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    +0.15 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0579
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    -0.39 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2264
    +0.0026 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0520
    -0.5780 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,209.67
    +399.80 (+2.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.68
    +11.00 (+2.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.17
    -17.02 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

Tiny homes market to grow by 4.0% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Affordability of tiny homes will drive growth - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiny homes market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tiny Homes Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tiny Homes Market 2023-2027

  • Vendors: 15+, Including American Tiny House, ATLAS VANS, Aussie Tiny Houses, BAAHOUSE + BAASTUDIO PTY LTD., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cavco Industries Inc., Handcrafted Movement, Heirloom Inc., ICON Technology Inc., La Tiny House, Meka Inc., Mini Mansions Tiny Home Builders LLC, Mustard Seed Tiny Homes LLC, New Frontier Tiny Homes, Oregon Cottage Co., among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Application, Product, and Geography

To understand more about the tiny homes market, request a sample report

In 2017, the tiny homes market was valued at USD 13396.97 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 7,549.19 million. The tiny homes market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,171.33 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.88% according to Technavio.

Tiny homes market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a report sample!

Tiny homes market - Vendor Insights

The global tiny homes market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of numerous large, small, and medium-sized manufacturers. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution. Most large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally. The market also includes some small regional vendors with significant market shares. Increasing competition among vendors may compel them to reduce the prices of their products, which might negatively impact their profit margins. However, the growing demand for tiny homes for commercial and residential use will fuel the growth of vendors during the forecast period. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

  • Aussie Tiny Houses - The company offers tiny homes such as hazel 8.4.

  • BAAHOUSE + BAASTUDIO PTY LTD. - The company offers tiny homes such as bighorn and baahouse small.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - The company offers tiny homes through Clayton built homes brand.

Tiny homes market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers:

  • Affordable by mass section of population

  • Product innovation leading to portfolio extensions and product premiumization

  • Increased demand for recreational activities

Key Challenges:

  • Limited demand from developing economies

  • Increasing number of residential buildings

  • Lifestyle challenges associated with limited space

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The tiny homes market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategies

  • Analyze competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio - Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this tiny homes market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the global tiny homes market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the tiny homes market and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the tiny homes market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of tiny homes market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The home furniture and bedding market in US is projected to grow by USD 10.86 billion with a CAGR of 2.96% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Increasing online sales are notably driving the home furniture and bedding market growth in US. However, the inherent threat from re-used furniture market is the major challenge impeding the growth of the market.

  • The home furnishings market has the potential to grow by USD 354.85 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.17%. The increasing interest in interior design is notably driving the home furnishings market growth, although factors such as uncertainty in the prices of raw materials may impede the market growth.

Tiny Homes Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

154

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.88%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 4171.33 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.0

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 57%

Key countries

US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

American Tiny House, ATLAS VANS, Aussie Tiny Houses, BAAHOUSE and BAASTUDIO PTY LTD., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cavco Industries Inc., Handcrafted Movement, Heirloom Inc., ICON Technology Inc., La Tiny House, Meka Inc., Mini Mansions Tiny Home Builders LLC, Mustard Seed Tiny Homes LLC, New Frontier Tiny Homes, Oregon Cottage Co., Skyline Champion Corp., The Tiny Housing Co, Tiny Home Builders, Tiny SMART House Inc., and Tumbleweed Tiny House Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global tiny homes market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Home use - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Commercial use - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Mobile tiny homes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Stationary tiny homes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 American Tiny House 

  • 12.4 Aussie Tiny Houses 

  • 12.5 BAAHOUSE and BAASTUDIO PTY LTD.

  • 12.6 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

  • 12.7 Cavco Industries Inc.

  • 12.8 Handcrafted Movement

  • 12.9 Heirloom Inc.

  • 12.10 ICON Technology Inc.

  • 12.11 La Tiny House

  • 12.12 Meka Inc.

  • 12.13 Oregon Cottage Co.

  • 12.14 Skyline Champion Corp.

  • 12.15 Tiny Home Builders

  • 12.16 Tiny SMART House Inc.

  • 12.17 Tumbleweed Tiny House Co.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Tiny Homes Market 2023-2027
Global Tiny Homes Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tiny-homes-market-to-grow-by-4-0-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-affordability-of-tiny-homes-will-drive-growth---technavio-301698420.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • ExxonMobil Announces Massive Buyback

    The latest decision from ExxonMobil won't win any popularity contest, but it will make it a champion to its investors. On Thursday, the oil giant...

  • Mysterious, Dirt-Cheap Oil Is Being Marketed to Houston Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- The offer seemed too good to be true: Up to 200,000 barrels of heavy-sour crude at a $30 discount to the US benchmark. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysThe

  • This Stock Continues to Ignore the Bear Market of 2022

    Cutting-edge aircraft and next-generation spacecraft maker Northrop Grumman has been ignoring the 2022 bear market and has been trending higher the past 12 months. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a positive trend and confirms the price gains. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has stayed above the zero line for much of the past year.

  • Semiconductors, The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the End of Globalization

    Semiconductors are a key player in the Fourth Industrial Revolution as they are at the heart of so many inventions with potential to dramatically affect the production capabilities in many industries, including computing, healthcare, military systems, transportation, and clean energy. But, as only a handful of countries have the complex knowledge and capital capacity needed to produce them, their limited supply became a geopolitical thorn involving harsh trade wars and security risks. The US is

  • Keystone Pipeline Is Shut Down After Oil Spills Into Creek in Kansas

    (Bloomberg) -- The shutdown of a key North American pipeline after an oil spill in Kansas roiled the flow of crude supplies across the US at a time when a fragile supply situation has rocked markets with volatility.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressTe

  • Amazon will tip delivery drivers this holiday season — but there’s a catch

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Amazon rolling out a new tip incentive program when customers thank delivery drivers via Alexa.

  • Wow! Buffet Stock Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Is Making Big Moves in the USA

    Today's video focuses on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and its recent investment updates in Arizona that can create tailwinds for the semiconductor industry. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Markets: ‘Yields are now as attractive as we’ve seen them in 15 years,’ strategist says

    Invesco Investment Solutions Senior Portfolio Manager Alessio de Longis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the current regulatory environment, bond yields, and overall state of the markets.

  • Warren Buffett Backed BYD Forays Malaysia With $113M Deal

    BYD Co, Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY), the Chinese EV company backed by Warren Buffett, forged a 500 million ringgit ($113 million) tie-up with Sime Darby Motors Sdn Bhd as it made its electric vehicle debut in Malaysia. Sime Darby will be BYD's exclusive distributor in Malaysia, with the first showroom to open later this month, Bloomberg reports. They plan to have 20 dealerships by next year and 40 by 2024. Also Read: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Trim Holdings In This Tesla Competitor Ag

  • Oil bounces on pipeline shutdown, but heads for weekly loss on demand woes

    (Reuters) -Oil prices bounced on Friday as closure of a major Canada-to-U.S. crude pipeline disrupted supplies, but both benchmarks were headed for a weekly loss on worries over slowing global demand growth. News of an accident closing Canada's TC Energy's Keystone pipeline in the United States prompted a brief rally on Thursday, but prices finally eased as the market took a view that the closure would be brief. Oil prices are set to post their biggest weekly drop in months, since traders expect it will be months before the benefits of China easing COVID controls feeds through to demand.

  • GE Healthcare Plans to Reduce Debt and Costs, Pursue Tuck-In Acquisitions

    General Electric’s healthcare division plans to cut debt, bring down costs and pursue tuck-in acquisitions after its spinoff in early January, finance chief Helmut Zodl said Thursday at an investor event in New York.

  • Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

    Zhu, who joined Tesla in 2014 and is heading Tesla's Asia Pacific operations, is in Austin this week. Giga Texas, which opened earlier this year, makes the Model Y and will produce Tesla's upcoming Cybertruck.

  • Apple’s Tim Cook celebrates a ‘new era of advanced manufacturing’ and says the company will use U.S.-made chips for the first time in a decade

    The Apple CEO announced that chips powering Apple devices would be manufactured at a chip-making factory in Phoenix

  • U.S. oil futures settle lower, but speculation of SPR refills emerge

    U.S. oil futures settled lower on Thursday, down a fifth straight session, but an oil leak that led to a shutdown of the Keystone Pipeline and talk of a potential buyback of oil to refill U.S. reserves helped to limit price losses. The White House said in October that the Biden administration intends to repurchase oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve when prices are at or below $67 to $72. U.S. benchmark WTI crude for January delivery (CLF23) fell 55 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $71.46 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange on Thursday.

  • Oil prices slump as receding price-cap threat unmasks worsening demand: Kemp

    LONDON (Reuters) -Global oil prices have tumbled more than 20% as the threat to production from the G7 Russia price cap has receded allowing traders to refocus on the deteriorating outlook for consumption. Front-month Brent futures prices have slumped to less than $78 per barrel from a recent high over $98 just a month ago on Nov. 4. The collapse of spot prices and spreads is consistent with a cyclical downturn in the oil market and the onset of a business cycle slowdown or recession.

  • There Are Plenty of Reservations About Airbnb

    Airbnb will be heading lower in the weeks ahead as the fundamental backdrop has weakened. On Tuesday Morgan Stanley cut their fundamental rating of the travel company to "sell". In this daily bar chart of ABNB, below, we can see a number of downtrends.

  • Oil Set for Steep Weekly Loss as Slowdown Concerns Loom Large

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a weekly loss of around 10% after a volatile period of trading as concerns over the economic outlook overshadowed an easing of China’s strict virus curbs and a disruption to US crude flows.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve Congre

  • Buy the Weakness in BorgWarner as the Stock Bottoms

    BorgWarner supplies engineered systems and components, primarily for automotive powertrain applications. Let's check out the charts and technical gauges. In this daily bar chart of BWA, below, we can see that prices have traded sideways since March.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks

    The top-performing tech penny stocks include car data company Otonomo Technologies, quantum computer company IonQ and 3-D printing firm Nano Dimension..

  • Exclusive-Chinese grab Russian car market share after Western rivals depart

    New sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LVC) are down almost 61% year-on-year, as Western sanctions curb Russia's access to some materials and falling demand and high prices further hobble the sector. But sales of Chinese branded passenger cars, including Haval, Chery and Geely have surged, rising to 16,138 units in November, almost double the 8,235 in January, while market share reached 31.3% from 9.6%, data from Russian analytical agency Autostat showed. Russia's new passenger car and LCV sales were 46,403 in November, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Tuesday, and sales should reach around 600,000 for this year overall.