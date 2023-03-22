U.S. markets open in 8 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,038.00
    +2.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,771.00
    -3.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,877.25
    +10.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,796.50
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.50
    +0.17 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,941.50
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0774
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6060
    -3.6060 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.38
    -2.77 (-11.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2235
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4730
    +0.0130 (+0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,218.30
    +212.61 (+0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    616.18
    +11.13 (+1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.22
    +132.37 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,504.14
    +558.47 (+2.07%)
     

Tiny Homes Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.88% from 2022 to 2027, North America region estimated to account for 57% growth - Technavio

PR Newswire
·19 min read

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tiny homes market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,171.33 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.88% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 57% of the growth of the global tiny homes market during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to factors such as the rise in housing prices and consumer interest in investing in pre-built or custom-built homes. In recent years, countries in North America have witnessed a steady increase in the construction of tiny houses. The market growth in the region is propelled by the presence of leading vendors such as Skyline Champion Corp. and CMH Services Inc. For instance, in July 2022, Champion Retail Housing, a subsidiary of Skyline Champion, entered into an agreement with Alta Cima Corp. The agreement was to acquire the assets and assume operations of the Factory Expo Home Centers located at 12 Skyline Champion manufacturing facilities across the US. Hence, the presence of leading vendors in the region will drive the market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tiny Homes Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tiny Homes Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Tiny Homes Market - Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The tiny homes market is extremely competitive, with businesses of all sizes, including large, medium, and small-sized companies vying to monopolize the market. American Tiny House, ATLAS VANS, Aussie Tiny Houses, BAAHOUSE and BAASTUDIO PTY LTD., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cavco Industries Inc., Handcrafted Movement, Heirloom Inc., ICON Technology Inc., La Tiny House, Meka Inc., Mini Mansions Tiny Home Builders LLC, Mustard Seed Tiny Homes LLC, New Frontier Tiny Homes, Oregon Cottage Co., Skyline Champion Corp., The Tiny Housing Co, Tiny Home Builders, Tiny SMART House Inc., and Tumbleweed Tiny House Co. are some of the major players in the market.

Vendor Offerings - 

  • American Tiny House - The company offers tiny homes such as Austin, Dallas, and Gloden.

  • Aussie Tiny HousesThe company offers tiny homes such as hazel 8.4.

  • BAAHOUSE and BAASTUDIO PTY LTD. - The company offers tiny homes such as bighorn and baahouse small.

  • To gain insights on more vendors and their offerings, Request a Sample Report!

Tiny Homes Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (home use and commercial use), product (mobile tiny home and stationary time home), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • The market share growth of the home use segment will be significant for the growth of the tiny homes market during the forecast period. There is a rise in the home rental crisis in the US, resulting in a rise in the number of homeless people. Furthermore, the growing home rental costs in various countries are expected to drive the demand for tiny houses. This may result in people opting for tiny houses for residential purposes, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Therefore, tiny houses may emerge as an option for homeless people because of the lower building costs. Hence, the rising homelessness and increasing rental crisis are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global tiny homes market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global tiny homes market.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise historic market data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Tiny Homes Market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • One of the key factors influencing the growth of the global tiny homes market is the affordability by a mass section of the population. 

  • Tiny houses are recognized as the most affordable housing system. They are usually preferred by millennials.

  • The price of tiny homes is just a fraction of the traditional homes and can be designed based on the customers' requirements. The high construction cost of a conventional home compels consumers to opt for tiny houses, thereby acting as a major driver for market growth.

  • Hence, the affordability of tiny homes promotes market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The rising trend of customization is expected to fuel the growth of the global tiny house market. 

  • There is a rapid increase in competition among vendors, which has led them to offer customization and personalization services for tiny houses.

  • The customization is usually with regard to the shape, size, and color of the tiny house. Strategies like mass customization and personalization have been slowly gaining importance in the market. This can be attributed to factors such as the advances in technology, add-on features, and equipment, as well as the need to adjust the shape, size, and color of the home as per the buyers' requirements.

  • Hence, the growing focus on customized tiny houses according to the activities and requirements of customers is expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • One of the major challenges impeding market growth is the limited demand from developing economies.

  • Tiny houses have a high demand in developed economies, while the adoption and purchase of these tiny homes are limited in developing economies. This can be attributed to factors such as limited knowledge and awareness about the availability of such homes among customers who prefer to buy conventional homes.

  • Vendors find it difficult to penetrate emerging markets owing to their limited knowledge of product offerings and technologies.

  • Hence, the lack of presence of major vendors, coupled with the low inclination among consumers to purchase such homes, is a major challenge for the market.

Insights on market drivers, trends, & challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Tiny Homes Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the tiny homes market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the tiny homes market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the tiny homes market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of tiny homes market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.41% between 2022 and 2027. The greater emphasis on DIY home improvement projects for personalized interior designing is a major factor driving the global DIY home improvement retailing market growth.

The green building materials market is projected to grow by USD 234.09 billion at a CAGR of 13.44% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The increasing need for energy-efficient green buildings is one of the key drivers supporting the green building materials market growth.

Tiny Homes Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.88%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 4,171.33 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.0

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 57%

Key countries

US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

American Tiny House, ATLAS VANS, Aussie Tiny Houses, BAAHOUSE and BAASTUDIO PTY LTD., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cavco Industries Inc., Handcrafted Movement, Heirloom Inc., ICON Technology Inc., La Tiny House, Meka Inc., Mini Mansions Tiny Home Builders LLC, Mustard Seed Tiny Homes LLC, New Frontier Tiny Homes, Oregon Cottage Co., Skyline Champion Corp., The Tiny Housing Co, Tiny Home Builders, Tiny SMART House Inc., and Tumbleweed Tiny House Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Consumer Discretionary market reports 

Table of Contents 

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global tiny homes market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Home use - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Commercial use - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Mobile tiny homes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Stationary tiny homes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 American Tiny House 

  • 12.4 Aussie Tiny Houses 

  • 12.5 BAAHOUSE and BAASTUDIO PTY LTD.

  • 12.6 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

  • 12.7 Cavco Industries Inc.

  • 12.8 Handcrafted Movement

  • 12.9 Heirloom Inc.

  • 12.10 ICON Technology Inc.

  • 12.11 La Tiny House

  • 12.12 Meka Inc.

  • 12.13 Oregon Cottage Co.

  • 12.14 Skyline Champion Corp.

  • 12.15 Tiny Home Builders

  • 12.16 Tiny SMART House Inc.

  • 12.17 Tumbleweed Tiny House Co.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Tiny Homes Market 2023-2027
Global Tiny Homes Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tiny-homes-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-4-88-from-2022-to-2027--north-america-region-estimated-to-account-for-57-growth---technavio-301776419.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • US firm agrees to sell 24 mini nuclear reactors to UK customers

    A US-based developer of small nuclear reactors has signed a deal to sell 24 of its power plants to UK customers, putting pressure on rival makers including Rolls-Royce.

  • Oil down after weekly U.S. crude stocks exceed expectations

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil fell in Asian trade on Wednesday morning, paring two straight days of gains after an industry report showed U.S. crude inventories rose unexpectedly last week in a sign fuel demand may be weakening. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 39 cents, or 0.6%, at $69.28. Data from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday showed U.S. crude inventories rose by about 3.3 million barrels in the week ended March 17, sources said.

  • Tesla Price Cuts Show There’s a Method to Musk’s Madness

    The electric-vehicle maker's annual growth in EU registrations of nearly 50% outstripped that of industry peers such as Volkswagen.

  • Has Fastly Finally Turned the Corner to the Upside?

    Cloud computing platform firm Fastly has rallied the past three months. Prices made a long and painful decline from its zenith in 2020 and the question now is whether prices have finally put in a bottom.

  • Chick-fil-A Follows Starbucks In Making a Huge Change You Will Hate

    While Chick-fil-A creates numerous political controversies, its customer base really loves its chicken. In the most recent version of the survey, for example, Chick-fil-A scored an 83, putting it well-above second-place finished Jimmy John's at 79. In a broad sense, on a local store-based level, Chick-fil-A has built its business around customer service.

  • Pepsi Just Plowed Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars Into Regenerative Farming: What It Means

    PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) will make a $216 million multi-year investment in long-term, strategic partnership agreements with three farmer-facing organizations. The organizations are Practical Farmers of Iowa (PFI), Soil and Water Outcomes Fund (SWOF), and the IL Corn Growers Association (ICGA). The initiative will drive the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices and reduce carbon emissions. Through these partnerships, by 2030, PEP will work with PFI to reach approximately 1.5 million acr

  • Vacasa Turnaround Exec Cites the Need for a Vacation Rental Reset Post-Covid

    If ever there was a put up or shut up time for vacation rental tech, it is now. Vacasa and top exec T.J. Clark are bent on improving direct relations with homeowners minus nearly 1,600 employees since October.

  • Oil Market Fundamentals Push Oil Prices Higher

    While it may only be brief, oil prices climbed higher at the start of the week as the fundamentals of supply disruptions and growing demand hit home.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Canadian Natural (CNQ) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat

    In 2023, Canadian Natural (CNQ) expects capex of $4,190 million, low maintenance capital for production growth, increasing shareholder returns and advancing value-adding projects.

  • 10 Biggest Banks in the World

    With Industrial and Commercial Bank Of China in the top spot these are the 10 biggest banks by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • Cryptocurrency Prices And News: Bitcoin Price Holds Above $28,000, Cryptos Rise

    Cryptocurrency News: Cryptocurrency prices rise Tuesday. Bitcoin holds above $28,000 near nine-month high. Ethereum nears $1,800.

  • Rolls-Royce eyes mini-nuke project in Finland as UK drags its feet

    Rolls-Royce could build mini-nuclear reactors in Sweden and Finland under plans being explored by Helsinki's national energy company.

  • 4 Biotech Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio in 2023

    New drug approvals and pipeline progress should maintain the momentum for the Zacks Biomedical and Genetics industry. A strong portfolio and a solid pipeline progress position CRSP, LGND, THRX and KALA well amid volatility.

  • Car Makers Revive India Growth Plans as China Market Sags

    Nissan, Renault, Hyundai and Volkswagen have announced new plans for India, a market that executives say has become too big to neglect despite historical challenges.

  • Oil Snaps Oversold Streak as US Bank Assurances Calm Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped the most since early February and restored key technical levels after US government promises to protect bank depositors calmed markets. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSwiss Are On the Hook for $13,500 Each on Credit Suisse BailoutThe

  • Russia Says Its Pledged Oil Cuts Will Last Through June

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has decided to keep its oil production at a reduced level through June, taking into account the current market situation, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSwiss Are On the Hook for $13,500

  • JPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of Stones

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned the London Metal Exchange nickel contracts that turned out to be backed by bags of stones rather than metal, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealUS Studies Ways to Guarantee All Bank Deposits If Crisis ExpandsThe One Big Winner and Ma

  • China’s Russian Energy Imports Balloon to $88 Billion Since War

    (Bloomberg) -- In the year since Russia invaded Ukraine, roiling energy markets across the globe, China’s appetite for Moscow’s oil, gas and coal has grown apace, with imports rising by more than half.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndVanguard Said to Shutter Bu

  • How to Trade China's E-commerce PDD Holdings Now

    The Point and Figure charts showed price targets of $98 and $138. In this daily bar chart of PDD, below, I can see that prices reached our $98 Point and Figure price target but stopped well short of the weekly target. The trading volume has increased on this move lower and the daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line should turn lower.