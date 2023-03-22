Tiny Homes Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.88% from 2022 to 2027, North America region estimated to account for 57% growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tiny homes market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,171.33 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.88% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 57% of the growth of the global tiny homes market during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to factors such as the rise in housing prices and consumer interest in investing in pre-built or custom-built homes. In recent years, countries in North America have witnessed a steady increase in the construction of tiny houses. The market growth in the region is propelled by the presence of leading vendors such as Skyline Champion Corp. and CMH Services Inc. For instance, in July 2022, Champion Retail Housing, a subsidiary of Skyline Champion, entered into an agreement with Alta Cima Corp. The agreement was to acquire the assets and assume operations of the Factory Expo Home Centers located at 12 Skyline Champion manufacturing facilities across the US. Hence, the presence of leading vendors in the region will drive the market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Global Tiny Homes Market 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Tiny Homes Market - Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The tiny homes market is extremely competitive, with businesses of all sizes, including large, medium, and small-sized companies vying to monopolize the market. American Tiny House, ATLAS VANS, Aussie Tiny Houses, BAAHOUSE and BAASTUDIO PTY LTD., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cavco Industries Inc., Handcrafted Movement, Heirloom Inc., ICON Technology Inc., La Tiny House, Meka Inc., Mini Mansions Tiny Home Builders LLC, Mustard Seed Tiny Homes LLC, New Frontier Tiny Homes, Oregon Cottage Co., Skyline Champion Corp., The Tiny Housing Co, Tiny Home Builders, Tiny SMART House Inc., and Tumbleweed Tiny House Co. are some of the major players in the market.

Vendor Offerings -

American Tiny House - The company offers tiny homes such as Austin, Dallas, and Gloden.

Aussie Tiny Houses - The company offers tiny homes such as hazel 8.4.

BAAHOUSE and BAASTUDIO PTY LTD. - The company offers tiny homes such as bighorn and baahouse small.

Tiny Homes Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (home use and commercial use), product (mobile tiny home and stationary time home), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the home use segment will be significant for the growth of the tiny homes market during the forecast period. There is a rise in the home rental crisis in the US, resulting in a rise in the number of homeless people. Furthermore, the growing home rental costs in various countries are expected to drive the demand for tiny houses. This may result in people opting for tiny houses for residential purposes, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Therefore, tiny houses may emerge as an option for homeless people because of the lower building costs. Hence, the rising homelessness and increasing rental crisis are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global tiny homes market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global tiny homes market.

Tiny Homes Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

One of the key factors influencing the growth of the global tiny homes market is the affordability by a mass section of the population.

Tiny houses are recognized as the most affordable housing system. They are usually preferred by millennials.

The price of tiny homes is just a fraction of the traditional homes and can be designed based on the customers' requirements. The high construction cost of a conventional home compels consumers to opt for tiny houses, thereby acting as a major driver for market growth.

Hence, the affordability of tiny homes promotes market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rising trend of customization is expected to fuel the growth of the global tiny house market.

There is a rapid increase in competition among vendors, which has led them to offer customization and personalization services for tiny houses.

The customization is usually with regard to the shape, size, and color of the tiny house. Strategies like mass customization and personalization have been slowly gaining importance in the market. This can be attributed to factors such as the advances in technology, add-on features, and equipment, as well as the need to adjust the shape, size, and color of the home as per the buyers' requirements.

Hence, the growing focus on customized tiny houses according to the activities and requirements of customers is expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

One of the major challenges impeding market growth is the limited demand from developing economies.

Tiny houses have a high demand in developed economies, while the adoption and purchase of these tiny homes are limited in developing economies. This can be attributed to factors such as limited knowledge and awareness about the availability of such homes among customers who prefer to buy conventional homes.

Vendors find it difficult to penetrate emerging markets owing to their limited knowledge of product offerings and technologies.

Hence, the lack of presence of major vendors, coupled with the low inclination among consumers to purchase such homes, is a major challenge for the market.

What are the key data covered in this Tiny Homes Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the tiny homes market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the tiny homes market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the tiny homes market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of tiny homes market vendors

Tiny Homes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.88% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,171.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 57% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Tiny House, ATLAS VANS, Aussie Tiny Houses, BAAHOUSE and BAASTUDIO PTY LTD., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cavco Industries Inc., Handcrafted Movement, Heirloom Inc., ICON Technology Inc., La Tiny House, Meka Inc., Mini Mansions Tiny Home Builders LLC, Mustard Seed Tiny Homes LLC, New Frontier Tiny Homes, Oregon Cottage Co., Skyline Champion Corp., The Tiny Housing Co, Tiny Home Builders, Tiny SMART House Inc., and Tumbleweed Tiny House Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

