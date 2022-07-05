Tiny Homes Market to Reach USD 3.57 Billion Globally by 2026 at 4.45% CAGR | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Tiny Homes Market by Product (Mobile tiny homes and Stationary tiny homes) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The tiny homes market share is expected to increase by USD 3.57 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%. Technavio categorizes the tiny homes market as a part of the homebuilding market within the overall global household durables industry. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the tiny homes market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Tiny Homes Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Tiny Homes Market: Segmentation Analysis

The tiny homes market report is segmented by Product (Mobile tiny homes and Stationary tiny homes) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Revenue Generating Segment: The tiny homes market share growth in the mobile tiny homes segment will be significant for revenue generation.

Regional Analysis: 59% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for tiny homes in North America

Tiny Homes Market: Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the tiny homes market is its affordability by the mass section of the population. Tiny homes are recognized as the most affordable housing system, preferred especially by millennials. Tiny homes are just a fraction of the price of traditional homes and can be designed based on customers' requirements. These homes can be purchased at a comparatively lower price than conventional site-built homes. The average price of a tiny home ranges from $10,000 to $30,000. Any price variation can be attributed to factors such as design and structure. The high cost of constructing a conventional home exerts financial strains on the buyer.

Market Challenges - The limited demand from developing economies will be a major challenge for the tiny homes market during the forecast period. Tiny homes have a high demand in developed economies such as the US, while the adoption and purchase of such homes are limited in developing economies. People in developing countries have limited knowledge and awareness about the availability of such homes and prefer to buy conventional homes. The lack of presence of major vendors, coupled with the low preference of consumers to purchase such homes, acts as a major challenge for the market. Vendors find it difficult to penetrate the developing markets of APAC and Eastern Europe due to their limited knowledge about product offerings and technologies.

Tiny Homes Market: Vendor Analysis

The tiny homes market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities to compete in the market.

Tiny Homes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.88 Performing market contribution North America at 59% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Tiny House, Aussie Tiny Houses, BAAHOUSE and BAASTUDIO PTY LTD., Berkshire Hathaway Inc.,

Cavco Industries Inc., Designer ECO Tiny Homes, Handcrafted Movement, Heirloom Inc., HONOMOBO, Humble Hand Craft,

ICON Technology Inc., La Tiny House, Meka Inc., Mini Mansions Tiny Home Builders LLC, Molecule Tiny Homes,

Mustard Seed Tiny Homes LLC, New Frontier Tiny Homes, Oregon Cottage Co., Skyline Champion Corp.,

Tiny Eco Homes UK Ltd., Tiny Home Builders, Tiny SMART House Inc., and Tumbleweed Tiny House Co Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis,

COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

