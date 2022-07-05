U.S. markets closed

Tiny Homes Market to Reach USD 3.57 Billion Globally by 2026 at 4.45% CAGR | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tiny Homes Market by Product (Mobile tiny homes and Stationary tiny homes) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The tiny homes market share is expected to increase by USD 3.57 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%. Technavio categorizes the tiny homes market as a part of the homebuilding market within the overall global household durables industry. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the tiny homes market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Tiny Homes Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Tiny Homes Market: Segmentation Analysis

The tiny homes market report is segmented by Product (Mobile tiny homes and Stationary tiny homes) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • Revenue  Generating Segment: The tiny homes market share growth in the mobile tiny homes segment will be significant for revenue generation.

  • Regional Analysis: 59% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for tiny homes in North America

For additional insights into the contribution of all the segments - Grab a sample now!

Tiny Homes Market: Key Market Dynamics

  • Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the tiny homes market is its affordability by the mass section of the population. Tiny homes are recognized as the most affordable housing system, preferred especially by millennials. Tiny homes are just a fraction of the price of traditional homes and can be designed based on customers' requirements. These homes can be purchased at a comparatively lower price than conventional site-built homes. The average price of a tiny home ranges from $10,000 to $30,000. Any price variation can be attributed to factors such as design and structure. The high cost of constructing a conventional home exerts financial strains on the buyer.

  • Market Challenges - The limited demand from developing economies will be a major challenge for the tiny homes market during the forecast period. Tiny homes have a high demand in developed economies such as the US, while the adoption and purchase of such homes are limited in developing economies. People in developing countries have limited knowledge and awareness about the availability of such homes and prefer to buy conventional homes. The lack of presence of major vendors, coupled with the low preference of consumers to purchase such homes, acts as a major challenge for the market. Vendors find it difficult to penetrate the developing markets of APAC and Eastern Europe due to their limited knowledge about product offerings and technologies.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges - Request a Sample Report right now!

Tiny Homes Market: Vendor Analysis

The tiny homes market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities to compete in the market.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Tiny Homes Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

  • Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Tiny Homes Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Tiny Homes Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The predicted growth for the kitchen sinks market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 533.96 million at a progressing CAGR of 3.37%.

  • The smart home speaker market share in US is expected to increase to USD 3.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.45%

 

Tiny Homes Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3.57 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.88

Performing market contribution

North America at 59%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

American Tiny House, Aussie Tiny Houses, BAAHOUSE and BAASTUDIO PTY LTD., Berkshire Hathaway Inc.,
Cavco Industries Inc., Designer ECO Tiny Homes, Handcrafted Movement, Heirloom Inc., HONOMOBO, Humble Hand Craft,
ICON Technology Inc., La Tiny House, Meka Inc., Mini Mansions Tiny Home Builders LLC, Molecule Tiny Homes,
Mustard Seed Tiny Homes LLC, New Frontier Tiny Homes, Oregon Cottage Co., Skyline Champion Corp.,
Tiny Eco Homes UK Ltd., Tiny Home Builders, Tiny SMART House Inc., and Tumbleweed Tiny House Co

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis,
COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

 

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Mobile tiny homes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Stationary tiny homes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

  • 10.4 Cavco Industries Inc.

  • 10.5 Handcrafted Movement

  • 10.6 Heirloom Inc.

  • 10.7 Humble Hand Craft

  • 10.8 Oregon Cottage Co.

  • 10.9 Skyline Champion Corp.

  • 10.10 Tiny Home Builders

  • 10.11 Tiny SMART House Inc.

  • 10.12 Tumbleweed Tiny House Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tiny-homes-market-to-reach-usd-3-57-billion-globally-by-2026-at-4-45-cagr--technavio-301579989.html

SOURCE Technavio

