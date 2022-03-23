Tiny Homes Market size to increase by USD 3.57 billion | Driven by the affordability of tiny homes | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tiny homes market size is expected to increase by USD 3.57 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.45% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Latest market research report titled Tiny Homes Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The global tiny homes market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of numerous large, small, and medium-sized vendors. The market includes companies of varying sizes. Some companies are more specialized in terms of a broad product portfolio, while others have substantial financial resources. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

American Tiny House, Aussie Tiny Houses, BAAHOUSE and BAASTUDIO PTY LTD., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cavco Industries Inc., Designer ECO Tiny Homes, Handcrafted Movement, Heirloom Inc., HONOMOBO, Humble Hand Craft, ICON Technology Inc., La Tiny House, Meka Inc., Mini Mansions Tiny Home Builders LLC, Molecule Tiny Homes, Mustard Seed Tiny Homes LLC, New Frontier Tiny Homes, Oregon Cottage Co., Skyline Champion Corp., Tiny Eco Homes UK Ltd., Tiny Home Builders, Tiny SMART House Inc., and Tumbleweed Tiny House Co. are identified as the dominant players in the market.

The market is driven by the affordability of tiny homes. Tiny homes cost comparatively less than conventional site-built homes. For example, the average cost of new site-built homes in the US cost between USD 200,000 to USD 300,000, depending on the size, location, and design, whereas the average price of a tiny home ranges between USD 10,000 to USD 30,000. The low cost is compelling consumers to opt for tiny homes, which is driving the growth of the market.

Tiny Homes Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Geography

The market will observe maximum demand for mobile tiny homes during the forecast period. The increasing cost of conventional homes in most countries is driving the demand for mobile tiny homes. The global growth in tourism activities is also contributing to the increased demand for mobile tiny homes.

Based on geography, the market will observe maximum growth in North America during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in housing prices and consumer interest in investing in pre-built or custom-built homes are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the presence of many leading vendors in the US that offer tiny homes of various types in terms of size, design, texture, and color will be contributing to the growth of the tiny homes market in North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for tiny homes in North America. However, the market growth in the region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

The tiny homes market report covers the following areas:

Tiny Homes Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist tiny homes market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the tiny homes market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the tiny homes market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tiny homes market vendors

Tiny Homes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.88 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 59% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Tiny House, Aussie Tiny Houses, BAAHOUSE and BAASTUDIO PTY LTD., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cavco Industries Inc., Designer ECO Tiny Homes, Handcrafted Movement, Heirloom Inc., HONOMOBO, Humble Hand Craft, ICON Technology Inc., La Tiny House, Meka Inc., Mini Mansions Tiny Home Builders LLC, Molecule Tiny Homes, Mustard Seed Tiny Homes LLC, New Frontier Tiny Homes, Oregon Cottage Co., Skyline Champion Corp., Tiny Eco Homes UK Ltd., Tiny Home Builders, Tiny SMART House Inc., and Tumbleweed Tiny House Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

