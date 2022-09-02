U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.98 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.26 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.25
    +0.64 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.60
    +13.30 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    17.91
    +0.24 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9956
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1515
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1520
    -0.0660 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,967.15
    -115.79 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.97
    -6.70 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

Tiny Homes Platform Market to Record a YoY Growth Rate of 3.88% - Technavio Identifies North America as Key Market

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tiny homes market size is forecasted to grow by USD 3.57 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.45% between 2021 and 2026. Technavio segments the market by product (mobile tiny homes and stationary tiny homes) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Latest market research report titled Tiny Homes Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Tiny Homes Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Key points covered in the tiny homes market study:

  • Market estimates and forecast 2022-2026

  • Key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting market growth

  • Segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis

  • Analysis of market share by vendors

  • Key product launches and regulatory climate

  • Post-COVID-19 impact on the market landscape

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio categorizes the global tiny homes market as a part of the homebuilding market within the overall global household durables industry. The global homebuilding market consists of companies engaged in the construction of single-family homes and multi-family homes and home remodeling and renovation.

The market is primarily driven by the affordability by the mass section of the population. Tiny homes cost a fraction of the cost of traditional homes and can be designed based on customers' requirements. The average price of a tiny home ranges from USD 10,000 to USD 30,000. On the other hand, constructing a conventional is expensive, which compels consumers to opt for tiny homes. These factors are driving the market growth.

The full report provides information on other drivers, trends, and challenges that are impacting the growth of the market. Request a FREE Sample PDF Report

The mobile tiny homes segment is expected to generate maximum revenue in the tiny homes market during the forecast period. The demand for mobile tiny homes is expected to grow significantly in the next five years, with the rise in the cost of conventional homes. The growth of tourism is also expected to increase the revenue of the mobile tiny homes segment during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the tiny homes market with a 59% share during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in housing prices and consumer interest in investing in pre-built or custom-built homes are driving the growth of the regional market. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the tiny homes market in North America.

The market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities to compete in the market. The market has numerous large, small, and medium-sized manufacturers. Most of the large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, whereas most small players are concentrated in the regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution.

Some of the key players in the tiny homes market include:

  • American Tiny House

  • Aussie Tiny Houses

  • BAAHOUSE and BAASTUDIO PTY LTD.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

  • Cavco Industries Inc.

  • Designer ECO Tiny Homes

  • Handcrafted Movement

  • Heirloom Inc.

  • HONOMOBO

  • Humble Hand Craft

  • ICON Technology Inc.

  • La Tiny House

  • Meka Inc.

  • Mini Mansions Tiny Home Builders LLC

  • Molecule Tiny Homes

  • Mustard Seed Tiny Homes LLC

  • New Frontier Tiny Homes

  • Oregon Cottage Co.

  • Skyline Champion Corp.

  • Tiny Eco Homes UK Ltd.

  • Tiny Home Builders

  • Tiny SMART House Inc.

  • Tumbleweed Tiny House Co.

Didn't find what you are looking for? Our analysts can help you customize this report based on your business requirements. The industry experts at Technavio will work directly with you to understand your needs and provide you with customized data in a short time. Speak to our Analyst Now

Related Reports

House Wraps Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Kitchen Sinks Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Tiny Homes Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3.57 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.88

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 59%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

American Tiny House, Aussie Tiny Houses, BAAHOUSE and BAASTUDIO PTY LTD., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cavco Industries Inc., Designer ECO Tiny Homes, Handcrafted Movement, Heirloom Inc., HONOMOBO, Humble Hand Craft, ICON Technology Inc., La Tiny House, Meka Inc., Mini Mansions Tiny Home Builders LLC, Molecule Tiny Homes, Mustard Seed Tiny Homes LLC, New Frontier Tiny Homes, Oregon Cottage Co., Skyline Champion Corp., Tiny Eco Homes UK Ltd., Tiny Home Builders, Tiny SMART House Inc., and Tumbleweed Tiny House Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Mobile tiny homes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Stationary tiny homes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

  • 10.4 Cavco Industries Inc.

  • 10.5 Handcrafted Movement

  • 10.6 Heirloom Inc.

  • 10.7 Humble Hand Craft

  • 10.8 Oregon Cottage Co.

  • 10.9 Skyline Champion Corp.

  • 10.10 Tiny Home Builders

  • 10.11 Tiny SMART House Inc.

  • 10.12 Tumbleweed Tiny House Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tiny-homes-platform-market-to-record-a-yoy-growth-rate-of-3-88---technavio-identifies-north-america-as-key-market-301614953.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Dropped Again Today

    Nio's August deliveries soared year over year, but there are plenty of clouds on the horizon too.

  • How Low Will Microsoft Go in the Weeks Ahead?

    Shares of software giant Microsoft have been weak in recent weeks. Prices made a low in June and then bounced back into the middle of August but the price gains have been evaporating and more sell signals have been flashed. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has given back its June-August advance and is flirting with new lows.

  • Rivian opens first service center on the East Coast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian reports live from Rivian's first, newly opened service center on the East Coast on how the company plans to expand across the U.S. by 2023.

  • Russia scraps gas pipeline reopening, stoking European fuel fears

    FRANKFURT/GDANSK (Reuters) -Russia has scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via a major gas supply route to Germany, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing winter fuel, after saying it had found faults in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline during maintenance. Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea, had been due to resume operating at 0100 GMT on Saturday after a three-day halt for maintenance. But Gazprom, the state-controlled firm with a monopoly on Russian gas exports via pipeline, said on Friday it could not safely restart deliveries until it had fixed an oil leak found in a vital turbine.

  • New U.S. rules on EV subsidies slam Hyundai, Kia's dreams

    SEOUL/DETROIT (Reuters) -After grabbing the No. 2 spot in the U.S. electric vehicle market with stylish, long-range models, Hyundai Motor and Kia are the automakers with the most to lose from new rules that halt subsidies for EVs made outside North America. These two companies, which make the popular Ioniq 5 and EV6 models, sold more than 39,000 EVs in the United States between January and July – doubling last year's sales and blowing past Ford Motor Co, Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co. But the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden last month excludes Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Corp from federal tax credits because they don't yet make EVs in North America, knocking their EV ambitions in the short term at least, a Hyundai official, parts suppliers, analysts and car dealers said.

  • Crescent Point Energy Is Heading Higher on the Charts

    Crescent Point Energy CPG is a leading North American oil producer focused on the development of high-return resource plays. In this daily bar chart of CPG, below, we can see that prices have traveled higher the past 12 months and dips to the rising 200-day moving average line have been buying opportunities. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a one-year rise and confirms the price gains we have seen.

  • Flight attendants’ union president: ‘We are all united’ against airline stock buybacks

    President of the Association of Flight Attendants CWA Sara Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the August jobs report and how it affects the airline industry, grappling with labor shortages, travel demand, flight delays and cancellations.

  • Shortage of Frack Gear Is Helping to Hold Back US Oil Production

    (Bloomberg) -- In a dusty corner of Oklahoma, close to where Erle Halliburton founded his eponymous oil services empire 103 years ago, a group of workers shows why US oil production growth has been underwhelming in spite of a price boom.Most Read from BloombergGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowStocks Suffer Third Weekly Loss on Rate-Hike Woes: Markets WrapPutin Brings China and India to Russia for

  • GM to offer U.S. Buick dealers buyouts

    General Motors Co said Friday it will offer all of its estimated 2,000 U.S. Buick franchise dealers buyouts as it moves to make the brand all-electric by 2030 in the United States. The Wall Street Journal reported the news earlier, quoting Global Buick chief Duncan Aldred who is set to discuss the plans with dealers Friday in a virtual meeting. "So if they want to exit the Buick franchise, then we will give them monetary assistance to do so," Aldred told the newspaper.

  • Factbox-Europe's alternatives if Russia shuts off gas supply

    The Nord Stream 1 pipeline that transports Russian gas to Germany will undergo further maintenance, Gazprom said on Friday after scrapping a Saturday deadline to resume flows, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing fuel. Gazprom was already undergoing maintenance from Aug. 31-Sept. 2, prompting concerns about supply to Europe ahead of the onset of winter if the outage was extended. Russia slashed flows through the pipeline to 40% of capacity in June and to 20% in July.

  • Exxon, Shell sell California oil assets for $4 billion to IKAV

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp and Shell Plc on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state's largest oil producers. The sale reflects the two companies move out of mature energy properties at a time when high oil and gas prices favor new deals.

  • Ford’s U.S. Sales Rose 27% in August on Strong EV Demand

    The auto maker reported a fourfold surge in electric-vehicle sales amid strong interest in its all-electric F-150 Lightning truck.

  • ExxonMobil, Shell Sign Deal to Divest California Asset to IKAV

    ExxonMobil (XOM) and Shell (SHEL) are holding their other California operations, which include gas station chains.

  • Oil Prices Jump; OPEC+ Meets Monday Amid Production Cut Rumors

    OPEC+ is set to meet on Labor Day to discuss the energy market, as member nations have signaled an appetite to cut production targets, a move that could send oil prices surging in the volatile market. The meeting comes as U.S. crude prices increased marginally Friday, following three consecutive monthly losses. Energy giants ExxonMobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) gained ground...

  • Europe’s feckless politicians have left it vulnerable to Russia’s whims on energy

    STOCKHOLM, Sweden (Project Syndicate)—Skyrocketing energy prices are a disaster for the European economy and its politicians. European politicians must rethink their approach. The mess in which Europe now finds itself was caused not so much by European Union policy as by the absence of one.

  • 3 Top REITs to Buy From a Prospering Retail REIT Industry

    Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry stocks KIM, NNN and STOR are in focus amid pent-up consumer demand with waning of the pandemic impact and favorable job-and-wage growth environment, supporting consumer confidence.

  • Volkswagen, Foxconn Begin Factory Bubbles To Withstand Chengdu Lockdown: Bloomberg

    Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) has formed a bubble by keeping its workers on-site in their factories in Chengdu, Bloomberg reported. The move comes after Chengdu locked down about 21.2 million residents to contain the rising COVID-19 cases. Related: China Locks Down 21M Chengdu Residents As COVID-19 Cases Spur In Megacity Hence, Volkswagen, which operates a factory along with its local partner China FAW Group Co, has gone into a closed loop system to ensure uninterrupted production. The report noted

  • Global stocks rally as G7 backs Russian oil price cap

    The group of seven richest countries, including the UK and US, agreed a price cap on Russian oil amid the energy crisis.

  • Tencent Divestment Concerns Add to China Pressure

    (Bloomberg) -- In a world awash in technology stocks for sale, the last thing bulls want to see is more big sellers hitting the market. In China, that appears to be just what’s happening. Most Read from BloombergGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USElizabeth Holmes Judge Upholds Conviction in Preliminary RulingStocks Decline on Fed Concern

  • Russia to Keep Nord Stream Pipeline Shut, Citing Mechanical Problems

    Kremlin-controlled energy company Gazprom said it would suspend the key Nord Stream natural-gas pipeline to Germany, raising the pressure on Europe as governments race to avoid energy shortages this winter.