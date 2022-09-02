Tiny Homes Platform Market to Record a YoY Growth Rate of 3.88% - Technavio Identifies North America as Key Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tiny homes market size is forecasted to grow by USD 3.57 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.45% between 2021 and 2026. Technavio segments the market by product (mobile tiny homes and stationary tiny homes) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Key points covered in the tiny homes market study:

Market estimates and forecast 2022-2026

Key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting market growth

Segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis

Analysis of market share by vendors

Key product launches and regulatory climate

Post-COVID-19 impact on the market landscape

Technavio categorizes the global tiny homes market as a part of the homebuilding market within the overall global household durables industry. The global homebuilding market consists of companies engaged in the construction of single-family homes and multi-family homes and home remodeling and renovation.

The market is primarily driven by the affordability by the mass section of the population. Tiny homes cost a fraction of the cost of traditional homes and can be designed based on customers' requirements. The average price of a tiny home ranges from USD 10,000 to USD 30,000. On the other hand, constructing a conventional is expensive, which compels consumers to opt for tiny homes. These factors are driving the market growth.

The mobile tiny homes segment is expected to generate maximum revenue in the tiny homes market during the forecast period. The demand for mobile tiny homes is expected to grow significantly in the next five years, with the rise in the cost of conventional homes. The growth of tourism is also expected to increase the revenue of the mobile tiny homes segment during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the tiny homes market with a 59% share during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in housing prices and consumer interest in investing in pre-built or custom-built homes are driving the growth of the regional market. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the tiny homes market in North America.

The market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities to compete in the market. The market has numerous large, small, and medium-sized manufacturers. Most of the large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, whereas most small players are concentrated in the regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution.

Some of the key players in the tiny homes market include:

American Tiny House

Aussie Tiny Houses

BAAHOUSE and BAASTUDIO PTY LTD.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Cavco Industries Inc.

Designer ECO Tiny Homes

Handcrafted Movement

Heirloom Inc.

HONOMOBO

Humble Hand Craft

ICON Technology Inc.

La Tiny House

Meka Inc.

Mini Mansions Tiny Home Builders LLC

Molecule Tiny Homes

Mustard Seed Tiny Homes LLC

New Frontier Tiny Homes

Oregon Cottage Co.

Skyline Champion Corp.

Tiny Eco Homes UK Ltd.

Tiny Home Builders

Tiny SMART House Inc.

Tumbleweed Tiny House Co.

Tiny Homes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.88 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 59% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled American Tiny House, Aussie Tiny Houses, BAAHOUSE and BAASTUDIO PTY LTD., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cavco Industries Inc., Designer ECO Tiny Homes, Handcrafted Movement, Heirloom Inc., HONOMOBO, Humble Hand Craft, ICON Technology Inc., La Tiny House, Meka Inc., Mini Mansions Tiny Home Builders LLC, Molecule Tiny Homes, Mustard Seed Tiny Homes LLC, New Frontier Tiny Homes, Oregon Cottage Co., Skyline Champion Corp., Tiny Eco Homes UK Ltd., Tiny Home Builders, Tiny SMART House Inc., and Tumbleweed Tiny House Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Mobile tiny homes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Stationary tiny homes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

10.4 Cavco Industries Inc.

10.5 Handcrafted Movement

10.6 Heirloom Inc.

10.7 Humble Hand Craft

10.8 Oregon Cottage Co.

10.9 Skyline Champion Corp.

10.10 Tiny Home Builders

10.11 Tiny SMART House Inc.

10.12 Tumbleweed Tiny House Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

