U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,660.25
    -8.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,664.00
    +19.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,002.00
    -80.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,176.80
    +0.30 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.15
    -0.14 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.90
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.11
    -0.21 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1315
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.98
    +2.29 (+12.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3251
    +0.0036 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5680
    -0.0120 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,544.65
    -1,120.98 (-2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,204.90
    -43.24 (-3.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,258.43
    +26.99 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,432.64
    -207.85 (-0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

Tiny Lens Meets Unique Design: Leica Macro Elmar 90mm Review

Hillary Grigonis

The Leica M system has several great portrait lenses. The Leica Macro Elmar 90mm f4, however, is often overlooked. While it doesn’t have the f2 of the Summicron, this 90mm is incredibly tiny, focuses in closer, and comes in a little less expensive. The build is a bit different than most M mount lenses, with a collapsable design that also helps the lens achieve infinity focus.

You can view this article and much more with minimal ads in our brand new app for iOS, iPadOS, and Android.

Macro photographers will need to play close attention to that spec sheet, however. The lens needs the macro adapter to get in real close. Even then, the lens has only 1:2 reproduction ratio. What the Leica Macro Elmar 90mm really excels in, however, is portraits. I shot a portrait session with this 90mm lens, and here’s what I found.

Too Long, Didn’t Read

The Macro in the name of Leica Macro Elmar 90mm is a bit misleading. But, even without the macro adapter, this lens is a great portrait tool with marvelous color and beautiful yet controllable flare. It’s also super tiny and incredibly well built.

Leica Macro Elmar 90mm Pros and Cons

Pros

  • Compact and lightweight

  • Compatible with macro adapter

  • Easy to lock in focus

  • Focuses close enough for headshots, making it a great portrait option

  • Great color

  • Sharp centers

  • Beautiful, controllable flare

Cons

  • Reproduction ratio is only 1:6.7; a macro adapter is needed for 1:2

  • Collapsible design and push pull focus means a little more to learn

  • Softer edges

  • No weather sealing

  • Expensive

Gear Used

I used the Leica Macro Elmar 90mm with the Leica M10R and a Leica UVa II filter. I did not use the macro adapter with this lens.

Innovations

The Leica Macro Elmar 90mm is the M-mount system’s smallest 90mm lens. Longer focal lengths and metal lenses tend to be heavy and large. But this 90mm weighs just over eight ounces and only takes up about two inches of real estate in a camera bag.

Leica Macro Elmar 90mm Tech Specs

Lensrentals lists the following tech specs for the 90mm f4:

Angle of View

27°

Autofocus

Manual Focus Only

Brand

Leica

Diameter

2.3″

Dimensions

Length: 2″

Filter Size

39.0mm

Focal Length

90.0-90.0

Groups/Elements

4/4

Hood Included

Yes

Image Stabilization

No

Item Type

Lens

Lens Type

Normal Range

Max Aperture

4.0

Maximum Reproduction Ratio

1:6.7

Minimum Aperture

22.0

Minimum Focusing Distance

2.6feet

Mount

Leica M

Weight

0.5 lb.

Ergonomics

When I first pulled the Leica Macro Elmar 90mm out of the box, I thought they had sent me the wrong lens. Surely, the tiny metal lens must not be a telephoto. I was wrong — Leica has indeed managed to fit a mid-telephoto focal length into a lens that folds down to just over two inches long. The lens is also narrow and doesn’t widen from the size of the M-mount itself. Despite a metal build, it weighs just a touch over eight ounces.

The Leica Macro Elmar 90mm is collapsible. This is both for size reasons and function, as pushing the lens back in slightly allows the lens to focus at infinity. The front of the lens pulls out, exposing a thumb-width of a metallic silver barrel. The lens can then be locked in this position with a clockwise turn to the front.

The front of the lens accepts 39mm filters. Moving the front of the lens towards the mount, the tiny aperture ring is just as narrow as the metal edges of a Leica filter. The ring turns with a satisfying click. It’s easy to use, so long as you remember to twist-lock the front of the lens so that doesn’t also try to turn when adjusting the aperture.

After that sliver of silver that extends from the lens is the focus ring. This has the classic look of other M-mount optics with a depth of field scale and focal length indicators with feet noted in yellow and meters in white. A second depth of field scale is on the bottom of the lens, spanning from 22 to 30 inches. This is for using the lens with the macro adapter, particularly with bodies that don’t offer focus peaking.

Leica lenses have sparked a love for metal optics and the Leica Macro Elmar 90mm is no different. It feels great to use and there’s such a different feeling manually focusing with a classically styled metal lens. The small size does mean that the lens rings are smaller. And, you have to place your hands just so to avoid blocking the rangefinder on the Leica M-10R. But, I spent much of my time with this lens outdoors in 30-degree weather with gloves on. After a brief adjustment period, I could grab the correct ring without pulling the camera away from my eye.

The lens ships with a locking metal hood.

Build Quality

The Leica Macro Elmar 90mm feels like every Leica I’ve ever held — which is another way of saying it’s built like a tank. The metal construction both adds to durability as well as the classic look and feel. I can feel the slightest indent when running my hands over the lettering on the lens. That suggests the numbers are etched, which should also help create a longer lifespan. The lens I tested was a rental and yet it looked brand new.

Leica doesn’t say whether or not their lenses are weather-sealed. But, we’ve beat them up before in the past. The part of the lens that would be most likely to cause issues is the collapsible feature. Could fine dust and sand get in between the barrel and scratch up that pretty silver and make turning less smooth? I can’t really say. And I’m not about to go drop a $4,000 lens in a sandbox to find out. I’m certainly not worried about the build quality of this lens over normal use. But Leica’s lenses that don’t collapse could potentially have a slight advantage here.

Focus

Like the rest of the M system, the Leica Macro Elmar 90mm is a manual focus lens. But, it does focus a bit differently than other lenses in the series. The focusing ring turns smooth and is easy to use. But, to get the focus locked on infinity, the front of the lens pushes back in, retracting slightly, to lock focus in the distance. Still, as an f4, the lens was easier to get in focus wide open than Leica’s 90mm f2.

But, the Macro in the name is a bit of a misnomer. Leica calls the lens a Macro, but, unaided, it creates just a 1:6.7 reproduction ratio. It needs to be paired with the Leica Macro-Adapter-M and even then it’s a 1:2 reproduction ratio.

However, the 90mm f4 does focus about .6 feet closer than Leica’s 90mm f2. The lens wouldn’t be my first choice for taking macro shots of flowers, for example. But, it can get in nice and close for headshots.

Ease of Use

I’ve used a handful of other M-mount lenses before this. All of them require patience as a manual focus system. The Leica Macro Elmar 90mm adds a bit more to learn beyond this. Depending on where you want to focus, you may have to use both the focus ring and push-pull the front of the lens out. It’s not difficult to learn once you play with it and have that “aha!” moment as you play with pushing the lens in and out.

As an f4 lens, I found the Leica Macro Elmar 90mm easier to get in focus than the brighter Leica lenses that I’ve worked with. I’m a beginner when it comes to the Leica system, but focusing the f4 lens was easier than working with the f2. I spent much of my time working with live view and focus peaking, but I was able to get shots in focus using the rangefinder as well. I still had many shots out of focus as a newbie to the manual focus rangefinder system. But, compared to a brighter lens, getting sharp shots was a less taxing.

The Leica M system is one that requires patience, but it also rewards patience.

Image Quality

There’s an intrinsic quality to Leica lenses that’s difficult to put a finger on exactly. Pixel peepers can certainly find an almost technically perfect lens for less money. But, the images from the Leica Macro Elmar 90mm have a feel to them that’s as luxurious as the construction. Images are sharp at the center when patiently focused and a little soft at the edges. As a lens that’s also compatible with film bodies, images shot with the M-10R and this lens still have the echoes of analog.

Bokeh

The 90mm focal length and closer focusing capabilities make up for the fact that this lens is just an f4. The backgrounds are still pleasingly soft, with a gradual fade. Sure, the backgrounds are even softer with the Leica Summicron 90 f2. But, they still have a great quality to them.

Points of light are soft, without a bubble effect. Wide open, points of light are rendered into soft circles. Stopped down, these points of light appear closer to a decagon than a circle. At the edges, bokeh doesn’t have as extreme of a cat eye effect as many lenses tend to — it’s there, but not extreme.

Sharpness

When perfectly focused, the Leica Macro Elmar 90mm is tack sharp at the center. The edges and corners are a bit soft wide open but sharpen as the aperture narrows. That sharpness fades to a nicely softened background. Getting a sharp, perfectly focused shot is tricky, though significantly easier than a brighter lens.

Lens Character

The classic styling of the barrel of this lens seems to somehow seep into the images itself. Images have a sort of texture to them. There’s a great mix of sharpness to soft backgrounds here. I also didn’t spot any overwhelming chromatic aberration. Lines don’t appear to bend dramatically and vignetting was minimal.

Pointed directly at a light source, the lens didn’t create overwhelming flare or dramatically reduce contrast. But, if you place the light on the edges of the frame, you get a nice soft, dramatic flare. Think the kind of soft flare photographers are creating with a graduated circle filter in Lightroom, only 100 times better because it’s the real thing. The ability to choose flare or no flare by adjusting the position of the lens is great for creative versatility.

Color Rendering

The colors coming from this lens are richly contrasted, yet not overly saturated. If anything, the colors are slightly undersaturated. That creates a great classic look to the JPEGs from the M-10R. Light flare doesn’t obliterate the color and I didn’t spot any overwhelming color fringing.

Extra Image Samples

From day one, The Phoblographer has been huge on transparency with our audience. Nothing from this review is sponsored. Further, lots of folks will post reviews and show lots of editing in the photos. The problem then becomes that anyone and everyone can do the same thing. They’re not showing what the lens can do. So we have a section in our Extra Image Samples area to show edited and unedited photos. From this, you can make a decision for yourself.

Edited

Unedited

Conclusions

Likes

  • I love how tiny this lens is. It’s actually cute.

  • It’s made for use with Leica’s macro adapter.

  • At f4, it’s easier to lock in focus wide open.

  • Even without the macro adapter, it focuses in close enough for headshots.

  • The colors are beautiful.

  • It’s sharp at the center.

  • The flare is easy to control: to add when you want it and eliminate it when you don’t.

Dislikes

  • It’s not really a macro lens by the standard 1:1 definition.

  • The edges are soft.

  • The collapsible design increases the learning curve.

  • There’s no weather sealing.

  • It’s luxuriously priced.

The Leica Macro Elmar 90mm shouldn’t be overlooked just because it’s an f4. The lens is a tiny yet beautifully made optic. It has the build of a classic Leica M mount lens, yet a unique collapsible design that also helps achieve focus at infinity. Images have a classic feel to them, with rich contrast and undersaturated colors. The centers are sharp, the edges soft, and there’s the option to either control or create beautiful, soft flare.

But, the Macro in the name is a misnomer. The lens alone only has a 1:6.7 reproduction ratio. It’ll need the macro adapter for super close photos and even then shoots at a 1:2 — and macro purists will say a true macro lens starts at 1:1.

While the Summicron 90mm f2 will bring in more light and softer backgrounds, the Leica Macro Elmar 90mm will get in a bit closer and offer a bit easier time getting perfect focus wide open. It’s also incredibly tiny.

I’m giving the Leica Macro Elmar 90mm four out of five stars. Want one? Check it out at LensRentals and Amazon.

Recommended Stories

  • Nikon Thinks Their New Nikon 28-75mm f2.8 Z Lens is Affordable. Is it?

    If you look on the market, you'll see that a few new zoom lenses have been popping up with constant f2.8 apertures. Sigma has a 28-70mm f2.8 that's seriously lacking weather resistance. The new Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 G2 has a ton of weather resistance for under $1,000 -- and received top marks from us. Now, Nikon has their own variant in the form of the new Nikon 28-75mm f2.8 Z. You should note that this isn't one of Nikon's S-series lenses, but if it's anything like the company's 40mm f2, then we'

  • Heavy, But Beautiful! Leica 90-280mm F2.8-4 SL Review

    This is a lens that has had me scratching my head. Leica is hitting the ball out of the park in so many ways with this lens, but they're also making something a bit odd. The Leica 90-280mm f2.8-f4 SL is a heavy lens with great optics and beautiful image quality. And you also just can't deny how great the build quality is. Plus, there's a very useful focal range attached with a pretty wide aperture. Though at the same time, you'll wonder who exactly would use a lens like this.

  • 3 Lenses for Vacation Photography Any Sony Photographer Would Love

    Still trying to figure out what to bring with you to enjoy some rest and relaxation? Well, you should obviously bring your camera! And trust us, the selection of lenses for vacation photography isn't all that difficult. You need something weather-resistant, affordable, small, lightweight, and with excellent image quality. But most importantly, you need something that will autofocus quickly so you can put the camera away and just enjoy. Remember, don't forget to actually enjoy the moments on your

  • A 2K camera drone that folds up as small as a cell phone is $60 for one more day

    Camera drones are awesome, but they often have one bad thing in common. And that’s true regardless of whether they’re professional-grade models or quadcopters designed solely for recreational use. In a nutshell, prices can often be quite high. That’s why you should always be on the lookout for the best camera drone deals you can … The post A 2K camera drone that folds up as small as a cell phone is $60 for one more day appeared first on BGR.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Best Commodities ETFs for Q1 2022

    Many investors are hesitant to buy individual commodities, but exchange-traded funds (ETFs) make this area accessible to a broader range of investors. Commodities can be a useful hedge against inflation, and they help diversify investment portfolios beyond more traditional stocks and bonds.

  • 5 things to watch for when the Federal Reserve announces its policy decision Wednesday

    Its safe to say there will be twists and turns on Wednesday as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is widely expected to adopt a more hawkish stance in his postmeeting news conference Wednesday. On display will be “the limits of Fed hawkishness,” said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds. It is widely assumed the Fed will double the pace at which it is tapering its bond purchases at the end of the December Federal Open Market Committee meeting. The Fed is also expected to pencil in more rate hikes over the next three years.

  • Stablecoins steal the limelight from subdued bitcoin

    As bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, struggles to recover after a massive crash, regulatory and private sector focus has turned to another part of the digital currency world: stablecoins. The past week saw Meta Platforms Inc pilot its stablecoin payments wallet, while the world's largest payments processor Visa launched a crypto advisory service and said stablecoins, might become the medium of exchange rather than cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins are a form a virtual currency with values pegged to traditional assets such as the U.S. dollar or commodities, and their rise has accelerated discussion by central banks across the world about digital versions of their currencies.

  • Is Visa Stock A Buy As It Launches Crypto Consultancy?

    Visa has a strong earnings track record and is making more moves in digital payments. Is the stock a buy right now?

  • Huge Demand for Appliances, Autos Could Help Acerinox Stock Soar 50%

    Acerinox said a jump in demand for alloys and stainless steel is putting the company on course for its strongest annual earnings in its 51-year history.

  • Asian stocks rise Monday as U.S. markets gear up to start week at record heights

    China stocks were being undergirded Monday by a vow from Communist Party leaders to take new steps to avert an economic "hard landing."

  • Tesla stock dips below $1,000 per share, lowest since October

    Tesla shares dipped below $1,000 each on Monday, to their lowest level since October. The electric vehicle giant's stock slipped as much as 5% during the morning session.

  • Highly valued S&P 500 index is ‘near the top of its 85-year trend channel,’ says Deutsche Bank

    The S&P 500 is trading near the upper bound of a 'trend channel of price appreciation' that covers more than eight decades, but the broad equity benchmark could still find a path higher, according to Deutsche Bank.

  • Commonwealth Bank Joins Green Repo Market With Northern Trust

    (Bloomberg) -- Commonwealth Bank of Australia is joining the green repo party, striking a A$50 million ($35.9 million) deal with Chicago-based wealth manager Northern Trust Corp. as it inches toward a sustainable lending target of A$70 billion by 2030.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This

  • Halliburton Denies It’s Vying for Exxon’s Stake in Iraq Field

    (Bloomberg) -- Halliburton Co. denied a claim by Iraq’s oil minister that it’s in talks to buy Exxon Mobil Corp.’s stake in the huge West Qurna-1 oil field amid cont in the south of the country, amid ongoing uncertainty about the future ownership of the asset.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Miss

  • SPX Flow agrees to be acquired by Lone Star Funds in all-cash deal valued at $3.8 billion

    SPX Flow Inc. , a provider of process software for the nutrition, health and industrial markets, said Monday it has agreed to be acquired by Lone Star Funds in an all-cash deal valued at about $3.8 billion. The price is equal to a premium of about 40% over SPX Flow's closing price on July 16, the last trading day before a Wall Street Journal report that the company had received an unsolicited bid. Robert Hull, chair of the SPX Flow board, said the company held talks with "multiple strategic and

  • 7 Reasons for an Irrevocable Life Insurance Trust (ILIT)

    An irrevocable life insurance trust (ILIT) helps minimize estate and gift taxes, provides creditor protection, and protects government benefits.

  • Biotech Market Eyes Deals With Drugmakers Sitting on Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s top drugmakers are awash with cash and biotech investors are hoping more of that money finds its way to them.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) rose 0.8% on Monday after Pfizer Inc.’s $6.7 billion deal for Arena Pharmac

  • Vladimir Kirienko appointed as the new CEO (Russia) of VK

    VK Company Limited (LSE and MICEX-RTS: MAIL, hereinafter referred to as VK or the Сompany) is pleased to announce that the board of directors of VK has unanimously approved the appointment of Vladi...

  • Clear Channel Outdoor considers sale of European business

    Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. said Monday it would consider putting its European business on the selling block as part of a strategic review. Clear Channel Outdoor CEO William Eccleshare said "now is the right time to explore options" for the unit, which is expected to generate fourth-quarter revenue of between $350 million and $360 million. The company has not set a deadline for the review. Clear Channel also expects fourth quarter revenue of $730 million and $750 million, beating Wall S