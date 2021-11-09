U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,685.25
    -16.45 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,319.98
    -112.24 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,886.54
    -95.81 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,427.29
    -15.45 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.52
    +2.59 (+3.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.60
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    -0.18 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1598
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4320
    -0.0650 (-4.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3560
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.8670
    -0.3820 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    67,545.79
    +1,242.62 (+1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,660.53
    -11.21 (-0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.04
    -26.36 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,285.46
    -221.59 (-0.75%)
     

These tiny robots inspired by starfish larva move courtesy of ultrasound

Brian Heater
·2 min read

Microrobots have been a longtime fascination for many in the industry. Such technologies could ultimately provide a slew of applications, including a handful of useful features in healthcare. Things like targeted delivery of medication and microsurgical procedures are frequently mentioned.

Mobility is among the biggest questions that arise from the tech. Specifically, how can roboticists get them to move without batteries and other technologies on board. Magnets are a fairly common suggestion, but a team at ETH Zurich is exploring an altogether different solution: ultrasound.

The robots, which measure smaller than the diameter of a human hair, were created using photolithography. They’re covered with synthetic versions of the sort of cilia that cover starfish larva. In the biological example, these ultra-fine hair-like structures beat the surrounding water in patterns that create small vortexes, propelling the young echinoderms through the fluid. Effectively, the system either pushes water or pulls it in.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jn30ct9u1UY?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

The team says it was able to create similar propulsion in its tiny robots by applying ultrasound waves, allowing them to swim in a straight line. The objects you see around the robot in the photos and video are plastic microbeads added to the water to demonstrate how it moves in circular patterns around the robot.

Drug delivery is the most broadly discussed application here -- specifically, the ability to deliver medication directly to the site of something like a stomach tumor. Doing so could ensure that it’s used more efficiently, while reducing potential side effects.

“But before this vision can be realized, a major challenge remains to be overcome: imaging,” the school writes. “Steering the tiny machines to the right place requires that a sharp image be generated in real time. The researchers have plans to make the microrobots more visible by incorporating contrast agents such as those already used in medical imaging with ultrasound.”

Recommended Stories

  • TechCrunch+ roundup: Deep tech predictions, HashiCorp's IPO, enterprise-wide AI

    "Venture capital investors are racing to pay more to buy smaller pieces of startups that are less profitable than before," writes Alex Wilhelm, who studied Silicon Valley Bank's State of the Markets Report Q4 2021. Going for larger rounds with higher multiples means reduced ownership, and it's shifting more power to founders as investors are "paying more and at shorter intervals for less of less profitable startups." When venture capitalists say this is a good time to be a founder, you know they absolutely mean it.

  • Watchdog: 13 Trump officials violated Hatch Act during 2020 campaign

    The list includes several cabinet officials and top White House aides, including Trump’s former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, chief of staff Mark Meadows and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

  • iOS 15.2 includes Apple's new safety feature for kids in Messages

    Apple has released the second developer beta of iOS 15.2, which includes support for its new communication safety feature in Messages. The feature was announced earlier this year, alongside the company's controversial new child sexual abuse (CSAM) detection technology feature, which Apple delayed following backlash. This technology does not require Apple to access or read the child’s private communications, as all the processing happens on the device.

  • Why Are GlobalFoundries Shares Trading Lower Today?

    The Pentagon plans to place up to $2 billion in rush orders by early March for customized semiconductors used in weapons like the B-2 bomber before the shut down of production line, Bloomberg reports. Globalfoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) sold the factory in Fishkill, New York, that produced the specialized chips used in GPS-dependent systems to ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON). The new owner will not make any more of them. The Defense Department is confronting its looming supply crunch amid a glo

  • Nvidia's Omniverse is being used to predict forest fires, set up cell networks, and teach cars to drive

    Nvidia's Omniverse platform is being used to do everything from predict the path of forest fires to teach cars to drive themselves.

  • AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile Make the Case for Their Beleaguered Stocks

    Next-generation 5G networks promise faster speeds, new applications, and greater revenue growth for carriers. Barron’s spoke with the chief financial officers of AT&T (ticker: T), Verizon Communications (VZ), and T-Mobile US (TMUS)—plus T-Mobile’s president of technology—during the third-quarter earnings season to discuss those opportunities for investors, what metrics to use to track performance, and the case for their stocks. Verizon is pouring funding into its networks and analysts are skeptical of its growth targets.

  • 2 Reasons Why Shiba Inu Is Crashing

    This dog-themed cryptocurrency is falling like a rock. Here's why the pain may be just beginning.

  • Nvidia Stock Soars as GTC Conference Gets Under Way. The Metaverse Is Growing.

    Nvidia, primarily a maker of computer chips, is launching new innovations focused on the future of virtual worlds—the metaverse.

  • Ethereum Name Service Tokens Soar After $500M+ Airdrop

    The newly-formed DAO and its governance tokens are enjoying a picture-perfect launch.

  • AMD's Latest Server CPUs and GPUs Show How a Bigger R&D Budget Is Paying Off

    AMD now has a lot more resources to invest in areas such as chip packaging, software and specialized products.

  • Ethereum Price Prediction – A Range-Bound Morning Leaves $5,000 on the Table

    It’s been a range-bound start to the day for Ethereum, in spite of a new ATH. A move back through to $4,800 level would give the bulls a run at $5,000…

  • Apple CEO Compares Phones That Allow App Sideloading to Cars With No Airbags or Seatbelts

    To Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive officer, letting iPhone users “sideload” apps — that is, install them from sources outside the tech giant’s App Store — would be tantamount to making a car that didn’t have airbags or seatbelts. For Apple, “It’s just too risky to do that,” Cook said about the prospect of allowing […]

  • Why Elastic Shares Gained 16% in October

    The enterprise search and analytics expert impressed market makers with a series of small victories last month.

  • 2 Tech Dividend Stocks to Buy in November

    Patient investors tend to do better in the stock market as the S&P 500 has risen almost 270% over the past decade. Recently the Hartford Funds released a report showing the S&P 500, with dividends, contributed 41% to the total return of the index over a 90-year period. Since 1970, dividends represented an astounding 84% of the index's total return.

  • Why 310 of Robinhood's 7 Million Cyber-Attack Victims Should Be Really Quite Worried

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. announced on Monday an embarrassing security breach that exposed the personal information of millions of its users, which will be of particular concern to the 300 or so customers who suffered the worst privacy compromise.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?Do Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Force

  • Microsoft Xbox Chief Is Looking for Acquisitions in Social, Casual Games

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox and gaming chief, Phil Spencer, is on the lookout for acquisitions, and he particularly wants to spend to boost the company’s presence in social and casual games.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?Do Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?“When I think abou

  • Sony to invest $500 million in TSMC's new Japanese chip plant venture

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Sony Group said on Tuesday it would invest about $500 million in a joint venture with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) that will build a $7 billion chip plant in Japan. Construction of the factory, which local media said last month would supply semiconductors to Sony's image sensor business, will begin in 2022, with production slated to begin at the end of 2024, the companies said in a press release. The decision marks a success for Japanese industry ministry officials, who want world No.1 contract chipmaker TSMC to build plants to supply chips to Japan's electronic device makers and auto companies as trade frictions between the United States and China threaten to disrupt supply chains and demand for the key component grows.

  • AMD lands Meta as customer and takes on Nvidia, sending shares up 11%

    (Reuters) -Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Monday said it has won Meta Platforms Inc as a data center chip customer, sending AMD shares up more than 11% as it cemented some of its gains against Intel Corp. It also announced a range of new chips aimed at taking on larger rivals such as Nvidia Corp in supercomputing markets, as well as smaller competitors, including Ampere Computing in the cloud computing market. After years of trailing the much larger Intel in the market for x86 processor chips, AMD has steadily gained market share since 2017, when a comeback plan spearheaded by Chief Executive Lisa Su put the company on a course to its present position of having faster chips than Intel's.

  • Crypto ‘reasonable to own’ as ‘part of a diversified portfolio,’ but don’t expect Apple to take bitcoin payment soon, says Tim Cook

    Apple CEO Tim Cook isn't photoshopping a pair of laser eyes onto his Twitter handle, but he was offering decidedly bullish thoughts on cryptocurrencies on Tuesday.

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    The S&P 500 has surged 126% over the last five years, growing at an annualized rate of nearly 18%. That's incredible. But over the same period, stocks in the information technology sector have skyrocketed 278%.