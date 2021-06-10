Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a fantasy Borderlands spin-off due in early 2022

The rumors of a Borderlands spin-off were true. Gearbox and 2K have unveiled Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, a standalone fantasy offshoot inspired by its namesake off-kilter character. There isn't much to say about the story yet besides a quest to defeat a Dragon Lord, but you can expect the familiar cell-shaded look, a blend of guns and magic, and the legendary unicorn Butt Stallion.

Expect a lot of acting talent, too. Andy Samberg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett and Ashly Burch are among those lending their voices to the game.

The title is due to arrive sometime in early 2022. While there are still plenty of unknowns, it's safe to say this will scratch the itch for people who wanted more of Gearbox's storytelling without playing another Borderlands sequel or add-on.