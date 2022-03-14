U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,182.16
    -22.15 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,024.37
    +80.18 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,609.52
    -234.29 (-1.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.38
    -33.29 (-1.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.45
    -6.88 (-6.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,963.60
    -21.40 (-1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    -0.83 (-3.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0978
    +0.0064 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1130
    +0.1090 (+5.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3033
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.9200
    +0.6400 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,796.96
    -156.73 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    869.57
    +8.39 (+0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.47
    +37.83 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

'Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands' will have cross-play on PC, Xbox and PlayStation

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Gearbox Software/2K Games

Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will be released on March 25th and, in a first for the franchise, it will have full cross-play support. Those on PC, Xbox and PlayStation will all be able to play the fantasy-themed shooter together, Gearbox Entertainment CEO Randy Pitchford confirmed on Twitter.

Gearbox added cross-platform support to Borderlands 3 in 2021, two years after that game debuted. Although PC, Mac, Xbox and Stadia gamers can join forces in the looter shooter, PlayStation users are locked out of cross-play for now. Publisher 2K Games told Gearbox to remove cross-platform support from PlayStation updates to get certification, Pitchford said at the time. However, that could be about to change. Pitchford now sees Borderlands 3 cross-play support on PS4 and PS5 as "inevitable" and said more details will be announced later.

Many games have adopted cross-play across all platforms over the last few years after Epic Games helped pave the way with Fortnite. Developers of older titles have added cross-play as well — Ubisoft will roll out the feature in For Honor this week, a month after the game's fifth anniversary.

Recommended Stories