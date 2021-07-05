U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,352.34
    +32.40 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,786.35
    +152.85 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,639.33
    +116.92 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,305.76
    -23.60 (-1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.46
    +0.30 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.10
    +7.80 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    26.68
    +0.18 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1881
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4310
    -0.0490 (-3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3851
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.8600
    -0.1800 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,370.18
    -1,029.25 (-2.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    857.34
    +47.79 (+5.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,135.79
    +12.52 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,598.19
    -185.09 (-0.64%)
     

Tinybird turns raw data into realtime API at scale

Romain Dillet
·3 min read

Meet Tinybird, a new startup that helps developers build data products at scale without having to worry about infrastructure, query time and all those annoying issues that come up once you deal with huge data sets. The company ingests data at scale, lets you transform it using SQL and then exposes that data through API endpoints.

Over the past few years, analytics and business intelligence products have really changed the way we interact with data. Now, many big companies store data in a data warehouse or a data lake. They try to get insights from those data sets.

And yet, extracting and manipulating data can be costly and slow. It works great if you want to make a PowerPoint presentation for your quarterly results. But it doesn’t let you build modern web products and data products in general.

“What we do at Tinybird is we help developers build data products at any scale. And we’re really focused on the realtime aspect,” co-founder and CEO Jorge Gómez Sancha told me.

The team of co-founders originally met at Carto. They were already working on complex data issues. “Every year people would come with an order of magnitude more data,” Gómez Sancha said. That’s how they came up with the idea behind Tinybird.

Image Credits: Tinybird

The product can be divided into three parts. First, you connect your Tinybird account with your data sources. The company will then ingest data constantly from those data sources.

Second, you can transform that data through SQL queries. In addition to the command-line interface, you can also enter your SQL queries in a web interface, divide then into multiple steps and document everything. Every time you write a query, you can see your data filtered and sorted according to your query.

Third, you can create API endpoints based on those queries. After that, it works like a standard JSON-based API. You can use it to fetch data in your own application.

What makes Tinybird special is that it’s so fast that it feels like you’re querying your data in realtime. "Several of our customers are reading over 1.5 trillion rows on average per day via Tinybird and ingesting around 5 billion rows per day, others are making an average of 250 requests per second to our APIs querying several billion row datasets," Gómez Sancha wrote in an email.

Behind the scene, the startup uses ClickHouse. But you don’t have to worry about that as Tinybird manages all the infrastructure for you.

Right now, Tinybird has identified three promising use cases. Customers can use it to provide in-product analytics. For instance, if you operate a web hosting service and wants to give some analytics to your customers or if you manage online stores and want to surface purchasing data to your customers, Tinybird works well for that.

Some customers also use the product for operational intelligence, such as realtime dashboards that you can share internally within a company. Your teams can react more quickly and always know if everything is running fine.

You can also use Tinybird as the basis for some automation or complex event processing. For instance, you can leverage Tinybird to build a web application firewall that scans your traffic and reacts in realtime.

Tinybird has raised a $3 million seed round led by Crane.vc with several business angels also participating, such as Nat Friedman (GitHub CEO), Nicholas Dessaigne (Algolia co-founder), Guillermo Rauch (Vercel CEO), Jason Warner (GitHub CTO), Adam Gross (former Heroku CEO), Stijn Christiaens (co-founder and CTO of Collibra), Matias Woloski (co-founder and CTO of Auth0) and Carsten Thoma (Hybris co-founder).

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – July 5th, 2021

    It’s been a bearish start to the week for the crypto majors. A fall through the week’s pivot levels would bring support levels into play before any recovery.

  • Bitcoin Supply Held by ‘Whale Entities’ Hits Two-Month High in Bullish Sign

    Blockchain data shows wealthy investors are coming back to the bitcoin market.

  • Ransomware Group REvil Strikes Again, Demands $70M in Bitcoin from 200 US Firms

    The Russian-based ransomware group is now demanding bitcoin in exchange for a decrypter for the infected machines.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – July 5th, 2021

    It’s a bearish start to the day for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $36,000 would signal a breakout, however.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis –July 5th, 2021

    It’s a bearish start to the day. Dogecoin would need to move through the day’s pivot to avoid heavier losses on the day.

  • Scale, details of massive Kaseya ransomware attack emerge

    Cybersecurity teams worked feverishly Sunday to stem the impact of the single biggest global ransomware attack on record, with some details emerging about how the Russia-linked gang responsible breached the company whose software was the conduit. An affiliate of the notorious REvil gang, best known for extorting $11 million from the meat-processor JBS after a Memorial Day attack, infected thousands of victims in at least 17 countries on Friday, largely through firms that remotely manage IT infrastructure for multiple customers, cybersecurity researchers said. REvil was demanding ransoms of up to $5 million, the researchers said.

  • Hackers conduct one of the largest supply chain cyberattacks to date

    Kaseya is warning of one of the largest supply chain ransomware attacks to date, with over 200 companies affected.

  • 3 Catalysts That Could Send PayPal Stock Higher

    The accelerating shift toward digital transactions over the past year was a boon for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). The digital payments leader has experienced accelerating revenue growth over the last year. PayPal has been investing heavily in technology -- $2.6 billion in 2020 alone -- to develop new features for its growing base of active users -- 392 million at last count.

  • Didi app pulled from app stores in China after suspension order

    China has ordered app-store operators to remove the app of Didi from their stores, the latest as tension escalates between the nation’s largest ride-hailing giant and local regulators. The app has disappeared from several stores including Apple’s App Store in China, TechCrunch can confirm. The nation’s cyberspace administration, which unveiled the order on Sunday, said Didi was illegally collecting users’ personal data.

  • Russia-based hackers breach at least 1,000 businesses in large-scale ransomware campaign

    A Russia-based hacking group known as REvil has compromised the computer systems of at least 1,000 businesses by targeting managed service providers, according to to the cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs Inc.Why it matters: It's a large-scale ransomware campaign — the full scope of which is not yet known — and comes on the heels of several other high-profile ransomware attacks this year.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Of note via Bloomberg: "Such attacks

  • The Six Most Private Cryptocurrencies

    These six private cryptocurrencies claim to offer enhanced security and protection of user identity.

  • These 9 Android apps might have stolen your Facebook password

    Despite the seemingly unstoppable wave of cyberattacks that should teach users to improve their defenses against, not all internet users learn from their mistakes. Some people recycle the same login credentials across different apps and services. Using the same username, email, and password on multiple sites might be convenient. You only have to remember those … The post These 9 Android apps might have stolen your Facebook password appeared first on BGR.

  • Swedish supermarket chain closes 500 stores as cyber-attack freezes tills and self-checkouts

    A Swedish supermarket chain had to close more than half of its stores over the weekend as one of the biggest cyber-attacks in history disabled its self-service checkouts and tills. Coop Sweden said that it was forced to shut down some 500 stores after it fell victim to an unusually sophisticated hack attack, which is believed to have been carried out by the Russia-linked ransomware gang REvil. Ransomware attacks typically use encryption tools to lock away a company's data and then demand a ranso

  • Best Buy's 4th of July sale is revolutionary! Score Sony, Samsung, Nintendo and more, starting at $10

    All the big brands are included: Beats, Xbox, Shark, iRobot, KitchenAid, Keurig, Ninja, Microsoft, the list goes on and on!

  • Juicy 4th of July Apple sales: Save up to $150 on iPads, Watches and AirPods

    Stand up and salute the best sales on MacBooks, AirPods, iPads and so much more!

  • Nikon’s Newest Digital Camera Looks Like an Old-School Film Shooter From the ’80s

    Old bottle, new wine.

  • A booming 4th of July, indeed: Amazon just knocked $50 off Beats Powerbeats wireless earphones

    Save big on the iconic pair that shoppers say are 'better than AirPods.'

  • Biden orders probe of latest ransomware attack

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday directed U.S. intelligence agencies to investigate a cyber attack that has affected hundreds of American businesses.The hackers, who struck on Friday, hijacked widely-used tech management software from Miami-based supplier, Kaseya.The hackers pushed a malicious update, which spread worldwide on Saturday and has quickly become one of the largest ransomware attacks in history.While on tour to promote a vaccination program, Biden was asked if the hack was linked to Russia."First of all, we're not sure who it is for certain. Number one. And what I did, I've directed the full resources of the government to assist in a response... The fact is that the director of the intelligence community gave me a deep dive on what's happened and I'll know better tomorrow. And if it is either or the knowledge of or the consequence of Russia, then I told Putin, we will respond."Last month, the FBI blamed Russia-linked ransomware gang, REvil, for hacking an American meatpacking company.One security firm, Huntress Labs, believes the same group is to blame for the latest attack.The firm said it was tracking the eight service providers used to infect some 200 clients.Meanwhile, Kaseya also launched its own supply chain investigation, with the help of top U.S. cyber officials.Biden urged Russian President Vladimir Putin last month to crack down on cyber hacks coming from his country and warned of consequences if they continued.

  • iPhone privacy settings: Top tips for securing your iOS device

    Because of the evolving nature of the digital threat landscape, constantly evaluating the state of your mobile device security is never a bad idea. New reports from cybersecurity firm Lookout as well as Verizon, for example, reveal a 37% increase in enterprise mobile phishing attacks. Additionally, phishing attacks were the top cause of data breaches … The post iPhone privacy settings: Top tips for securing your iOS device appeared first on BGR.

  • Boring Company proposes Fort Lauderdale transit loop for trips to the beach

    Elon Musk's Boring Company has proposed a transit tunnel loop for Fort Lauderdale that could quickly take you to the beach.