Tio Chilo’s Grill Receives AlphaGraphics’ Business Makeover

AlphaGraphics
·1 min read
AlphaGraphics
AlphaGraphics

San Francisco, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liz Vazquez, owner of Tio Chilo’s Grill in San Francisco, stands proudly in front of the mural at her newly renovated restaurant during a business makeover reveal celebration on Friday, April 15, 2022. Selected by AlphaGraphics in a national contest, Tio Chilo’s received a $25,000 business makeover, which includes a new logo and brand identity, interior and exterior signage, printed materials, a new website and a renewed online presence. Photo courtesy of AlphaGraphics.


Liz Vazquez, owner of Tio Chilo's Grill 

CONTACT: Stephanie Johnson VP of Marketing AlphaGraphics, Inc. stephanie.johnson@alphagraphics.com Ph: (720) 603-1636


  • One of nation's largest homebuilders closes on $42.5M parcel in Queen Creek

    One of the nation's largest homebuilders just plopped down $42.5 million for the third and final phase at a new master-planned community in Queen Creek, just a couple of miles from the land LG Energy Solution Ltd. bought for a new battery plant that will employ 2,800 people.

  • Five telling words in Uber’s email to employees

    Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sent his staff a Sunday-night email this week, setting expectations for a change toward corporate austerity measures at the ride-hailing and delivery app, just days after a mixed earnings call where Uber’s performance beat analysts’ estimates. In the memo, first reported by CNBC, Khosrowshahi explains that he has just wrapped up a series of discussions with investors in New York and Boston. Cutting way back (or perhaps freezing?) hiring will be one way Uber is going to cut costs going forward.

  • Google Boosts Pay, Revamps Employee Promotions To Ease Tensions: CNBC

    Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google has revamped its performance evaluation process targeting increased salaries to ease tension between employees and management, CNBC reports. The search engine giant is embracing a new process called GRAD, Google Reviews and Development, to streamline the evaluation process, limit reviews to once a year, and put more responsibility in the hands of managers. Google saw most Googlers modeled for higher pay under GRAD than they would under the old P

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Growth Stocks Down 58% (or More) to Buy Now

    After weathering a rough April, many investors were hoping for a reprieve. But the market downturn has accelerated in May, fueled by the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a half percentage point, its most aggressive rate hike since 2000.

  • Why Illumina Shares Are Plunging Today?

    A jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware rendered a verdict that Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) willfully infringed the U.S. Patent Nos. 9,222,132 and 10,662,473 owned by Complete Genomics Inc. The jury awarded approximately $334 million to CGI in past damages. The jury also invalidated three patents owned by Illumina, namely, U.S. Patent Nos. 9,217,178; 9,303,290; and 9,970,055. Illumina said it disagrees with the jury's verdict and intends to defend the action, including fil

  • Tech companies are slowing hiring or announcing layoffs. Is this the beginning of a cooler job market?

    After a booming two years, reality is starting to catch up to the tech industry, with ominous signs for the rest of the labor market.

  • Shopify Crashed After Earnings -- Is the Stock a Buy?

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) bulls have had a tough year. Since releasing its first-quarter earnings report, Shopify has seen its price tumble 21%, and the stock is now down 77% from its high. Does that sell-off make Shopify a buy?

  • Stock Market Crash: 3 Absolute Bargains Just Begging to Be Bought

    Buckle up, because volatility is back in a big way on Wall Street. This past Thursday, May 5, just a day after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by their largest amount in two decades (50 basis points), all of the major indexes crashed. Although "crash" is a bit of a subjective term, the nominal and percentage declines for all of the indexes sent shockwaves throughout Wall Street.

  • Apple exec quits over working from home row

    An Apple executive has quit the company in protest over the tech giant’s demands that staff return to the office for three days a week.

  • Oil Tumbles as Saudi Arabia Cuts Prices and China’s Lockdowns Intensify

    Oil prices declined Monday after Saudi Arabia, the biggest exporter, reduced prices for Asia and northwest Europe. Tighter lockdowns in China to prevent the spread of new Covid-19 outbreaks, as well as signs of a broader global economic slowdown, also weighed on prices. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, tumbled 6.1% to $103.09.

  • Uber CEO tells staff hiring is now a ‘privilege’ and warns he’s getting ‘hard-core’ on costs

    In a message to employees, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber needsto make tradeoffs as it reacts to a “seismic shift” in markets.

  • Exclusive-Germany prepares crisis plan for abrupt end to Russian gas - sources

    German officials are quietly preparing for any sudden halt in Russian gas supplies with an emergency package that could include taking control of critical firms, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The preparations being led by the Ministry for Economic Affairs show the heightened state of alert about supplies of the gas that powers Europe's biggest economy and is critical for the production of steel, plastics and cars. Russian gas accounted for 55% of Germany's imports last year and Berlin has come under pressure to unwind a business relationship that critics says is helping to fund Russia's war in Ukraine.

  • Russian Crude Keeps Flowing While Europe Wrangles Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports continue to flow while European Union nations wrangle over sanctions to block purchases and make it harder for the country to ship its barrels elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Tumble, Bond Curve Steepens Amid Fed Angst: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase O

  • 3 Reasons I'm Sticking With DigitalOcean Despite Massive Losses

    DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) just released its earnings report for the first quarter of 2022, and the results sent the stock to record lows. The New York-based cloud infrastructure provider has experienced a drop of more than 70% since achieving a record high about six months ago. Unfortunately, timing is not my strong suit when it comes to investing, and it showed with my investment in DigitalOcean.

  • Can the Good Times Keep Rolling for Macy's?

    Macy's (NYSE: M) is scheduled to report fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings on May 16. There is no telling how long these tailwinds will last, but Macy's is looking to capture the benefits while they persist, and investors hope the momentum will continue. In its most recent quarter, which ended Jan. 29, Macy's generated net sales of $8.66 billion.

  • Generation X is the least confident about retirement — inflation and higher interest rates on debt are concerns

    An annual survey finds that most workers have a positive outlook about retirement savings, but will that soon change?

  • Why Apple is wrong to dictate which days employees come to the office

    Apple says its hybrid work policy is meant to be “both collaborative and flexible.” Apple employees have been raising concerns about the fairness and logic of that plan since at least last summer, when Apple was first preparing to call workers back to the office. In an open letter to Apple’s executive team last week, workers accused the company of creating a hybrid plan that’s “driven by fear”—”Fear of the future of work, fear of worker autonomy, fear of losing control.”

  • Most Americans think they can afford their retirement

    More than 7 in 10 workers and nearly 8 in 10 (77%) retirees said they are very or somewhat confident they will have enough money to live comfortably throughout their retirement years.

  • Petrobras Raises Diesel Prices Despite Bolsonaro Complaints

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s state-controlled oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA raised domestic diesel prices just days after President Jair Bolsonaro bashed the company for too-high profits.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungar