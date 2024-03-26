Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TNLOGIS) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:TNLOGIS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.074 = RM167m ÷ (RM2.9b - RM622m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 7.4%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 7.4%, it's still a low return by itself.

Check out our latest analysis for Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad's past further, check out this free graph covering Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 7.4%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 73% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad has. Considering the stock has delivered 26% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.