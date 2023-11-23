Is Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TNLOGIS) Potentially Undervalued?

While Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TNLOGIS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw its share price hover around a small range of RM0.71 to RM0.77 over the last few weeks. But is this actually reflective of the share value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad’s ratio of 12.93x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. In addition to this, it seems like Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 65%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? TNLOGIS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at TNLOGIS? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TNLOGIS, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for TNLOGIS, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

