Give A Tip Campaign to Help Holiday Shoppers Reach Underserved Subset on Small Business Saturday®

This Thanksgiving weekend, ShareYourFaith.Shop is on a mission to equip shoppers with tools to actively support "the least of these" in the small business community: Self-employed Independent Contractors

ATLANTA, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Share Your Faith Cards announced today the launch of the "Give A Tip" Campaign, a new Small Business Saturday outreach initiative which aims to connect holiday shoppers with underserved small business segments.

As a part of its mission to equip and inspire shoppers with tools to actively support, celebrate, and engage with the underserved, the "Give A Tip" Campaign builds on the burgeoning trend of socially conscious consumerism in spreading hope, happiness, and helpfulness to small businesses this holiday season.

What is the "Give A Tip" Campaign?

The "Give A Tip" Campaign encourages shoppers to champion and support these local, disadvantaged segments with Tipping Cards -- tangible expressions of allyship, generosity, and thanksgiving for their presence in our communities.

The retail services sector is particularly underrepresented on Small Business Saturday, which prompted the organization's focus on tip giving.

"Self-employed Contractors are the often-forgotten subset in the small business community," said Kimberly Kelly, Project Lead at Share Your Faith Cards. "These cash-strapped independents mostly rely on tips to make ends meet because they often do not qualify for traditional financing. Typically, 1099 contractors serve as the hired help within retail service businesses. Unlike payroll employees, they face many more financial hardships, having to pay out upwards of 45% of their earnings for income taxes, health insurance, and business expenses. This reality sparked the need for us to create a fun, feel-good, and inspiring tool to address this disparity."

How Can Shoppers Use These Tools to Support Small Businesses?

Visit www.ShareYourFaith.shop to order a "Give A Tip" Action Pack.

The Action Pack includes an assortment of sixteen industry-specific Tip Greeting Cards with gratuity envelopes. Card messaging features uplifting words of thanksgiving and encouragement along with inspiring scriptures from the bestselling book of all time, the Holy Bible.



Shop local and small.

Prioritize patronizing underrepresented service businesses. These include: ● Food & Grocery Delivery Drivers (Door Dash, Uber Eats) ● House Cleaning & Maid Services ● Hair, Nail, & Beauty Salons ● Package Delivery Services (Amazon, UPS) ● Spas ● Restaurants ● Rideshare Services (Lyft, Uber)



Give generously; gain immeasurably.

The rewards of giving are immeasurable.

"Give, and you will receive. Your gift will return to you in full — pressed down, shaken together to make room for more, running over, and poured into your lap. The amount you give will determine the amount you get back."

- Luke 6:38

About Share Your Faith Cards

ShareYourFaith.Shop is the resource hub for Share Your Faith Cards, a collection of mission-focused greeting cards and outreach tools created by Kimberly Kelly Cards, a small creative design studio. Their unique, cause-driven and faith-based line of products includes the I-CARE Package, all designed and printed in the USA.

