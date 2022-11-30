U.S. markets close in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,025.90
    +68.27 (+1.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,160.04
    +307.51 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,296.40
    +312.62 (+2.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,869.32
    +32.77 (+1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.52
    +2.32 (+2.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.30
    +13.60 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.82 (+3.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0400
    +0.0066 (+0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7120
    -0.0360 (-0.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2042
    +0.0092 (+0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.0940
    -0.5400 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,039.82
    +606.44 (+3.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.99
    +4.29 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.05
    +61.05 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

Tipperary Sales, a La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings & Décor Dealer, Names Heather Morin Chief Financial Officer

·2 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tipperary Sales, d.b.a. La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings & Décor, announces the appointment of Heather Morin as Chief Financial Officer.

"The Tipperary CFO role is a high-level strategic partnership serving with the CEO and leadership team to further the mission of the company," says Martha Brown CEO Tipperary Sales. "In this role, Ms. Morin will manage financial elements of the company while also collaborating with key executives on initiatives that better support business operations and growth for the next iteration of company success."

Most recently with Cherry Bekaert, Morin brings more than twenty years of public accounting and consulting expertise to Tipperary. Morin, a Certified Public Accountant, is a graduate of Augusta University—holding both a Masters of Business and Bachelors of Business in Accounting. Morin will remain in Augusta, working from the company's Business Services office. "I am honored to be joining Tipperary Sales in this capacity. The company has a strong 47-year history and I look forward to collaborating with its great team for continued growth and success," says Morin.

About Tipperary Sales, Inc.

Tipperary Sales, Inc., a family-owned company founded in 1976, operates eight La-Z-Boy Galleries in the Southeast. The company is one of Furniture Today's Top 100 Furniture Stores, with annual sales exceeding $67mm, and currently operates two of the top ten dealer-operated La-Z-Boy stores in the nation. Tipperary Sales has been named both "Retail Partner of the Year" and "Ronald McDonald House Charity Partner of the Year" by La-Z-Boy, Inc.

La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings & Décor stores operated by Tipperary Sales, Inc. are in the following locations: 4205 Washington Rd. in Evans, Ga.; 150 Traders Way in Pooler, Ga.; 107-B River Hills Rd in Asheville, N.C.; 9215 Northlake W Dr in Charlotte, N.C.; 11515 Carolina Place Pkwy. in Pineville, N.C.; 4960 Centre Pointe Dr Suite 102 in N. Charleston, S.C.; 5342 Sunset Boulevard in Lexington, S.C.; 1046 Woodruff Rd. in Greenville, S.C.

For more information, please visit www.la-z-boy.com/southeast.

About La-Z-Boy

Headquartered in Monroe, MI, La-Z-Boy is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers. The company manufactures a full line of comfortable products for the living room and family room, including the company's world-famous recliners, reclining sofas and love seats, sleep sofas, modular furniture and leather upholstery, as well as stationary sofas, love seats and chairs. It is a division of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), one of the world's leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. Live Life ComfortablySM.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tipperary-sales-a-la-z-boy-home-furnishings--decor-dealer-names-heather-morin-chief-financial-officer-301690621.html

SOURCE La-Z-Boy Southeast

Recommended Stories

  • Why XPeng, Li Auto, and Nio Stocks All Soared Today

    Rushing to buy Chinese electric car stocks after an earnings miss, are investors making a big mistake?

  • Why Nio Shares Were More Than 6% Higher This Morning

    Investors may be reacting to positive short-term news, but a longer-term development also provided them with a boost of confidence.

  • Why Knot Offshore Partners Stock Is Plunging Today

    Units of Knot Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) had sunk by more than 18% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Weighing on the master limited partnership (MLP) was an oversupply of shuttle tankers in the North Sea. Knot Offshore Partners issued its third-quarter report, and CEO Gary Chapman said in the accompanying release that its financial results, liquidity, and distributable cash flow "reflect our heavy scheduled drydocking program."

  • CrowdStrike stock plunges on weaker outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for CrowdStrike.

  • Why Horizon Therapeutics Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) were skyrocketing 27.2% higher as of 10:48 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The big jump came after the company announced Thursday evening that it's in discussions with Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen, and Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) about potentially being acquired. There were two words in Horizon's press release that investors should note: "highly preliminary."

  • Will SoFi Hit $10 in 2023?

    It has been a difficult year for SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) shareholders, with shares of the one-stop-shop financial services company down a whopping 70% so far this year. Like most tech and fintech stocks, the company has struggled in the face of rising interest rates, volatile market conditions, and a bleak economic outlook including the potential for a recession sometime in 2023 or 2024. The company has also taken several big steps, including completing its purchase of Golden Pacific Bancorp and its accompanying bank charter at the very start of this year.

  • China EV maker Xpeng expects Q4 deliveries to decline by 50%

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Xpeng following the companies quarterly earnings.

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • Why Rivian Shares Jumped Today

    Rivian's CEO has investors seemingly content with its current status, and looking forward to its upcoming R2 vehicle platform.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Roku, and Shopify Stocks All Rallied on Wednesday

    While the data has checked many of the boxes that suggest the U.S. is in the midst of a recession, other metrics contradict that conclusion, leaving investors uncertain about where we stand. A key economic indicator released on Wednesday provided a bit of clarity, suggesting things are actually better than some had feared. With that as a backdrop, semiconductor specialist Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) climbed 1.8%, streaming video pioneer Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) jumped 2.7%, and e-commerce platform Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rallied 3.3% as of 1:11 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

  • Why QuantumScape, Canoo, and Blink Charging Stocks Rose Today

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), Canoo Holdings (NASDAQ: GOEV), and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) were up between 5% and 7% this morning. While each pared those gains as the day progressed, they all were still outpacing the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index as of 3:20 p.m. ET. With the Nasdaq negative at that time, QuantumScape remained up 2.6%, and Canoo and Blink were 4.7% and 1.9% higher, respectively.

  • Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: "We remain defensive for the 3-month horizon with further headwinds from rising real yields and lingering growth uncertainty... The growth/inflation mix remains unfavorable – inflation is likely to normaliz

  • Top 5 Heavily Shorted Internet Stocks Set to Rebound in 2023

    We have narrowed our search to five Internet-based stocks. These are: ABNB, DDOG, CDAY, U and NET.

  • Eleven Stocks Turned $10,000 To $261,421 In 11 Months

    Most S&P 500 investors got a little gain this month. But investors willing to look off the beaten path found huge gains.

  • Workday Q3 earnings beat boosts stock

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Workday following third-quarter earnings.

  • Banks are short more than $1 trillion in capital, says this analyst, who fears the shortfall will only get worse

    If bank assets are marked to market, the U.S. sector is insolvent, according to an independent analyst.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is a Surefire Winner in 2023

    Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is no stranger to investors; the company is a longtime staple in the healthcare industry. It got a lift in late 2020 and in 2021 as one of the COVID-19 vaccine suppliers, but investors seem to have grown bored with Pfizer's story, and the stock is down about 16% since the start of 2022. The thing is, investors shouldn't be so quick to write off Pfizer stock.

  • 14 Safe Stocks to Buy For Beginner Investors

    In this article, we discuss the 14 safe stocks to buy for beginner investors. If you want to read about some more safe stocks, go directly to 5 Safe Stocks to Buy For Beginner Investors. The collapse of the cryptocurrency market in the past few months has highlighted the perils of investing in speculative assets, […]

  • Nasdaq 100 Jumps 3% in Powell-Driven Stock Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rallied after Jerome Powell signaled a likely slowdown in the pace of tightening as early as December, while indicating more hikes will be needed to curb inflation.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThe S&P 500 erased losses and head

  • Analysts Are More Bearish On Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Than They Used To Be

    Today is shaping up negative for Silvergate Capital Corporation ( NYSE:SI ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering...