U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,272.75
    -54.50 (-1.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,240.00
    -343.00 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,607.00
    -232.75 (-1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,965.10
    -34.70 (-1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    125.99
    +10.31 (+8.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,994.90
    +28.30 (+1.44%)
     

  • Silver

    26.10
    +0.32 (+1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0875
    -0.0040 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.1200 (-6.51%)
     

  • Vix

    31.98
    +1.50 (+4.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3214
    -0.0034 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8930
    +0.1130 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,975.65
    -1,521.48 (-3.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    853.39
    -74.30 (-8.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,130.88
    -854.59 (-3.29%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Stephen Bigger break down potential benefits of rate hikes on financial stocks Wed, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Tips for Growing a Family Business, According to XO Accounting

XO Accounting (965462)
·2 min read

XO Accounting, the top Xero accountant Melbourne-wide, shares their best expert tips for growing a family business.

Xero accountant

Xero accountant
Xero accountant

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Managing a family business can be extremely rewarding, but it doesn't come without its challenges. Family dynamics can be tricky to navigate and conflicting views and opinions may be difficult to reconcile. Leading Xero accountant XO Accounting shares their expert advice for continuing to grow a family business while avoiding conflict as much as possible.

According to XO Accounting, having a solid plan for a family business is absolutely essential. While financial planning is wise for any business owner, a long-term plan can often be the reason a family business stays afloat through multiple generations. Experts recommend prioritising the interests of customers and employees to ensure a positive business culture. It is also advisable to account for market uncertainties that could arise in the future. XO Accounting reminds family business owners that setting quarterly or short-term goals is just as important as a plan that looks further ahead into the future.

On top of financial planning, XO Accounting urges business owners to set in stone a comprehensive business management plan. This includes agreeing on business ownership structure, management control and operational oversight, hiring policies for family members and compensation plans for family members active in the business. This plan will be the key to managing performance and avoiding conflicts of interest. XO Accounting also suggests including a succession plan in the overall business management plan; this will determine who the company will be led by and who it will be left to in the future. A succession plan should clearly define roles held by family members, outline a governance system, set standards for business ethics and company culture, list the procedures for productive conflict resolution, and put a focus on long-term goals for the next generations.

XO Accounting warns that the worst thing a family business can do is assume that all family members will share the same set of values and agree on all business decisions. Having plans in place can help to avoid serious conflict and set the business up for long-term success. For more expert business advice or resident director services, contact XO Accounting today.

XO Accounting

Phone - 1 800 106 141
Email - info@xoaccounting.com.au

Related Images






Image 1: Xero accountant


Xero accountant



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Collateral damage: Backlash against Russian-branded gas stations hits American workers

    Products that seem to be Russian aren't necessarily so.

  • Alberta oil can be a solution to U.S. energy supply crunch - minister

    Alberta, Canada's main oil-producing region, can help alleviate the global oil supply crunch caused by energy disruptions, Alberta energy minister, Sonya Savage, said on Sunday. Alberta has some spare pipeline and rail capacity and can move more oil to the United States, Savage said in Houston ahead of the CERAWeek energy conference by S&P Global. "We are the solution, not Venezuela and others," Savage told Reuters, an apparent reference to U.S. sending a delegation to Caracas last week to discuss an easing of U.S. oil sanctions.

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • Tesla Rivals Lucid, Rivian, Fisker Struggling to Compete

    The stock market has stopped being kind to electric vehicle companies that show much more promise than results.

  • Average California gas prices now over $5 a gallon

    All counties are averaging above $5 per gallon for regular-grade fuel.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Wants the U.S. and the World to Pump More Oil

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk recommends increasing oil production to ease rising prices. His stance, of course, is surprising.

  • Oil spikes to 2008 highs as U.S., Europe mull Russian oil import ban, Iran delay

    Oil prices soared more than 6%, touching their highest since 2008 on Monday after the United States and European allies mull a Russian oil import ban while delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets fuelled tight supply fears. Brent crude futures rose $8.46, or 7.2%, to $126.57 a barrel by 0128 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $7.65, or 6.6%, to $123.33. The United States and European allies are exploring banning imports of Russian oil, Blinken said on Sunday, and the White House coordinated with key Congressional committees moving forward with their own ban.

  • 3 Brand-Name Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million in 10 Years (or Less)

    Through March 1, both the benchmark S&P 500 and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite were lower by a double-digit percentage from their respective all-time closing highs. After all, every stock market crash and correction throughout history has eventually been put into the rearview mirror by a bull-market rally. Perhaps the smartest move investors can make right now is to scoop up shares of brand-name growth stocks.

  • U.K. Cutoff of Gazprom Would Hit Companies, NHS With Price Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- As calls grow for the U.K. to cut off Russian companies over the invasion of Ukraine, few realize how costly that could prove for thousands of businesses as well as schools, libraries and parts of the National Health Service that rely on Gazprom Energy for their gas.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: Netflix, TikTok Join Exodus of Firms From RussiaPutin W

  • McDonald's Is Being Sued In the Ongoing Soft Serve Controversy

    McDonald's has been criticized for many things in recent years, but one complaint is simply just a fact: its soft serve machines are constantly out of commission. The finicky machines at McDonald's are such a cliché that a whole website has been dedicated to tracking their malfunction around the country (nearly 9% of U.S. machines are broken as of writing). The elusive soft serve and McFlurries have spawned memes, conspiracy theories, and even led to several competitors poking fun at Mickey D's.

  • U.S. gasoline prices soar to highest since 2008 on Russia conflict -AAA

    AAA said average U.S. regular grade gasoline prices hit $4.009 per gallon on Sunday, up 11% from $3.604 a week ago and up 45% from $2.760 a year ago. The automobile club, which has data going back to 2000, said U.S. retail gasoline prices hit a record $4.114 a gallon on July 17, 2008, which was around the same time U.S. crude futures soared to a record $147.27 a barrel.

  • Stellantis CEO: Our EV game plan needs to leverage our internal combustion business

    With competitors like Ford aggressively changing their business model this week — separating its ICE (internal combustion engine) business from hits EV business (and boosting EV spending to an astonishing $50 billion from $30 billion through 2026) — the question remains whether Stellantis is doing enough to be competitive in the EV space.

  • How & Why Oil Impacts The Canadian Dollar

    The exchange rate between Canada and the U.S. strongly correlates to the price of oil, and it's largely due to the way Canada earns U.S. dollars.

  • How the Covid-19 Test Was Won

    With an eye-catching card on a lollipop-like stick, Abbott Laboratories dominated the market for at-home Covid-19 diagnosis. Now it is trying to predict the future course of the virus.

  • Fifth Third CEO gets pay raise

    Fifth Third Bancorp’s gave CEO Greg Carmichael a pay raise last year as the bank’s stock soared. Downtown Cincinnati-based Fifth Third (Nasdaq: FITB), the largest locally based bank and the ninth-largest U.S-based consumer bank, paid Carmichael $10.5 million last year, it disclosed in a proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nearly all of Carmichael’s pay hike came from Fifth Third’s variable compensation plan tied to company performance, which the board described in the proxy statement as “extremely strong.”

  • Optimism is waning but conditions are right for a good year for business

    Small businesses say they are struggling but the economy is poised to bounce back from the pandemic in 2022 ‘Those companies hurt most by Covid will see brighter skies this year.’ Photograph: Andrew Holt/Getty Images Small businesses today are struggling and their optimism is waning. Or are they? Yes: the closely watched Small Business Optimism Index from the National Federation of Independent Businesses dropped in January to a level of 97.1, well off its recent peak of 102.5 in June 2021. Yes:

  • Looking for Early Retirement? Buy These Stocks

    Let's get the FIRE (financial independence, retire early) started with these high-performing real estate investment trusts (REITs) growing at a double-digit pace.

  • $7 a gallon? At least 1 LA gas station is getting close to that mark

    The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in L.A. County rose to $5.247 on Saturday, but some gas stations in the area have even higher prices.

  • The Valens Company Inc. (TSE:VLNS) Analysts Just Cut Their EPS Forecasts Substantially

    One thing we could say about the analysts on The Valens Company Inc. ( TSE:VLNS ) - they aren't optimistic, having just...

  • Brent crude up $10, shares sink as Ukraine conflict deepens

    The price of oil jumped more than $10 a barrel and shares were sharply lower Monday as the conflict in Ukraine deepened amid mounting calls for harsher sanctions against Russia. Benchmark U.S. crude was up nearly $9 at more than $124 a barrel. The surge followed a warning from Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukrainian statehood was imperiled as Russian forces battered strategic locations.