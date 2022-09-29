U.S. markets close in 3 hours 43 minutes

Tips for Managing a Multigenerational, Post-Pandemic Workforce

Alkermes
·1 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / Check out Alkermes' Steve Schiavo, SVP of HR, in this BioSpace article discussing how to best support a multigenerational workforce. https://bit.ly/3qgNmiK

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Alkermes, Thursday, September 29, 2022, Press release picture
Alkermes, Thursday, September 29, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alkermes on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Alkermes
Website: http://www.alkermes.com/
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Alkermes



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/718162/Tips-for-Managing-a-Multigenerational-Post-Pandemic-Workforce

