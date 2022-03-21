Tips from Ontario's doctors to help stay safe as COVID restrictions ease.

TORONTO, March 21, 2022 /CNW/ - As pandemic restrictions ease, Ontario's doctors offer five tips for helping you be and feel safe.

Ontario Medical Association Logo (CNW Group/Ontario Medical Association)

Get vaccinated. Keep up to date with your vaccinations and expect there will be more COVID boosters. Consider continuing to wear a mask in indoor public spaces, especially if vulnerable people or unvaccinated children are present. Respect those who continue to wear masks. They are protecting both themselves and others. Stay home if you have COVID-19 symptoms. Take a rapid test if you have access to one and be sure to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. Recognize that science is constantly evolving and public health advice about testing and isolation changes with it. Check your local public health website for the latest information.

About the OMA

The Ontario Medical Association represents Ontario's 43,000-plus physicians, medical students and retired physicians, advocating for and supporting doctors while strengthening the leadership role of doctors in caring for patients. Our vision is to be the trusted voice in transforming Ontario's health-care system.

SOURCE Ontario Medical Association

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/21/c5971.html