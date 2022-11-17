U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

Tips for Planning Winter Getaways

Family Features
·4 min read

MISSION, KS / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / (Family Features) Winter occasions and celebrations equate to increased travel opportunities for many families to see destinations around the globe. Whether you're planning a trip far from home or taking advantage of nearby attractions during a staycation, you can get more out of your adventures when you plan ahead.

Family Features, Thursday, November 17, 2022, Press release picture
Family Features, Thursday, November 17, 2022, Press release picture

Consider these facts, figures and tips from the travel experts at Go City, a top attractions and experiences pass for city travelers.

Planning

Overall, Americans spend an average of 14 hours planning their getaway, the majority of which happens online or with the help of apps that provide booking information, directions, localized tips and more. In addition to deciding where to go and what to do once you get there, you may find planning ahead and checking restaurant reviews is especially helpful for those first hours after you arrive. Upon arrival, the first order of business for travelers is often refueling with a good meal, typically based on reviews they read before reaching their destination. Also research attractions and create a plan of things you'd like to do each day, even if you don't follow it to the letter.

Remember, while many attractions and entertainment options provide flexibility, some should be booked in advance. Check individual websites for events, attractions and more to find details about booking and tickets, if required.

Family Features, Thursday, November 17, 2022, Press release picture
Family Features, Thursday, November 17, 2022, Press release picture

Destination

If you're like many Americans, you may favor traveling to a place where the temperatures soar and you can soak up some sunshine. However, taking advantage of some of those typically warmer destinations outside of peak season can actually provide a way to avoid lines and enjoy a break from the heat. For example, locals in Orlando prefer to visit the area's popular theme parks in the winter. Using an option like Go City can help you save and experience more to make your in- or offseason trip even better with access to Legoland Florida, Fun Spot America and Boggy Creek Airboat Tours.

The experience passes provide access to popular attractions in 30 major cities around the world such as New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Orlando, London, Bangkok, Barcelona, Dubai and more. Cancun is another hot spot; using the All-Inclusive Pass during the cooler months allows you to take advantage of one of the best times of the year to enjoy Xcaret at Night, along with the Cancun Scenic Tower. Other favorites among visitors include the Sky Wheel and parasailing adventures.

Packing

Smart packing is an often-overlooked secret to successful travel. Not only do you need enough attire for each day, you may also need extras to accommodate special activities or adjust to changing temperatures throughout the day and evening hours. The majority of Americans (63%) pack the night before a big trip but starting sooner can help ensure you don't forget anything important. Starting a list well ahead of time can help you get a jump on your packing while saving the physical act of fitting everything into your luggage until closer to departure.

Excursions

Taking advantage of the unique activities and excursions is a smart way to immerse yourself and more fully experience the cities you visit. On average, Americans participate in five activities and excursions during a single trip; most of the time, those outings are planned from home as much as four weeks ahead of time, rather than upon arriving in the destination city.

If you're planning to schedule excursions on your trip, explore resources like Go City, which can help you save up to 60% over gate admission prices. Passes can unlock the best a city has to offer, from bucket list attractions and top tours in the United States, such as Universal Studios, Sea World, Shedd Aquarium, Long Beach Aquarium and the Statue of Liberty, or abroad like the Vatican, the Eiffel Tower and more. There are also plenty of hidden gems and exclusive experiences such as a tour of Fenway Park, Texas Ranger Museum, Museum of Us, Coral Crater Adventure Park and even wine and cheese-making classes.

Start planning your winter travel adventure at gocity.com.

Photos courtesy of Getty Images

Contact:

Michael French
mfrench@familyfeatures.com
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at

Culinary.net

and

eLivingToday.com

SOURCE: Family Features



