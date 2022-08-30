U.S. markets open in 5 hours 35 minutes

Tire Building Machinery Market Size to Grow by USD 111.55 million, Increasing Demand for Replaced Tires Globally to Drive Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tire building machinery market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for replaced tires globally. Tires are some of the most replaced components of vehicles due to constant exposure to wear and tear. Various factors such as harsh road conditions, demand for seasonal tires, and changing consumer behavior compel consumers to change tires. Thus, the demand for replacement tires is increasing in the market. In addition, several commercial tires are expected to reach the end of their product life cycles during the forecast period, especially in developed countries. Moreover, commercial vehicles with more than five years of service require the replacement of parts or the entire vehicle. The increasing replacement demand for tires is creating a demand for new tires, which is encouraging tire manufacturers to increase the production of tires.

Latest market research report titled Tire Building Machinery Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The tire building machinery market size is expected to grow by USD 111.55 million from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34% during the forecast period.

Use the analysis and competitive benchmarking insights by Technavio for effective decision making. Download a FREE PDF Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

The tire building machinery market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of well-diversified international, regional, and local vendors. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovations to compete in the market. Several local and regional vendors, especially in Asia, are offering tire building machinery at competitive prices when compared to established players. Hence, the market is competitive for new entrants. Though many local vendors are emerging in this market, they find it difficult to compete with international vendors in terms of quality, durability, reliability, and technological innovations.

Major Tire Building Machinery Companies

  • Balluff GmbH

  • BST GmbH

  • Emerald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Pvt. Ltd.

  • Erdemtas Makine Elekt.San.Tic. Ltd.

  • Harburg Freudenberger Maschinenbau GmbH

  • Herbert Tire Tooling GmbH and Co. KG

  • INTEREUROPEAN Srl

  • Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

  • MARANGONI Group

  • Mesnac Co. Ltd.

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • Pelmar Engineering Ltd.

  • RRR Development Co. Inc.

  • SAMSON MACHINERY INC.

  • SHYR CHIUANN MACHINERY INDUSTRY CO. LTD.

  • Siemens AG

  • Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

  • TA KU MACHINERY CO. LTD.

  • TKH Group NV

  • YANTAI FRIEND MACHINERY CO. LTD.

Tire Building Machinery Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

  • Passenger cars - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Commercial vehicle - size and forecast 2021-2026

Tire Building Machinery Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Application Segment

The passenger vehicles segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as improving the economy, evolving lifestyles, and increasing incomes have led to a rise in the demand for new, safe, fuel-efficient, and technologically advanced cars. These factors are fueling the demand for passenger vehicles, which will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Tire Building Machinery Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 111.55 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.6

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Balluff GmbH, BST GmbH, Emerald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Pvt. Ltd., Erdemtas Makine Elekt.San.Tic. Ltd., Harburg Freudenberger Maschinenbau GmbH, Herbert Tire Tooling GmbH and Co. KG, INTEREUROPEAN Srl, Larsen and Toubro Ltd., MARANGONI Group, Mesnac Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Pelmar Engineering Ltd., RRR Development Co. Inc., SAMSON MACHINERY INC., SHYR CHIUANN MACHINERY INDUSTRY CO. LTD., Siemens AG, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., TA KU MACHINERY CO. LTD., TKH Group NV, and YANTAI FRIEND MACHINERY CO. LTD.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BST GmbH

  • 10.4 Harburg Freudenberger Maschinenbau GmbH

  • 10.5 Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

  • 10.6 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • 10.7 Pelmar Engineering Ltd.

  • 10.8 RRR Development Co. Inc.

  • 10.9 SAMSON MACHINERY INC.

  • 10.10 SHYR CHIUANN MACHINERY INDUSTRY CO. LTD.

  • 10.11 Siemens AG

  • 10.12 TKH Group NV

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

