Tire Building Machinery Market Size to Grow by USD 111.55 million, Increasing Demand for Replaced Tires Globally to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tire building machinery market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for replaced tires globally. Tires are some of the most replaced components of vehicles due to constant exposure to wear and tear. Various factors such as harsh road conditions, demand for seasonal tires, and changing consumer behavior compel consumers to change tires. Thus, the demand for replacement tires is increasing in the market. In addition, several commercial tires are expected to reach the end of their product life cycles during the forecast period, especially in developed countries. Moreover, commercial vehicles with more than five years of service require the replacement of parts or the entire vehicle. The increasing replacement demand for tires is creating a demand for new tires, which is encouraging tire manufacturers to increase the production of tires.

The tire building machinery market size is expected to grow by USD 111.55 million from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34% during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The tire building machinery market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of well-diversified international, regional, and local vendors. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovations to compete in the market. Several local and regional vendors, especially in Asia, are offering tire building machinery at competitive prices when compared to established players. Hence, the market is competitive for new entrants. Though many local vendors are emerging in this market, they find it difficult to compete with international vendors in terms of quality, durability, reliability, and technological innovations.

Major Tire Building Machinery Companies

Balluff GmbH

BST GmbH

Emerald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Pvt. Ltd.

Erdemtas Makine Elekt.San.Tic. Ltd.

Harburg Freudenberger Maschinenbau GmbH

Herbert Tire Tooling GmbH and Co. KG

INTEREUROPEAN Srl

Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

MARANGONI Group

Mesnac Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Pelmar Engineering Ltd.

RRR Development Co. Inc.

SAMSON MACHINERY INC.

SHYR CHIUANN MACHINERY INDUSTRY CO. LTD.

Siemens AG

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

TA KU MACHINERY CO. LTD.

TKH Group NV

YANTAI FRIEND MACHINERY CO. LTD.

Tire Building Machinery Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

Passenger cars - size and forecast 2021-2026

Commercial vehicle - size and forecast 2021-2026

Tire Building Machinery Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Application Segment

The passenger vehicles segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as improving the economy, evolving lifestyles, and increasing incomes have led to a rise in the demand for new, safe, fuel-efficient, and technologically advanced cars. These factors are fueling the demand for passenger vehicles, which will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Tire Building Machinery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 111.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.6 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Balluff GmbH, BST GmbH, Emerald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Pvt. Ltd., Erdemtas Makine Elekt.San.Tic. Ltd., Harburg Freudenberger Maschinenbau GmbH, Herbert Tire Tooling GmbH and Co. KG, INTEREUROPEAN Srl, Larsen and Toubro Ltd., MARANGONI Group, Mesnac Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Pelmar Engineering Ltd., RRR Development Co. Inc., SAMSON MACHINERY INC., SHYR CHIUANN MACHINERY INDUSTRY CO. LTD., Siemens AG, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., TA KU MACHINERY CO. LTD., TKH Group NV, and YANTAI FRIEND MACHINERY CO. LTD. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

