Tire Cord Fabrics Market Size to Grow by USD 528.89 mn | Rising Number of Automobile Buyers to Boost Growth | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The tire cord fabrics market is expected to grow by USD 528.89 mn from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 3.59% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Request a Free Sample Report for additional highlights related to market growth

Tire Cord Fabrics Market 2022-2026: Scope

The tire cord fabrics market report covers the following areas:

Tire Cord Fabrics Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The rising number of automobile buyers is driving the tire cord fabrics market growth. The automotive industry was significantly affected in 2020 by the outbreak of COVID-19. Automobile sales in various countries, including China and US, witnessed a drastic decline in 2020. However, automobile manufacturers across the world experienced growth in production from Q3 2020 to Q1 2021. Moreover, automobile dealerships worldwide are trying to fulfill the changing personal requirements during the pandemic. Thus, the rise in demand for automobiles will lead to an increase in the demand for tires, which, in turn, will drive the global demand for tire cord fabrics during the forecast period.

Declining automotive production and sales are challenging the tire cord fabrics market growth. The outbreak of COVID-19 and its exponential spread across the world also affected this sector in 2020. Automotive sales showed an increase in some countries. However, this did not lead to the recovery of the sector. Challenges triggered by the temporary shutting down of businesses and the laying-off of employees across the world have been affecting automotive sales in all key regions. This, in turn, has been adversely affecting the demand for automotive all-season tires.

Tire Cord Fabrics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Free Sample

Tire Cord Fabrics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Tire Cord Fabrics Market, including Asahi Kasei Corp., Benninger AG, Century Enka Ltd., COLMANT COATED FABRICS, Cordenka GmbH and Co. KG, FORMOSA TAFFETA CO. LTD., Hyosung Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Junma Tyre Cord Co. Ltd., Kolon Industries Inc., Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS, Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd., NV Bekaert SA, Sohrab Group, SRF Ltd., Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and Milliken and Co. among others.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Tire Cord Fabrics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist tire cord fabrics market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the tire cord fabrics market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the tire cord fabrics market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tire cord fabrics market vendors

Related Reports:

Automotive Vacuumless Braking Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive and Transportation Connector Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Tire Cord Fabrics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.59%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 528.89 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

0.93

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 68%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Thailand, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Asahi Kasei Corp., Benninger AG, Century Enka Ltd., COLMANT COATED FABRICS, Cordenka GmbH and Co. KG, FORMOSA TAFFETA CO. LTD., Hyosung Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Junma Tyre Cord Co. Ltd., Kolon Industries Inc., Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS, Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd., NV Bekaert SA, Sohrab Group, SRF Ltd., Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and Milliken and Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Replacement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 OEM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Benninger AG

  • 10.4 Century Enka Ltd.

  • 10.5 COLMANT COATED FABRICS

  • 10.6 Hyosung Corp.

  • 10.7 Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Kolon Industries Inc.

  • 10.9 Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS

  • 10.10 SRF Ltd.

  • 10.11 Teijin Ltd.

  • 10.12 Toray Industries Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tire-cord-fabrics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-528-89-mn--rising-number-of-automobile-buyers-to-boost-growth--technavio-301519120.html

SOURCE Technavio

