Tire Cord Fabrics Market Size to Grow by USD 528.89 mn | Rising Number of Automobile Buyers to Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The tire cord fabrics market is expected to grow by USD 528.89 mn from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 3.59% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
Tire Cord Fabrics Market 2022-2026: Scope
The tire cord fabrics market report covers the following areas:
Tire Cord Fabrics Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge
The rising number of automobile buyers is driving the tire cord fabrics market growth. The automotive industry was significantly affected in 2020 by the outbreak of COVID-19. Automobile sales in various countries, including China and US, witnessed a drastic decline in 2020. However, automobile manufacturers across the world experienced growth in production from Q3 2020 to Q1 2021. Moreover, automobile dealerships worldwide are trying to fulfill the changing personal requirements during the pandemic. Thus, the rise in demand for automobiles will lead to an increase in the demand for tires, which, in turn, will drive the global demand for tire cord fabrics during the forecast period.
Declining automotive production and sales are challenging the tire cord fabrics market growth. The outbreak of COVID-19 and its exponential spread across the world also affected this sector in 2020. Automotive sales showed an increase in some countries. However, this did not lead to the recovery of the sector. Challenges triggered by the temporary shutting down of businesses and the laying-off of employees across the world have been affecting automotive sales in all key regions. This, in turn, has been adversely affecting the demand for automotive all-season tires.
Tire Cord Fabrics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Application
Geography
Tire Cord Fabrics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Tire Cord Fabrics Market, including Asahi Kasei Corp., Benninger AG, Century Enka Ltd., COLMANT COATED FABRICS, Cordenka GmbH and Co. KG, FORMOSA TAFFETA CO. LTD., Hyosung Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Junma Tyre Cord Co. Ltd., Kolon Industries Inc., Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS, Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd., NV Bekaert SA, Sohrab Group, SRF Ltd., Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and Milliken and Co. among others.
Tire Cord Fabrics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist tire cord fabrics market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the tire cord fabrics market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the tire cord fabrics market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tire cord fabrics market vendors
Tire Cord Fabrics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.59%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 528.89 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
0.93
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 68%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Thailand, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Asahi Kasei Corp., Benninger AG, Century Enka Ltd., COLMANT COATED FABRICS, Cordenka GmbH and Co. KG, FORMOSA TAFFETA CO. LTD., Hyosung Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Junma Tyre Cord Co. Ltd., Kolon Industries Inc., Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS, Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd., NV Bekaert SA, Sohrab Group, SRF Ltd., Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and Milliken and Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Replacement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 OEM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Benninger AG
10.4 Century Enka Ltd.
10.5 COLMANT COATED FABRICS
10.6 Hyosung Corp.
10.7 Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.
10.8 Kolon Industries Inc.
10.9 Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS
10.10 SRF Ltd.
10.11 Teijin Ltd.
10.12 Toray Industries Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
