Tire-Derived Fuel Market size to grow by USD 80.63 million from 2021 to 2026| Evolving Opportunities with CH2E & Emanuel Tire LLC | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Tire-Derived Fuel Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Tire-Derived Fuel Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Tire-Derived Fuel Market Facts at a Glance-

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including CH2E, Emanuel Tire LLC, Front Range Tire Recycle Inc., Globarket Tire Recycling LLC, Lakin Tire, Liberty Tire Recycling LLC, L and S Tire Co., MS Tire Recycling LLC, Regn-Sells Group, Reliable Tire Disposal, Renelux Cyprus Ltd., ResourceCo Pty Ltd., Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB, Tire Disposal and Recycling Inc., Tyrec Ltd., and West Coast Rubber Recycling Inc. among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: End-user (cement kilns, pulp and paper mills, and utility and industrial boilers)

  • Geographies: APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our sample report

The Tire-Derived Fuel Market size is expected to increase by USD 80.63 million from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 3.78% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. 71% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, India, and Russia are the key markets for tire-derived fuel in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in sales of automotive vehicles and the subsequent generation of stockpiles of tires over the years will facilitate the tire-derived fuel market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in APAC

Vendor Insights-

The Tire-Derived Fuel Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

  • CH2E -The company offers Tire-derived fuels (TDF) from recycled waste tires, which are processed into material used as fuel in various manufacturing applications.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Sample Report

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Tire-Derived Fuel Market Driver:

  • Tire-Derived Fuel Market Trend:

The key factor driving the global tire-derived fuel market growth is the advances in tire recycling technologies. Stringent regulations are being undertaken to comply with the Paris Agreement. On average, EVs emit half the amount of GHGs as compared to conventional vehicles. In order to further promote the sales of EVs, governments in several countries like China and the US are setting objectives and giving incentives in the form of monetary and non-monetary benefits. According to the IEA, China has set a target of launching five million EVs by 2020, inclusive of 4.6 million passenger light-duty vehicles and 0.2 million buses for public transport. On the other hand, India has also set a target to achieve 30% EV sales by 2030. These factors have boosted the demand for EVs and HEVs globally, which will fetch more end-of-life tires during the forecast period, which can be converted as fuel. Such factors will positively impact the market during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends - Download a sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

For customization - Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

  • The hazardous waste handling automation market share is expected to increase by USD 6.25 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.05%. Download a free sample now!

  • The IT asset disposition (ITAD) market share is expected to increase by USD 7.45 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.90%. Download a free sample now!

Tire-Derived Fuel Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.78%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 80.63 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.37

Performing market contribution

APAC at 71%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

CH2E, Emanuel Tire LLC, Front Range Tire Recycle Inc., Globarket Tire Recycling LLC, Lakin Tire, Liberty Tire Recycling LLC, L and S Tire Co., MS Tire Recycling LLC, Ragn-Sells Group, Reliable Tire Disposal, Renelux Cyprus Ltd., ResourceCo Pty Ltd., Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB, Tire Disposal and Recycling Inc., Tyrec Ltd., and West Coast Rubber Recycling Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Cement kilns - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Pulp and paper mills - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Utility and industrial boilers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 CH2E

  • 10.4 Emanuel Tire LLC

  • 10.5 Front Range Tire Recycle Inc.

  • 10.6 Globarket Tire Recycling LLC

  • 10.7 Lakin Tire

  • 10.8 Liberty Tire Recycling LLC

  • 10.9 Ragn-Sells Group

  • 10.10 Renelux Cyprus Ltd.

  • 10.11 ResourceCo Pty Ltd.

  • 10.12 Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tire-derived-fuel-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-80-63-million-from-2021-to-2026-evolving-opportunities-with-ch2e--emanuel-tire-llc--technavio-301530293.html

SOURCE Technavio

