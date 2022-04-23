Tire-Derived Fuel Market size to grow by USD 80.63 million from 2021 to 2026| Evolving Opportunities with CH2E & Emanuel Tire LLC | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Tire-Derived Fuel Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Tire-Derived Fuel Market Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

Companies: 10+ – Including CH2E, Emanuel Tire LLC, Front Range Tire Recycle Inc., Globarket Tire Recycling LLC, Lakin Tire, Liberty Tire Recycling LLC, L and S Tire Co., MS Tire Recycling LLC, Regn-Sells Group, Reliable Tire Disposal, Renelux Cyprus Ltd., ResourceCo Pty Ltd., Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB, Tire Disposal and Recycling Inc., Tyrec Ltd., and West Coast Rubber Recycling Inc. among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Segments: End-user (cement kilns, pulp and paper mills, and utility and industrial boilers)

Geographies: APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

The Tire-Derived Fuel Market size is expected to increase by USD 80.63 million from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 3.78% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. 71% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, India, and Russia are the key markets for tire-derived fuel in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in sales of automotive vehicles and the subsequent generation of stockpiles of tires over the years will facilitate the tire-derived fuel market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights-

The Tire-Derived Fuel Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

CH2E -The company offers Tire-derived fuels (TDF) from recycled waste tires, which are processed into material used as fuel in various manufacturing applications.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Tire-Derived Fuel Market Driver:

Tire-Derived Fuel Market Trend:

The key factor driving the global tire-derived fuel market growth is the advances in tire recycling technologies. Stringent regulations are being undertaken to comply with the Paris Agreement. On average, EVs emit half the amount of GHGs as compared to conventional vehicles. In order to further promote the sales of EVs, governments in several countries like China and the US are setting objectives and giving incentives in the form of monetary and non-monetary benefits. According to the IEA, China has set a target of launching five million EVs by 2020, inclusive of 4.6 million passenger light-duty vehicles and 0.2 million buses for public transport. On the other hand, India has also set a target to achieve 30% EV sales by 2030. These factors have boosted the demand for EVs and HEVs globally, which will fetch more end-of-life tires during the forecast period, which can be converted as fuel. Such factors will positively impact the market during the forecast period.

Tire-Derived Fuel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.78% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 80.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.37 Performing market contribution APAC at 71% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CH2E, Emanuel Tire LLC, Front Range Tire Recycle Inc., Globarket Tire Recycling LLC, Lakin Tire, Liberty Tire Recycling LLC, L and S Tire Co., MS Tire Recycling LLC, Ragn-Sells Group, Reliable Tire Disposal, Renelux Cyprus Ltd., ResourceCo Pty Ltd., Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB, Tire Disposal and Recycling Inc., Tyrec Ltd., and West Coast Rubber Recycling Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

