Tire Retreading Market in the US to Grow by USD 422.19 million, Lower Cost of Tire Retreading to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The lower cost of tire retreading is driving the growth of the market. The cost-effectiveness of retreads is about 40% higher than new tires. This can help fleet operators achieve operational efficiency. The consumption of rubber in retreads is low, which reduces its cost and decreases the dependence of retreads on raw material price fluctuations. Moreover, multiple recycling of tires raises their lifecycle and reduces their cost. Thus, the low cost of tire retreading will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: The availability of low-cost new tires is a challenge for the market. The demand for tires has increased in the last decade, though the supply has remained the same. This has led to a shortage of new tires in the market. In addition, imports from China have reduced the price of new tires further and bridged the price gap between new tires and retreads significantly. This gap is expected to reduce further in the coming years, which will compel retread players to optimize their operation and manufacturing to reduce the prices of retreads.

Market Segmentation

The tire retreading market in the US is segmented by product type (pre-cure and mold cure) and consumption pattern (domestic consumption and export). By product type, the pre-cure segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The tire retreading market in the US is fragmented. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market has many established players and is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. Vendors are focusing on expanding their product portfolios by developing advanced technologies for their new products. The competition in the market is expected to be high owing to the presence of established vendors. Moreover, the threat of rivalry will be high in the tire retreading market in the US during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

Aviation Tires and Treads LLC

Best One Tire and Service

Blacks Tire and Auto Service

Bob Sumerel Tire

Boulevard Tire Center

CraftTire Inc.

Desser Holdings LLC

Dorsey Tire

Kilgore Tire Center

Les Schwab Tire Centers

McCarthy Tire

McWhorters Tire Co

New Pride Tire, Inc.

Parrish Tire Co.

Redburn Tire Co.

Southern Tire Mart

The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.

Tredroc Tire Services

WILKERSON CO INC.

Ziegler Tire

Tire Retreading Market in the US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.12% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 422.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.58 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aviation Tires and Treads LLC, Best One Tire and Service, Blacks Tire and Auto Service, Bob Sumerel Tire, Boulevard Tire Center, CraftTire Inc., Desser Holdings LLC, Dorsey Tire, Kilgore Tire Center, Les Schwab Tire Centers, McCarthy Tire, McWhorters Tire Co, New Pride Tire, Inc., Parrish Tire Co., Redburn Tire Co., Southern Tire Mart, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Tredroc Tire Services, WILKERSON CO INC., and Ziegler Tire Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

