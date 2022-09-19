Tire Retreading Market in the US to Grow by USD 422.19 million, Lower Cost of Tire Retreading to Boost Market Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tire Retreading Market in the US by - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the tire retreading market in the US between 2021 and 2026 is USD 422.19 mn.
Key Market Dynamics
Market Driver: The lower cost of tire retreading is driving the growth of the market. The cost-effectiveness of retreads is about 40% higher than new tires. This can help fleet operators achieve operational efficiency. The consumption of rubber in retreads is low, which reduces its cost and decreases the dependence of retreads on raw material price fluctuations. Moreover, multiple recycling of tires raises their lifecycle and reduces their cost. Thus, the low cost of tire retreading will drive market growth during the forecast period.
Market Challenge: The availability of low-cost new tires is a challenge for the market. The demand for tires has increased in the last decade, though the supply has remained the same. This has led to a shortage of new tires in the market. In addition, imports from China have reduced the price of new tires further and bridged the price gap between new tires and retreads significantly. This gap is expected to reduce further in the coming years, which will compel retread players to optimize their operation and manufacturing to reduce the prices of retreads.
Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors.
Market Segmentation
The tire retreading market in the US is segmented by product type (pre-cure and mold cure) and consumption pattern (domestic consumption and export). By product type, the pre-cure segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period.
Additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities are available in the report.
Vendor Landscape
The tire retreading market in the US is fragmented. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market has many established players and is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. Vendors are focusing on expanding their product portfolios by developing advanced technologies for their new products. The competition in the market is expected to be high owing to the presence of established vendors. Moreover, the threat of rivalry will be high in the tire retreading market in the US during the forecast period.
The report can be customized to personalize according to specific needs.
Tire Retreading Market in the US Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.12%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 422.19 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
1.58
Regional analysis
US
Performing market contribution
US at 100%
Key consumer countries
US
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Aviation Tires and Treads LLC, Best One Tire and Service, Blacks Tire and Auto Service, Bob Sumerel Tire, Boulevard Tire Center, CraftTire Inc., Desser Holdings LLC, Dorsey Tire, Kilgore Tire Center, Les Schwab Tire Centers, McCarthy Tire, McWhorters Tire Co, New Pride Tire, Inc., Parrish Tire Co., Redburn Tire Co., Southern Tire Mart, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Tredroc Tire Services, WILKERSON CO INC., and Ziegler Tire
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
