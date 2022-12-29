U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

Tire Testing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Segmented By Testing Type (Tensile Test, Tear Test, Adhesion Test, Compression Test, and Fatigue Test), By Sourcing (In House and Outsourcing), By Vehicle Type (Two-Wheeler, Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle, OTR), and By Region.

New York, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tire Testing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377504/?utm_source=GNW

The global tire testing market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2024-2028. Strict government regulations about the tire standards to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of vehicles, along with the use of innovative technologies for tire testing to suit different tire requirements, are the key factors influencing the demand of the global tire testing market.
Tires in automobiles are considered integral components that help determine vehicle performance and driver safety.Total tire production in the world was around 20 million tons in 2020.

Tire testing is performed to ensure the safety of the vehicles, and the tire testing machines determine the material properties of the tire under static and dynamic conditions.Different end-use industries such as aerospace, automotive, and defense vehicles have different tire specifications and performance requirements.

Tire testing equipment is used to evaluate tires based on different specifications required by different industries to meet the set standards.
Rise In Automotive Production and Sales Spurs Market Growth
Rapid industrialization in developing countries has boosted the automotive industry and accelerated commercial vehicles such as trucks, trailers, and tractors.Improvements in the living standards of the consumers and the rise in purchasing capacity have fostered the sales of luxurious passenger cars and premium bikes.

An increase in the infrastructure development activities both in developed and developing countries fuels the demand for construction vehicles, generating the need for tires used in construction vehicles.Availability of financial assistance to the consumers to increase their affordability to buy required automobiles is fueling the automotive industry’s growth.

Rising sales of automobiles are surging the demand for tires. Market players manufacturing tires looked for quality tire testing techniques to witness the highest customer satisfaction and increased sales of their respective products.
Advancements In Manufacturing of Tire Testing Equipment Supports Market Growth
Tire testing equipment manufacturing companies are making efforts for digital transformation and developing smart factories to be ready for the onset of the fourth industrial revolution.Market players are upgrading their machines to address the changing market demand and are offering automated solutions for optimum production to attract more customers.

The use of automation technology to eliminate human error and thoroughly test the tires for enhanced performance and speed is expected to influence the market demand.Automatic tire testing machines are expected to create lucrative opportunities for growth in the global tire testing market.

They lower the dependency on labor, increase productivity and fasten the recycling times. The rise in tire testing market players and the significant advantages of using automation technology to produce quality tires is expected to boost the global tire testing market growth for the next five years.
Market Segmentation
The global tire testing market is segmented by testing type, sourcing, vehicle type, regional distribution, and competition landscape.Based on the testing type, the market is divided into tensile test, tear test, adhesion test, compression test, and fatigue test.

Based on the sourcing, the market is bifurcated into in house and outsourcing.Based on the vehicle type, the market is divided into two-wheeler, passenger car, light commercial vehicle, medium & heavy commercial vehicle, and OTR.

The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among North American region, Asia-Pacific region, European & CIS region, South American region, and Middle East & African region.
Market Players
Calspan Corporation, The Smithers Group Inc., A&D Technology, TÜV SÜD, Dufournier Technologies are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global tire testing market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global tire testing market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Tire Testing Market, By Testing Type:
o Tensile Test
o Tear Test
o Adhesion Test
o Compression Test
o Fatigue Test
• Tire Testing Market, By Source Type:
o In House
o Outsourcing
• Tire Testing Market, By Vehicle Type:
o Two-Wheeler
o Passenger Car
o Light Commercial Vehicle
o Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle
o OTR
• Tire Testing Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Malaysia
Thailand
Indonesia
Vietnam
South Korea
o Europe & CIS
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Spain
Italy
Belgium
Russia
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Egypt

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global tire testing market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377504/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


