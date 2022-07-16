Tired of binging? How to cancel Netflix in only four easy steps.

Netflix was founded in 1997 and began its online streaming service in 2007. As of 2022, Netflix garnered 222 million subscribers, according to businessofapps.com.

The streaming service generated $24.9 billion in revenue in 2021, with over half coming from North America. Cordcutting.com says Netflix has 5,087 titles available in the U.S.as of August 2021. It costs$9.99 for the basic plan and $15.49 for the standard plan as of July 2022, says Netflix.

In case you want to cancel Netflix, the streaming service doesn’t make cancellation complicated, with a process of several simple steps.

How to cancel Netflix

Netflix advises website and mobile users to follow these steps:

Navigate to your profile by going to your profile icon in the top right of your screen. Mobile users should tap the profile icon, then tap “Account.” Website users should hover over their profile icon with their cursor, then click “Account.” Select “Cancel Membership.” Mobile users will have to scroll down to find this, while website users can navigate to it on the left of their screen. Finally, select “Finish cancellation.” You may be asked to provide reasons for the cancellation. If so, select those reasons and click or tap “Done.”

Users can continue to access their Netflix account until the end of their billing period, even after they complete the cancellation process. Netflix says users who reactivate their account within 10 months of cancellation will retain their account’s recommendations, viewing history and ratings.

Netflix also says if you cancel a subscription purchased with a gift card, the subscription will cancel once the card expires.

The process of canceling your Netflix subscription is as easy as four steps, including selecting "Cancel Membership" and "Finish Cancellation."

How to cancel Netflix if it’s paid through a billing account

Some billing accounts, such as T-Mobile, offer a Netflix bundle through their services.

To cancel your subscription through an external billing account, you must cancel it through the billing account rather than Netflix. Netflix’s help page explains these users will see a guide or instructions to cancel their subscription under the "Account" page.

