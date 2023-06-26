Tired of Heavy Traffic and High Gas Prices? Move to These 30 Cities
Even if you live in the most beautiful place in the world, heavy traffic and high gas prices can ruin the experience. One of the downsides of cities with attractive features is that they inevitably draw a crowd. On top of that, some of the most popular cities in America also carry the burden of high gas prices. When those factors are combined, quality of life in these places takes a hit.
GOBankingRates recently did a survey to determine the best cities in terms of traffic and gas prices by analyzing mean Commute Times in minutes sourced from the American Consumer Survey in U.S. Census, the average gas prices sourced from Gas Buddy, and the total population sourced from American Consumer Survey in U.S. Census in the largest 200 cities in the U.S. by population.
If you're fed up with either or both of these modern burdens, take a look at this list of cities with the lowest gas prices and the least amount of traffic since owning a car can be expensive enough.
Olathe, Kansas
Total Population: 140,339 residents
Gas Prices: $3.21/gallon
Commute Time: 21.7 minutes
Savannah, Georgia
Total Population: 147,930 residents
Gas Prices: $3.27/gallon
Commute Time: 20.7 minutes
Mobile, Alabama
Total Population: 187,445 residents
Gas Prices: $3.13/gallon
Commute Time: 22.4 minutes
Birmingham, Alabama
Total Population: 202,234 residents
Gas Prices: $3.15/gallon
Commute Time: 21.7 minutes
Oklahoma City
Total Population: 673,183 residents
Gas Prices: $3.14/gallon
Commute Time: 21.7 minutes
Tallahassee, Florida
Total Population: 195,057 residents
Gas Prices: $3.40/gallon
Commute Time: 21.7 minutes
Macon, Georgia
Total Population: 156,711 residents
Gas Prices: $3.20/gallon
Commute Time: 20.9 minutes
Columbus, Georgia
Total Population: 204,366 residents
Gas Prices: $3.24/gallon
Commute Time: 20.2 minutes
Omaha, Nebraska
Total Population: 488,059 residents
Gas Prices: $3.29/gallon
Commute Time: 19.3 minutes
Des Moines, Iowa
Total Population: 213,545 residents
Gas Prices: $3.29/gallon
Commute Time: 19.1 minutes
Overland Park, Kansas
Total Population: 195,249 residents
Gas Prices: $3.21/gallon
Commute Time: 20.0 minutes
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Total Population: 225,539 residents
Gas Prices: $3.10/gallon
Commute Time: 21.3 minutes
Fayetteville, North Carolina
Total Population: 140,590 residents
Gas Prices: $3.24/gallon
Commute Time: 19.3 minutes
Metairie, Louisiana
Total Population: 140,590 residents
Gas Prices: $3.09/gallon
Commute Time: 21.1 minutes
Wichita, Kansas
Total Population: 394,574 residents
Gas Prices: $3.24/gallon
Commute Time: 18.7 minutes
Montgomery, Alabama
Total Population: 201,022 residents
Gas Prices: $3.12/gallon
Commute Time: 19.9 minutes
Laredo, Texas
Total Population: 254,697 residents
Gas Prices: $3.02/gallon
Commute Time: 21.0 minutes
Huntsville, Alabama
Total Population: 210,081 residents
Gas Prices: $3.14/gallon
Commute Time: 19.4 minutes
Springfield, Missouri
Total Population: 168,603 residents
Gas Prices: $3.23/gallon
Commute Time: 18.0 minutes
Amarillo, Texas
Total Population: 200,371 residents
Gas Prices: $3.18/gallon
Commute Time: 18.6 minutes
Shreveport, Louisiana
Total Population: 189,374 residents
Gas Prices: $3.09/gallon
Commute Time: 19.6 minutes
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Total Population: 189,258 residents
Gas Prices: $3.31/gallon
Commute Time: 16.8 minutes
Corpus Christi, Texas
Total Population: 318,168 residents
Gas Prices: $3.07/gallon
Commute Time: 19.5 minutes
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Total Population: 410,652 residents
Gas Prices: $3.13/gallon
Commute Time: 18.6 minutes
Brownsville, Texas
Total Population: 185,849 residents
Gas Prices: $2.96/gallon
Commute Time: 20.3 minutes
McAllen, Texas
Total Population: 141,941 residents
Gas Prices: $2.96/gallon
Commute Time: 20.1 minutes
Jackson, Mississippi
Total Population: 156,803 residents
Gas Prices: $2.92/gallon
Commute Time: 20.6 minutes
Little Rock, Arkansas
Total Population: 201,893 residents
Gas Prices: $3.07/gallon
Commute Time: 18.2 minutes
Columbia, South Carolina
Total Population: 137,276 residents
Gas Prices: $3.13/gallon
Commute Time: 16.6 minutes
Lubbock, Texas
Total Population: 255,537 residents
Gas Prices: $3.03/gallon
Commute Time: 16.0 minutes
John Csiszar contributed to this article.
GOBankingRates determined the best cities in terms of traffic and gas prices by analyzing the largest 200 cities in the US by population along the following factors; [1] mean commute times in minutes sourced from American Consumer Survey in US Census, [2] average gas prices sourced from Gas Buddy, and [3] total population sourced from American Consumer Survey in US Census. The first two factors are scored and combined to find compare and determine the best cities in terms of traffic and gas prices. All data collected and is up to date as of June 14th, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Tired of Heavy Traffic and High Gas Prices? Move to These 30 Cities