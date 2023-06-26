Tired of Heavy Traffic and High Gas Prices? Move to These 30 Cities

Jake Arky
·5 min read
TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Even if you live in the most beautiful place in the world, heavy traffic and high gas prices can ruin the experience. One of the downsides of cities with attractive features is that they inevitably draw a crowd. On top of that, some of the most popular cities in America also carry the burden of high gas prices. When those factors are combined, quality of life in these places takes a hit.

How To Create a Budget Using ChatGPT: A Step-by-Step Guide
Read: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

GOBankingRates recently did a survey to determine the best cities in terms of traffic and gas prices by analyzing mean Commute Times in minutes sourced from the American Consumer Survey in U.S. Census, the average gas prices sourced from Gas Buddy, and the total population sourced from American Consumer Survey in U.S. Census in the largest 200 cities in the U.S. by population.

If you're fed up with either or both of these modern burdens, take a look at this list of cities with the lowest gas prices and the least amount of traffic since owning a car can be expensive enough.

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Olathe, Kansas

  • Total Population: 140,339 residents

  • Gas Prices: $3.21/gallon

  • Commute Time: 21.7 minutes

$10,000 Quarter: This 1999 Georgia Coin Is Worth Big Money Because of an Error
Side Gig: Earn Up To $200/Hour With This Easy-To-Start Job, No College Degree Required

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

Savannah, Georgia

  • Total Population: 147,930 residents

  • Gas Prices: $3.27/gallon

  • Commute Time: 20.7 minutes

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned About the Safety of Your Money in Your Bank Accounts?

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Mobile, Alabama

  • Total Population: 187,445 residents

  • Gas Prices: $3.13/gallon

  • Commute Time: 22.4 minutes

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Birmingham, Alabama

  • Total Population: 202,234 residents

  • Gas Prices: $3.15/gallon

  • Commute Time: 21.7 minutes

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma City

  • Total Population: 673,183 residents

  • Gas Prices: $3.14/gallon

  • Commute Time: 21.7 minutes

Michael Warren / Getty Images
Michael Warren / Getty Images

Tallahassee, Florida

  • Total Population: 195,057 residents

  • Gas Prices: $3.40/gallon

  • Commute Time: 21.7 minutes

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: 6 Worst Purchases To Make in an Economic Downturn

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Macon, Georgia

  • Total Population: 156,711 residents

  • Gas Prices: $3.20/gallon

  • Commute Time: 20.9 minutes

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Columbus, Georgia

  • Total Population: 204,366 residents

  • Gas Prices: $3.24/gallon

  • Commute Time: 20.2 minutes

Matt Bills / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Matt Bills / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Omaha, Nebraska

  • Total Population: 488,059 residents

  • Gas Prices: $3.29/gallon

  • Commute Time: 19.3 minutes

pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Des Moines, Iowa

  • Total Population: 213,545 residents

  • Gas Prices: $3.29/gallon

  • Commute Time: 19.1 minutes

Learn: 8 Items To Stop Buying at Grocery Stores If You Want To Save Money

Brylie Oxley / Wikimedia Commons
Brylie Oxley / Wikimedia Commons

Overland Park, Kansas

  • Total Population: 195,249 residents

  • Gas Prices: $3.21/gallon

  • Commute Time: 20.0 minutes

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

  • Total Population: 225,539 residents

  • Gas Prices: $3.10/gallon

  • Commute Time: 21.3 minutes

Allen Forrest / Flickr.com
Allen Forrest / Flickr.com

Fayetteville, North Carolina

  • Total Population: 140,590 residents

  • Gas Prices: $3.24/gallon

  • Commute Time: 19.3 minutes

Art Wager / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Art Wager / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Metairie, Louisiana

  • Total Population: 140,590 residents

  • Gas Prices: $3.09/gallon

  • Commute Time: 21.1 minutes

Find Out: Keep an Eye Out for Rare Dime Worth as Much as $2,000 -- How To Spot It

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wichita, Kansas

  • Total Population: 394,574 residents

  • Gas Prices: $3.24/gallon

  • Commute Time: 18.7 minutes

traveler1116 / Getty Images
traveler1116 / Getty Images

Montgomery, Alabama

  • Total Population: 201,022 residents

  • Gas Prices: $3.12/gallon

  • Commute Time: 19.9 minutes

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Laredo, Texas

  • Total Population: 254,697 residents

  • Gas Prices: $3.02/gallon

  • Commute Time: 21.0 minutes

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Huntsville, Alabama

  • Total Population: 210,081 residents

  • Gas Prices: $3.14/gallon

  • Commute Time: 19.4 minutes

Jaspreet Singh on the 75/15/10 Rule: This Is How the 1% Manage Their Wealth

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Springfield, Missouri

  • Total Population: 168,603 residents

  • Gas Prices: $3.23/gallon

  • Commute Time: 18.0 minutes

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Amarillo, Texas

  • Total Population: 200,371 residents

  • Gas Prices: $3.18/gallon

  • Commute Time: 18.6 minutes

Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Sean Pavone / iStock.com

Shreveport, Louisiana

  • Total Population: 189,374 residents

  • Gas Prices: $3.09/gallon

  • Commute Time: 19.6 minutes

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

  • Total Population: 189,258 residents

  • Gas Prices: $3.31/gallon

  • Commute Time: 16.8 minutes

Read On: 8 Essentials You'll Be Shocked You Can Buy at Dollar Tree

RoschetzkyProductions / Shutterstock.com
RoschetzkyProductions / Shutterstock.com

Corpus Christi, Texas

  • Total Population: 318,168 residents

  • Gas Prices: $3.07/gallon

  • Commute Time: 19.5 minutes

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Total Population: 410,652 residents

  • Gas Prices: $3.13/gallon

  • Commute Time: 18.6 minutes

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Brownsville, Texas

  • Total Population: 185,849 residents

  • Gas Prices: $2.96/gallon

  • Commute Time: 20.3 minutes

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

McAllen, Texas

  • Total Population: 141,941 residents

  • Gas Prices: $2.96/gallon

  • Commute Time: 20.1 minutes

Costco's Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Jackson, Mississippi

  • Total Population: 156,803 residents

  • Gas Prices: $2.92/gallon

  • Commute Time: 20.6 minutes

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

Little Rock, Arkansas

  • Total Population: 201,893 residents

  • Gas Prices: $3.07/gallon

  • Commute Time: 18.2 minutes

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Columbia, South Carolina

  • Total Population: 137,276 residents

  • Gas Prices: $3.13/gallon

  • Commute Time: 16.6 minutes

Christopher Boswell / Shutterstock.com
Christopher Boswell / Shutterstock.com

Lubbock, Texas

  • Total Population: 255,537 residents

  • Gas Prices: $3.03/gallon

  • Commute Time: 16.0 minutes

More From GOBankingRates

John Csiszar contributed to this article.

GOBankingRates determined the best cities in terms of traffic and gas prices by analyzing the largest 200 cities in the US by population along the following factors; [1] mean commute times in minutes sourced from American Consumer Survey in US Census, [2] average gas prices sourced from Gas Buddy, and [3] total population sourced from American Consumer Survey in US Census. The first two factors are scored and combined to find compare and determine the best cities in terms of traffic and gas prices. All data collected and is up to date as of June 14th, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Tired of Heavy Traffic and High Gas Prices? Move to These 30 Cities