Tired of Heavy Traffic and High Gas Prices? Move to These 30 Cities

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Even if you live in the most beautiful place in the world, heavy traffic and high gas prices can ruin the experience. One of the downsides of cities with attractive features is that they inevitably draw a crowd. On top of that, some of the most popular cities in America also carry the burden of high gas prices. When those factors are combined, quality of life in these places takes a hit.

GOBankingRates recently did a survey to determine the best cities in terms of traffic and gas prices by analyzing mean Commute Times in minutes sourced from the American Consumer Survey in U.S. Census, the average gas prices sourced from Gas Buddy, and the total population sourced from American Consumer Survey in U.S. Census in the largest 200 cities in the U.S. by population.

If you're fed up with either or both of these modern burdens, take a look at this list of cities with the lowest gas prices and the least amount of traffic since owning a car can be expensive enough.

©Shutterstock.com

Olathe, Kansas

Total Population: 140,339 residents

Gas Prices: $3.21/gallon

Commute Time: 21.7 minutes

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

Savannah, Georgia

Total Population: 147,930 residents

Gas Prices: $3.27/gallon

Commute Time: 20.7 minutes

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Mobile, Alabama

Total Population: 187,445 residents

Gas Prices: $3.13/gallon

Commute Time: 22.4 minutes

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Birmingham, Alabama

Total Population: 202,234 residents

Gas Prices: $3.15/gallon

Commute Time: 21.7 minutes

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma City

Total Population: 673,183 residents

Gas Prices: $3.14/gallon

Commute Time: 21.7 minutes

Michael Warren / Getty Images

Tallahassee, Florida

Total Population: 195,057 residents

Gas Prices: $3.40/gallon

Commute Time: 21.7 minutes

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Macon, Georgia

Total Population: 156,711 residents

Gas Prices: $3.20/gallon

Commute Time: 20.9 minutes

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Columbus, Georgia

Total Population: 204,366 residents

Gas Prices: $3.24/gallon

Commute Time: 20.2 minutes

Matt Bills / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Omaha, Nebraska

Total Population: 488,059 residents

Gas Prices: $3.29/gallon

Commute Time: 19.3 minutes

pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Des Moines, Iowa

Total Population: 213,545 residents

Gas Prices: $3.29/gallon

Commute Time: 19.1 minutes

Brylie Oxley / Wikimedia Commons

Overland Park, Kansas

Total Population: 195,249 residents

Gas Prices: $3.21/gallon

Commute Time: 20.0 minutes

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Total Population: 225,539 residents

Gas Prices: $3.10/gallon

Commute Time: 21.3 minutes

Allen Forrest / Flickr.com

Fayetteville, North Carolina

Total Population: 140,590 residents

Gas Prices: $3.24/gallon

Commute Time: 19.3 minutes

Art Wager / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Metairie, Louisiana

Total Population: 140,590 residents

Gas Prices: $3.09/gallon

Commute Time: 21.1 minutes

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wichita, Kansas

Total Population: 394,574 residents

Gas Prices: $3.24/gallon

Commute Time: 18.7 minutes

traveler1116 / Getty Images

Montgomery, Alabama

Total Population: 201,022 residents

Gas Prices: $3.12/gallon

Commute Time: 19.9 minutes

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Laredo, Texas

Total Population: 254,697 residents

Gas Prices: $3.02/gallon

Commute Time: 21.0 minutes

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Huntsville, Alabama

Total Population: 210,081 residents

Gas Prices: $3.14/gallon

Commute Time: 19.4 minutes

©Shutterstock.com

Springfield, Missouri

Total Population: 168,603 residents

Gas Prices: $3.23/gallon

Commute Time: 18.0 minutes

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Amarillo, Texas

Total Population: 200,371 residents

Gas Prices: $3.18/gallon

Commute Time: 18.6 minutes

Sean Pavone / iStock.com

Shreveport, Louisiana

Total Population: 189,374 residents

Gas Prices: $3.09/gallon

Commute Time: 19.6 minutes

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Total Population: 189,258 residents

Gas Prices: $3.31/gallon

Commute Time: 16.8 minutes

RoschetzkyProductions / Shutterstock.com

Corpus Christi, Texas

Total Population: 318,168 residents

Gas Prices: $3.07/gallon

Commute Time: 19.5 minutes

Davel5957 / Getty Images

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Total Population: 410,652 residents

Gas Prices: $3.13/gallon

Commute Time: 18.6 minutes

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Brownsville, Texas

Total Population: 185,849 residents

Gas Prices: $2.96/gallon

Commute Time: 20.3 minutes

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

McAllen, Texas

Total Population: 141,941 residents

Gas Prices: $2.96/gallon

Commute Time: 20.1 minutes

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Jackson, Mississippi

Total Population: 156,803 residents

Gas Prices: $2.92/gallon

Commute Time: 20.6 minutes

Davel5957 / iStock.com

Little Rock, Arkansas

Total Population: 201,893 residents

Gas Prices: $3.07/gallon

Commute Time: 18.2 minutes

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Columbia, South Carolina

Total Population: 137,276 residents

Gas Prices: $3.13/gallon

Commute Time: 16.6 minutes

Christopher Boswell / Shutterstock.com

Lubbock, Texas

Total Population: 255,537 residents

Gas Prices: $3.03/gallon

Commute Time: 16.0 minutes

John Csiszar contributed to this article.

GOBankingRates determined the best cities in terms of traffic and gas prices by analyzing the largest 200 cities in the US by population along the following factors; [1] mean commute times in minutes sourced from American Consumer Survey in US Census, [2] average gas prices sourced from Gas Buddy, and [3] total population sourced from American Consumer Survey in US Census. The first two factors are scored and combined to find compare and determine the best cities in terms of traffic and gas prices. All data collected and is up to date as of June 14th, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Tired of Heavy Traffic and High Gas Prices? Move to These 30 Cities