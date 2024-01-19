We’re the tired man of Europe, admits German finance minister

German finance minister Christian Lindner wants another package of reforms to get Germany back on track - REUTERS

Germany has become “the tired man” of Europe as years of crisis have eaten away at the country’s competitiveness, finance minister Christian Lindner has admitted.

The eurozone’s largest economy needs serious reforms to regain its lead, the head of the Free Democratic Party (FDP) told an audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“I know what some of you are thinking, Germany is probably the sick man. Germany is not the sick man,” he said, speaking days after official figures showed the economy shrank 0.3pc last year.

“After a very successful period since 2012 and these years of crisis, Germany is a tired man, after a short night, and the low growth expectations are partly a wake up call. And now we have a good cup of coffee - which means structural reforms - then we will be continuing to succeed economically.”

At the turn of the century, Germany’s economy was widely considered to be the sick man of Europe as it struggled with low growth and unemployment which peaked at more than 11pc in the early 2000s.

A major package of reforms to make the labour market more flexible unleashed the economy’s potential. Unemployment has been below 5pc for more than a decade.

However, the pandemic and the war in Ukraine challenged Germany’s economic model by cutting off cheap energy from Russia and undermining the economic strength of China, which had become a crucial export market.

Now Mr Lindner wants another package of reforms to get Germany back on track.

“To finance all our needs for transition, fighting poverty, and to prepare for the ageing society, there is one solution. Given the demographics, given the investment needs, I think we have to foster our productivity,” he said.

“This is why I am advocating for structural reforms, in the labour market, in technology, cutting red tape, and becoming more competitive when it comes to corporate taxation.

“We had to solve debt and deficit issues which made me the loneliest minister in cabinet but we succeeded to solve our debt issues and now we have to strengthen the supply side.”

Asked how Europe should prepare for the possibility of Donald Trump winning this year’s US Presidential election, Mr Lindner said creating a more competitive European economy and boosting defence spending are crucial.

“Doing our homework is the best preparation for a possible second term of Donald Trump. This includes our capabilities to defend ourselves,” he said.

“Being an attractive partner on eye-level, when it comes to the economic situation, when it comes to fair burden sharing under the roof of NATO, is the best we can do to be in a good partnership with the US. Then it doesn’t matter which administration - if we are attractive, if we do not have to ask others because we have capabilities ourselves, [this] is the best way to cooperate, for both possible outcomes of the election in the US.”

