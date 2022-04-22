Tired of streaming television? Here is how to cancel YouTube TV on any device

YouTube broke into the crowded streaming service space in 2017 when it launched YouTube TV. For many, the online media giant’s streaming service provided a convenient solution for watching TV on the go. But the subscription price has spiked in the five years since its unveiling. The $35 monthly subscription now runs consumers $65 a month. Amid record inflation in 2022, that price can feel especially steep.

Here is a step-by-step on canceling your YouTube TV subscription. We should note that your subscription will be active until the end of the payment period after you cancel. If you’re canceling a free trial, you will lose access to the service immediately.

Youtube TV is a great replacement for cable.

Talking Tech newsletter: The week's biggest tech stories, delivered to your inbox

How to cancel YouTube TV on a computer

Open YouTube TV at “tv.youtube.com” Click on your profile photo in the upper right corner Click on “Settings” from the drop down menu and then click on “Membership” Click “Manage” Select “Cancel”

How to cancel YouTube TV on an Android device

Open the YouTube TV app Tap your profile photo in the upper right corner Select “Settings” and then select “Membership” Tap “Manage” and then “Cancel membership” Hit “cancel” to confirm cancelation. YouTube gives you the option to pause your subscription, which you will find under “manage” membership.

How to cancel YouTube TV on your iOS device (iPhone and iPad)

It isn’t possible to cancel your subscription within the YouTube TV iOS app. Because of this, Google, which owns YouTube, advises canceling the subscription on a mobile or computer web browser.

Go to “tv.youtube.com” in a mobile browser and sign in Click on your profile photo in the top right corner Tap “Settings” and select “Membership” Select “Pause or cancel membership” Tap “Cancel membership” Tap “Cancel”

Looking unplug even more? USA TODAY has you covered

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to cancel YouTube TV: A step-by-step guide