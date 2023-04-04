U.S. markets open in 4 hours 37 minutes

Tirupati Graphite completes "tough task" of acquiring Suni Resources

London, UK --News Direct-- Tirupati Graphite PLC

Tirupati Graphite PLC (LSE:TGR, OTCQX:TGRHF) CEO Shishir Poddar speaks to Proactive after announcing the successful acquisition of Suni Resources, a process he describes as a "tough task."

The acquisition adds 12 million tonnes of contained graphite to Tirupati's existing resources, and Poddar says that Tirupati Graphite will now be "firing all guns" and moving forward with plans to increase production.

