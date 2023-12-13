'Tis the season: Baker’s Pantry & Supply caters to cookie bakers

Lonnie and LeAnn Morgan, owners of Baker's Pantry & Supply in Monroe, looking through a customized elf cookie cutter. Their Monroe shop offers more than 400 cookie cutters along with ready-to-bake cookie dough and frosting.

MONROE — A tin-lined wall sparkles at Baker’s Pantry & Supply as the light bounces off numerous rows of cookie cutters. The shiny metallic offers a nostalgic charm like the tinsel trees popular decades ago. It’s a baker’s paradise with more than 400 shapes to choose from along with ready-to-bake dough and frosting.

From animals, like horses and elephants, to shapes, like stars and lighting bolts, the stainless-steel cutters are divided into sections with signage explaining what is available. They range in size from 1 1/2 to 5 1/2 inches and are sold individually.

Kellie Osborne looks at the variety of cookie cutters at Baker's Pantry & Supply in Monroe. "I am looking for animals for a holiday party," Osborne said.

In the boys’ section, customers can find cowboy-related cutters along with tools, like a hammer and pliers, and dinosaurs. The girls’ section offers a sewing machine, princess and crown. Other categories include food, summer and ocean animals. This time of year, Christmas trees top the list of customer favorites followed by stars, deer and Santa.

Lonnie and LeAnn Morgan own the business, located at 513 Telegraph Road. The store’s inventory includes chocolate and candy molds, flavorings, spices, cake mixes, sprinkles and sugars along with an assortment of cake pans, cake boxes, sugar flowers, decorating tips and edible images for cakes, cookies and cupcakes.

Custom cookie cutters, above a stocking, present with a tag, Mrs. Claus, Christmas tree and an elf holding a sign at Baker's Pantry & Supply in Monroe.

The shop is filled with thousands of items, many are unique like the custom-made 3D cookie cutters Lonnie makes for customers.

Created using food-grade plastic, Lonnie can turn a line drawing into a cookie cutter using a 3D printer.

“I started making custom cookie cutters because there are a lot of shapes you can’t get a hold of,” Lonnie Morgan said. “Like a person’s name, a certain car or a building shape for a business’ anniversary. You just can’t get them.”

Morgan’s made thousands of custom cutters since he started two years ago.

Customized cookie cutters: A duck, sunglasses, bunny butt and "M" for Michigan at Baker's Pantry & Supply in Monroe.

“When someone comes in with a design or a shape they found on the internet, I use my software to get it shaped properly and make the cut,” he said.

Orders are generally completed by the next day.

Individual Christmas cookies are and customized cookie cutters are available at Baker's Pantry & Supply in Monroe.

“If a customer has an idea of what they want, I can create something off an idea,” Morgan said. “If you come in and say you want a pyramid with a star on top and two flags sitting on the side, I can make that.”

For bakers wanting a shape not found in the shop, prepaid custom orders will be taken until Friday, Dec. 22 with orders available the next day.

This holiday season, the Morgans are taking all the guesswork out of cookie baking.

“My wife makes cookie dough that we sell,” Morgan said. “All you have to do is buy the dough, a cookie cutter and some frosting we make homemade at the store, and go home and make cookies with your family.”

A bucket of mini Christmas cookies are for sale at Baker's Pantry & Supply in Monroe.

But Morgan admits even with help from their business, there is a secret to baking the perfect cookie.

“Honestly, take your time and don’t get frustrated," he advises. "When you rush it, you’re going to ruin it. Baking is more of a science. Pay attention to the recipe and take your time.”

More information about Baker's Pantry & Supply, hours of operation along with cookie icing videos can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/Bakerspantryandsupply.

