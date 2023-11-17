’Tis the season for no peak season, how truck sails work and the puppy king – WTT

On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner is talking about a holiday season with no peak season. We’ll find out why transportation leaders expect a weak Q4 and what they’re saying about it this week.

Did you hear there was a puppy playpen at F3 and someone paid all the adoption fees? Sean Laidacker from Loyalty Logistics is here to talk about why he liberated the puppies, what’s good at Loyalty Logistics and how to make the perfect Thanksgiving mocktail.

Trauxit’s Joe Stevens and Kevin O’Brien talk about how they’re paying carriers 7.5% more on average. We’ll find out how the Trauxit platform is empowering both shippers and carriers.

GLCS’ Nate Johnson shares strategies on navigating contentious carrier and broker relationships.

Truck Sails’ Gayle Campbell-Andrus and Paul Andrus teach us how truck sails work, what they do, how they increase mileage and what the science is behind them.

Plus, gift card scams, how not to tow a trailer, holiday gift ideas, Vegas F1 issues and more.

