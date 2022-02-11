Tissue Diagnostics Market to Grow at 6.9% During 2022-2027

Tissue Diagnostics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2027, reports Stratview Research.

RAIPUR, India, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Tissue Diagnostics Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Tissue Diagnostics Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Increasing healthcare expenditure coupled with growing health awareness.

Technological advancements in the field of tissue diagnostics.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Tissue Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following 5 ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Product Type (Consumables [Antibodies, Kits, Reagents, and Probes] and Instruments [Slide-Staining Systems, Scanners, Tissue-Processing Systems, and Other Instruments]),

Technology Type (Immunohistochemistry, In Situ Hybridization, Digital Pathology and Workflow Management, and Special Staining),

Disease Type (Breast Cancer, Gastric Cancer, Lymphoma, Prostate Cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, and Other Diseases),

End-User Type (Hospitals, Research Laboratories, Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, and Others),

Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).



Tissue Diagnostics Market Insights

Market Trends by Product Type

Based on the product type, the market is segmented as consumables and instruments. The consumables segment is expected to register a higher growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the cost-effectiveness and ease of use of consumables. Furthermore, the growing number of reagent rental agreements is also one of the major factors driving the growth of the consumables market.

Market Trends by Technology Type

Based on the technology type, the market is segmented as immunohistochemistry, in situ hybridization, digital pathology and workflow management, and special staining. The immunohistochemistry segment is expected to lead the market over the forecast period. The increasing number of chronic diseases can be attributed to the segment's growth, where this technology is mostly used in tissue diagnostics.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

In terms of regions, the market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world. Among these regions, North America is expected to be dominant throughout the forecast period. The market growth in this region is majorly due to aging population, increasing number of cancer cases, and increasing healthcare expenditure. In addition, infrastructure development for hospitals and clinical laboratories is expected to drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. Europe and Asia-Pacific are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Tissue Diagnostics Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Abbott Laboratories

Abcam plc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Cancer Genetics Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Merck KGaA

Sakura Finetek Japan Co., Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

- In-depth analysis of the Tissue Diagnostics Market.

- Detailed market segmentation.

- Competitive-landscape analysis.

- Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

- Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

- Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

- Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

- Geographical presence of the key players.



