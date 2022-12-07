U.S. markets close in 4 hours 29 minutes

Tissue Engineering Market Size to Hit USD 3,088.53 Million by 2030 at 14.10% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Tissue Engineering Market Trends and Insights by Material (Nano-fibrous Material, Biomimetic Material, Composite Material and Nano-composite Material) by Application (Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal and Spine, Skin/Integumentary, Cancer, Dental, Cardiology, Urology, Neurology, Cord Blood & Cell Banking and GI & Gynecology) and Region, Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tissue Engineering Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Tissue Engineering Market Information by Material, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is projected to reach USD 3,088.53 million by 2030 at 14.10% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Market Synopsis

Tissue engineering involves the development of functional 3D (three-dimensional) tissues that combine scaffolds, bioactive molecules as well as cells. The field comprises scientific areas including chemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, material science, engineering and medicine. Tissue engineering helps form constructs that maintain, improve, or re-establish the injured part or tissue in the body.

Tissue engineering also helps regenerate destroyed tissues by merging the body cells with extremely scaffold biomaterials. Scaffold biomaterials function as platforms for tissue regeneration, facilitating the development of new tissues. Tissue regeneration is quite essential in clinical management pertaining to organ therapeutics like organ transplantation and more. In general, the source of cells used for tissue engineering can either be autologous or allogenic or xenogenic.

With the increase in government funding for medical and academic research, tissue engineering has seen significant growth over time. The current state of the market should be improved by technological developments in the field of 3D tissue engineering, including the use of stem cells, the implementation of 3D bioprinters, and organ-on-a-chip technology that successfully creates in vitro implants. The expansion of FDA clearances, which is encouraging stakeholders in the global market to increase their efforts, appears to be causing sizable business growth.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2134

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2030

USD 3088.53 Million

CAGR

14.10%

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Material and Application

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

The emergence of 3D bioprinting as a novel tissue engineering strategy

Increasing occurrence of infectious and chronic diseases

Tissue Engineering Market Competitive Landscape:

The important participants in the tissue engineering industry are

  • Stryker

  • Allergan

  • Medtronic

  • Zimmer

  • Baxter International

  • Integra LifeSciences

  • Organovo Holdings Inc

  • Cook Medical

  • DePuy Synthes

  • Acelity

Many of the market's largest companies for tissue engineering use aggressive techniques such new product releases, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, and agreements in an effort to attain a more prominent position. As a result, the worldwide market is characterized by intense competition.

In November 2022, Collink.3D 90, a recombinant human collagen (rhCollagen)-based bioink for usage in a variety of 3D bioprinting applications, is being introduced by CollPlant, a business that develops novel human collagen-based technologies and products for tissue regeneration and organ manufacture.

Bioinks are used in a wide variety of soft and hard tissue engineering applications because each tissue or organ has unique mechanical needs that must be met in order to function physiologically.

Tissue Engineering Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

The scarcity of organ donors has been a serious problem for doctors all around the world, limiting the number of transplantations. The most recent statistics show that in 2017, about 114,687 Americans were still on the waiting list for liver, heart, kidney, and other organ transplants. This opened the door for tissue engineering, which fills the gap left by the lack of organ transplantation and will only increase demand as 3D printing becomes more widely used in medical applications for regeneration. In the upcoming years, tissue engineering should see steady rise in the restoration of 3D contour, providing a significant boost to the market's expansion.

In several fields, including burn treatment, wound care, neurology, urological goods, and orthopaedics, to name a few, tissue engineering is gaining ground. The management and treatment of paediatric patients can greatly benefit from tissue engineering. Congenital anomalies such esophageal atresia, congenital diaphragmatic hernia, and bladder exstrophy can provide serious complications during surgical correction due to missing organs or tissue that is present from birth. Tissue engineering becomes necessary as a result of this. Additionally, the business for tissue engineering may benefit in the years to come from the increase in burns and injuries.

Market Restraints:

The tissue engineering market is primarily constrained by a lack of acceptable techniques and biomaterials for capturing appropriate physiological architectures, which results in unproductive cell growth, insufficient, irregular production of growth-promoting factors, and inadequate cell communication and response.

Other market restrictions or constraints include the inability to manage various qualities, such as biological, electrochemical, mechanical, and other and cellular activities, as well as problems with biosensors and biomolecular detection.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (116 Pages) on Tissue Engineering: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/tissue-engineering-market-2134

COVID-19 Analysis

The availability of materials in the tissue engineering sector is one of the difficulties brought on by the Covid 19 pandemic. Several laboratory supplies and product shipments have been canceled, and in nearly every case, the delivery of the materials has been delayed or postponed. This made it difficult for corporations and research labs that rely on research to choose any alternate options, and as a result, it has recently been impacting research output.

The 2022 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring Conference, which will take place between April 6 and April 10, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona, will feature the most recent advancements in wound care research on Organogenesis' PuraPly AM, Affinity, Apligraf, NuShield, Novachor, and Organogenesis Physician Solutions product lines, according to an announcement made by the company in April 2022.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2134

Tissue Engineering Market Segmentation

By Application

The major applications of tissue engineering are musculoskeletal and spine, orthopedics, cancer, skin/integumentary, cardiology, dental, neurology, urology, GI & gynecology, cord blood & cell banking, and more.

By Material

Biomimetic Material, Nano-fibrous Material, Nano-composite Material as well as Composite Material are the key materials analyzed in the study.

Tissue Engineering Market Regional Insights

Due to its access to cutting-edge medical facilities and growing elderly population, America is projected to dominate the worldwide tissue engineering industry. The market for tissue engineering in this region is expanding as a result of the rising number of clinical trials being conducted to evaluate the potential of medicinal products and the growing awareness of infectious and chronic diseases.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2134

Due to the increased demand for cosmetic surgery, rising rates of cancer, cardiovascular illness, and biomaterial-based research, the Asia Pacific can have the quickest growth in the worldwide tissue engineering market.

Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry by Market Research Future:

3D Bioprinting Market Research Report: By Technology (Microextrusion Bioprinting, Inkjet 3D Bioprinting, Laser-assisted Bioprinting, Magnetic 3D Bioprinting), By Material (Living Cells, Hydrogels, Extracellular Matrices), By Application (Research Applications, Clinical Applications), By End-user (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Organizations & Academic Institutes) - Forecast till 2030

Genetic Engineering Market Research Report: Product (Biochemical, Genetic Markers), Devices (PCR, Gene Gun, Gel Assemblies), Techniques (Artificial Selection, Gene Splicing), Application (Agriculture, Medical Industry), End-User- Forecast to 2030

Protein Engineering Market: Information by Type (Instrument, Reagent, Services & Software), by Application (Food & Detergent Industries, Environmental, Medical, Biopolymer Production, Nano Biotechnology), by Method (Rational Protein Design and Directed Evolution), by End User (Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Engineering Organizations, Academic Research Institutes)-Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


