Tissue Expanders Industry is Projected to Achieve a Global Market Size of USD 1,332.9 Mn by 2032, Currently North America Accounts For the Largest Market Share in the World

FACT.MR
·5 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Tissue Expanders Market Analysis by Product Type (Round Tissue Expanders, Rectangular Tissue Expanders, Crescent Tissue Expanders), by Application (Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction), by End-User, by Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global Tissue Expanders market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 7.1% between 2022 and 2032. The market is expected to reach USD 1,332.9 Mn by the end of 2032.

The demand for Tissue Expanders is expected to rise over the forecast period and the market is projected to gain a global market size worth of USD 668.2 Mn by the end of 2022.

Growth of the global global tissue expanders market is mainly bound to various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. Increasing number of breast removal attributed to breast cancer surgeries is projected to rev up demand for tissue expanders globally. World Cancer Research Fund states that breast cancer accounts for nearly 25% of the new cases of cancer and is a common type of cancer globally. Growing need to improve the aesthetic beauty is further expected to contribute towards the global market growth of tissue expanders. Breast tissue expanders continue to remain increasingly preferred and highly popular clinical option among the customers.

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=340

Increasing number of road accidents lead to various injuries and scars on arms, head, legs and chest. Surge in the number of scars due to increasing number of road accidents is further expected to rev up demand for surgical interventions. According to the World Health Organization, more than 1.25 million people die in road accidents each year. These accidents have significantly led to legs, head, arms and chest injuries globally. Increasing number of road accidents is projected to remain a major factor that has revved up demand for treatment of the accident injuries and scars.

Sales through Breast Reconstruction Application to Remain High
As need for reconstructing and uplifting breast arises, demand for anatomical tissue expanders is projected to increase globally. In terms of revenue, the anatomical tissue expanders product type segment is projected to witness robust growth in terms of revenue, recording for more than US$ 100 Mn by 2026-end. Further, the anatomical tissue expanders product type segment is projected to reflect significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of end uses, the specialty clinics end user segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. By 2017-end, the hospital end user segment is projected to witness the highest growth in terms of revenue, representing less than US$ 100 Mn.

Based on application, the breast reconstruction segment is projected to represent a significant revenue growth, accounting for more than US$ 150 Mn by 2026-end. On the other hand, the forehead skin and scalp reconstruction application segment is projected to reflect the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

To learn more about Tissue Expanders Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=340

Key Segments Covered in the Tissue Expanders Industry Survey

By Product Type, Global Tissue Expanders Market is segmented as:

  • Round Tissue Expanders

  • Rectangular Tissue Expanders

  • Crescent Tissue Expanders

  • Anatomical Tissue Expanders

  • Other Tissue Expanders

By Application, Global Tissue Expanders Market is segmented as:

  • Breast Reconstruction

  • Single-stage Breast Reconstruction

  • Two-stage Breast Reconstruction

  • Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction

  • Face & Neck Reconstruction

  • Other Applications

By End-User, Global Tissue Expanders Market is segmented as:

  • Hospitals

  • Cosmetology Clinics

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Specialty Clinics

By Region, Global Tissue Expanders Market is segmented as:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia & Oceania

  • MEA

Competitive Landscape
Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of key players of tissue expanders market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

For instance:

  • Sientra Inc. in 2022 announced the acquisition of Novel Fat Grafting Technology of AuraGen Aesthetics, LLC’s. This acquisition is estimated to provide an enhanced opportunity to the plastic surgery market of the United States. This will allow Sientra Inc. to expand into the aesthetic application of face, gluteal, hands etc. coupled with leveraging commercial team and building a robust brand reputation in the breast reconstruction market

  • AbbVie acquired Allergan Plc in 2020. This acquisition will expand and diversify the product portfolio coupled with revenues of AbbVie, providing for long-term growth potential, and investment in innovation, research and development of the company.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=340

Key players in the Tissue Expanders Market

  • PMT Corporation

  • Sientra Inc.

  • Allergan Plc

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Polytech Health & Aesthetics

  • Groupe Sebbin

  • Koken Co. Ltd.

  • AirXpanders Inc.

Explore Fact.MR’s Healthcare Reports

Wax Removal Aids Market Analysis: Delve into Fact.MR’s extensive study on the wax removal aids market, offering detailed assessment. The study analyses crucial trends that are currently determining, and those which are expected to shape future expansion trajectory, shedding light on the vital dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities.

Tracheobronchial Suction Catheters Market Forecast: The global tracheobronchial suction catheters market study published by fact.mr incorporates detailed assessment of the market landscape, taking into consideration value chain analysis, business execution and supply chain analysis across key markets.

Chromatography Syringes Market Growth: Fact.MR’s global chromatography syringes market research report provides stakeholders with an exhaustive analysis on key market dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends responsible for shaping the future expansion trajectory.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


