Tissue Paper Market to Reach USD 124.74 Billion by 2029 | Tissue Paper Industry Striking CAGR of 6.4%

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in Tissue Paper Market are Von Drehle Corporation (U.S.), First Quality Tissue LLC (U.S.), St Croix Tissue (U.S.), Orchid Paper Products Company (U.S.), AbitibiBowater Inc. (Canada), Kruger Inc. (Canada), Asian Pulp & Paper (China), Svenska Cellulosa AB (Sweden), Hengan (China), CMPC Tissue SA (Chile), Sofidel Group (Italy), Faderco (Algeria), and more players profiled.

Pune, India, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the tissue paper market size reached USD 76.52 billion in 2021. The market value is anticipated to increase from USD 80.99 billion in 2022 to USD 124.74 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast duration. Tissue paper is widely used for sanitation and hygiene. People are becoming more aware of the importance of personal hygiene and sanitation, so pulp-based sanitary products are becoming more popular, says Fortune Business InsightsTM in its report titled, “Tissue Paper Market, 2022-2029”.

COVID-19 Impact-

COVID-19 Pandemic will Accelerate the Market for Hygiene Awareness

People are increasingly using tissue products to keep their surroundings clean and sanitary, as well as to avoid coronavirus infection. Furthermore, they prefer stocking up on toilet paper, wipes, and other grocery items to avoid running out of essential daily items during the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Due to this factor, the global population's demand for facial wrappers and wipes has increased significantly during the pandemic.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/tissue-paper-market-102847

Tissue Paper Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast CAGR

6.4%

2029 Value Projection

USD 124.74 Billion

Base Year

2021

Tissue Paper Market Size in 2021

USD 76.52 Billion

Historical Data

2018-2020

No. of Pages

165

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel By Region

Tissue Paper Market Growth Drivers

Increasing Necessities for Personal Care

Product Innovation to Bode Well for Market

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the tissue paper market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

  • Von Drehle Corporation (U.S.)

  • First Quality Tissue LLC (U.S.)

  • St Croix Tissue (U.S.)

  • Orchid Paper Products Company (U.S.)

  • AbitibiBowater Inc. (Canada)

  • Kruger Inc. (Canada)

  • Asian Pulp & Paper (China)

  • Svenska Cellulosa AB (Sweden)

  • Hengan (China)

  • CMPC Tissue SA (Chile)

  • Sofidel Group (Italy)

  • Faderco (Algeria)

Report Coverage-

The tissue paper market research report offers a thorough examination of the market, focusing on critical factors such as leading companies, product types, application, and distribution channels. Aside from that, the report provides insights into market trends as well as highlights important industry developments.

Drivers & Restraints-

Innovative products have a positive impact on the market

Companies have recently incorporated various innovations into the design of napkins and sanitary items in order to provide people with soft, higher absorption capacity-based hygiene products. This factor will aid the market's growth in the future. Bunzl R3, for example, introduced a creative, comprehensive line of multi-foldable and variously shaped towels, napkins, and other groceries to provide customers with high-quality hygienic items. However, Rising environmental concerns, such as deforestation and global warming caused by tree cutting will limit the tissue paper market growth.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/tissue-paper-market-102847

Segmentation-

On the basis of product type, the market is divided into facial tissue, paper towels, wipes, bath & toilet paper, and others. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into commercial and household application. Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights-

North America to dominate the global market share

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to have a significant tissue paper market share. This can be attributed to factors such as China's, Japan's, and the East Asian region's evolving production capability for wood-based items.

North America is primarily driven by high toilet paper consumption in countries such as Canada and the U.S. According to the NRDC Organization's report "Issue with Tissue- How Americans are Flushing Down the Toilet," the U.S. consumes the most toilet rolls, valued at USD 11.2 billion per year.

The European region will see a rapid growth rate for the market, due to the region's growing infrastructural facilities for the hospitality and hotel industry.

The South American market is primarily driven by the increasing production capacity of pulp-based products such as sacks, corrugated boxes, boxboards, and sanitary sheets in Chile, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina.

The Middle East and Africa market is primarily driven by a thriving beverage industry, which drives the consumption of beverage napkins.

According to the Dubai government's report "Food & Beverage Sector Indicators," beverage sales increased by 6.9% in 2019 and are expected to increase by 6% between 2019 and 2022. Furthermore, growing government promotional campaigns promote personal care and cleanliness in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Rеаѕоnѕ to Get thіѕ Rероrt:

  • A qualitative and quantitative market study based on segmentation that includes both economic and non-economic factors

  • Data on market value for each section and sub-segment

  • Indicates the region and market segment that is likely to expand the fastest and dominate the market.

  • The consumption of the product/service in each region is highlighted, as are the factors affecting the market within each region.

  • The competitive landscape includes the top players' market rankings, as well as new service/product launches, collaborations, company expansions, and acquisitions made by the companies profiled in the last few years.

Competitive Landscape-

A market's growth is dependent on innovation and effective distribution channels

Companies must manage their supply chains and inventories in order to maintain the necessary manufacturing capacity for tissue items. Svenska Cellulosa AB is a market leader with the most manufacturing capacity for pulp-based products. To improve environmental sustainability, the company employs product innovation as a business strategy to improve the absorption capability of paper and pulp-based items as well as the effective utilization of raw materials.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/tissue-paper-market-102847

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product  Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

    • Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19)

      • Impact of COVID-19

      • Supply Chain Challenges

      • Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

  • Global Tissue Paper Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Product Type (Value)

        • Facial Tissue

        • Paper Towel

        • Wipes

        • Bath & Toilet Tissue

        • Others

      • By Application (Value)

        • Household

        • Commercial

      • By Distribution Channel (Value)

        • Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

        • Convenience Stores

        • Online Stores

        • Others

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

TOC Continued…!

Notable Industry Development-

September 2019: the Cascades, a leader in the manufacture of tissue and packaging products, has acquired the assets of Orchid Paper Product, which will help the company strengthen its operational and geographic position in the tissue segment.

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/tissue-paper-market-102847

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. How much is the tissue paper market worth?

Answer: Fortune Business Insights says that the global market size was USD 76.52 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 124.74 billion by 2029.

2. What was the value of the market in 2021?

Answer: In 2021, the market value stood at USD 76.52 billion.

3. At what CAGR is the market projected to grow in the forecast period (2022-2029)?

Answer: Growing at a CAGR of 6.4%, the market is forecasted to grow from 2022 to 2029.

Read Related Insights:

Toilet Paper Market to Reach USD 38.34 Billion by 2027; Rising Awareness of Deforestation to Augment Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Europe Paper Towel Market to Hit USD 6.17 Billion by 2027; Rapid-Paced Industrialization Activities to Stimulate Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

Refrigerator Market to Reach USD 103.95 Billion by 2026 | Refrigerator Industry Striking CAGR of 6.3%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Emailsales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs


